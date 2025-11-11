Brian Stelter Defends ‘Vulnerable’ BBC After It Was Caught Pushing Deceptively-Edited Video of Trump

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on November 11, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We knew we could count on CNN’s Brian Stelter to roll to the rescue of another ‘vulnerable’ multi-billion-dollar media company. Stelter defended ABC News when George Stephanopoulos lied about President Donald Trump. He did the same when CBS News was caught deceptively editing video to help Kamala Harris. Trump sued both, and they settled for a combined $31 million. Now, Trump is threatening to sue the BBC for deceptively editing video from January 6th to make it look like he incited a riot.

As expected, it’s Stelter to the rescue! (READ)

We wish that picture would shut its mouth.

Posters can think of a lot of words to describe the BBC, but ‘vulnerable’ is most certainly not on the list.

The ‘Trump Squeeze’ involves Trump noticing a multi-billion-dollar media organization is defaming him and taking legal action as is his right. Oh no!

Commenters imagined Stelter's defense of the BBC, so Trump could be blamed.

Stelter is exhausting in his dishonesty and stoogery.

Posters knew Stelter would not pass up a chance to cover for a media organization that had thrown ethics into the River Thames.

Whenever it comes to calling out ‘news’ organizations that lie and deceive the public, Stelter never sides with the actual victims.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

