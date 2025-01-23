Team Effort: President Trump Pulls in More Federal Agencies to Aid in Mass...
Upper Hand: Scott Jennings Coins ‘SALUTE TRUTHERS’ to Mock Those Pushing Musk ‘Nazi Gesture’ Hoax

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:53 AM on January 23, 2025
Twitchy

Republican Scott Jennings coined the perfect name to deal with desperate ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats who are pushing the Elon Musk ‘Nazi gesture’ hoax - SALUTE TRUTHERS! Legacy media talking heads have been pushing the conspiracy that Musk purposely did a Hitler salute during an Inauguration Day event. It’s all bunk, of course.

Check out Jennings using ‘salute truther’ for the first time. (WATCH)

These people look ridiculous spreading this hoax, but now calling them a ‘salute truther’ should shut them down pretty fast.

There’s no hope for CNN, reportedly scores of employees are going to be laid off soon at the dying legacy media outlet. Posters point to this silly hoax and past lies for killing the cable ‘news’ channel.

Commenters say they’ve seen all this before from Democrats, CNN and other dying legacy media outlets, they refuse to learn this stuff doesn’t work anymore.

As one poster said, both the Dems and their media outlets don’t care about real issues that impact America. Instead, they’re focused on a childish hoax in their personal vendettas against Trump and Musk. Will these ‘salute truthers’ ever learn? No, they’re simply not capable of doing it.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS HITLER INAUGURATION DAY

