Upper Hand: Scott Jennings Coins ‘SALUTE TRUTHERS’ to Mock Those Pushing Musk ‘Nazi Gesture’ Hoax

Republican Scott Jennings coined the perfect name to deal with desperate ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats who are pushing the Elon Musk ‘Nazi gesture’ hoax - SALUTE TRUTHERS! Legacy media talking heads have been pushing the conspiracy that Musk purposely did a Hitler salute during an Inauguration Day event. It’s all bunk, of course.

Check out Jennings using ‘salute truther’ for the first time. (WATCH)

NEW: Scott Jennings owns CNN panelist who tries to roll out the Elon salute hoax:



“You’re not one of these salute truthers, are you?"



🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/1dLHJH8L6P — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

These people look ridiculous spreading this hoax, but now calling them a ‘salute truther’ should shut them down pretty fast.

"Salute Truther" is 🔥🔥🔥



Nobody is taking them serious anymore. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) January 23, 2025

"Salute truthers" is perfect.

They look so ridiculous over this salute thing. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 23, 2025

Legendary. Mockery is a highly effective form of persuasion — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Mocked her right into oblivion — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

There’s no hope for CNN, reportedly scores of employees are going to be laid off soon at the dying legacy media outlet. Posters point to this silly hoax and past lies for killing the cable ‘news’ channel.

In the wake of awful ratings and layoffs CNN just continues to double down. At this point, I don’t think they could be objective if they tried, they’re just going to continue to run the network into the ground. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 23, 2025

They’re incapable of introspection; hoaxes and propaganda is all they know — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

They’re clinging to this narrative for dear life. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) January 23, 2025

The credibility of the media goes down the drain when inventing conspiracies with salutes and gestures. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 23, 2025

Commenters say they’ve seen all this before from Democrats, CNN and other dying legacy media outlets, they refuse to learn this stuff doesn’t work anymore.

It is the new Russian Collusion hoax. It is like watching a remake of a bad movie. Dems cant win on platform. They can only win by mentally enslaving the gullible and weak minded with fear. — Chet (@Chet87396216872) January 23, 2025

They seriously don't care about ANYTHING happening to America.



Except for every small mistake Trump and Elon make. — Isaac (@IcedViews) January 23, 2025

One more hoax for the legacy media history books — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

As one poster said, both the Dems and their media outlets don’t care about real issues that impact America. Instead, they’re focused on a childish hoax in their personal vendettas against Trump and Musk. Will these ‘salute truthers’ ever learn? No, they’re simply not capable of doing it.