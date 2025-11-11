Brian Stelter Defends ‘Vulnerable’ BBC After It Was Caught Pushing Deceptively-Edited Video of Trump

We knew we could count on CNN’s Brian Stelter to roll to the rescue of another ‘vulnerable’ multi-billion-dollar media company. Stelter defended ABC News when George Stephanopoulos lied about President Donald Trump. He did the same when CBS News was caught deceptively editing video to help Kamala Harris. Trump sued both, and they settled for a combined $31 million. Now, Trump is threatening to sue the BBC for deceptively editing video from January 6th to make it look like he incited a riot.

As expected, it’s Stelter to the rescue! (READ)

Brian here isn’t upset in the least that the supposed “non-partisan” BBC deceptively edited the Trump video to advance a partisan narrative.



Brian is upset that it got exposed. https://t.co/vkip0NFmUR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 11, 2025

A picture can say 1000 words….🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) November 11, 2025

We wish that picture would shut its mouth.

Posters can think of a lot of words to describe the BBC, but ‘vulnerable’ is most certainly not on the list.

The BBC is 'vulnerable'? I thought it was the propaganda arm of the British government? Ridiculous. — Kirk Graystone (@KirkGraystone) November 11, 2025

Vulnerable 😂😂 you mean those huge conglomerate media corporations — Cindy (@luvthecountry) November 11, 2025

“Vulnerable media companies.”



How did the end up vulnerable Brian? — SpartanAscetic (@SpartanAscetic) November 11, 2025

“Trump squeeze”? How about the BBC lied? pic.twitter.com/Y0F0Z5YEt4 — Peak Perspective (@TopPerspectiveX) November 11, 2025

That's exactly it.

The "Trump squeeze" 🤣 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 11, 2025

The ‘Trump Squeeze’ involves Trump noticing a multi-billion-dollar media organization is defaming him and taking legal action as is his right. Oh no!

Commenters imagined Stelter's defense of the BBC, so Trump could be blamed.

“If it wasn’t for Trump, there wouldn’t have been anything for them to edit. It’s his fault!” 🤡 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 11, 2025

Stelter is exhausting in his dishonesty and stoogery.

Posters knew Stelter would not pass up a chance to cover for a media organization that had thrown ethics into the River Thames.

Bro the BBC did a Rupar.



They deceptively edited the Trump video.



It’s called ethics. BBC should be sued into oblivion. — Jack’d 🇺🇸✊🏻 (@MINFORMACI0N) November 11, 2025

They deceptively edited a video for political purposes.



They got caught.



Quit trying to make this something it's not. — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) November 11, 2025

One of these days, you’ll have a take that isn’t just absolutely terrible.



I haven’t seen one yet, but I’m an optimist. — J C (@jofjltn4) November 11, 2025

Whenever it comes to calling out ‘news’ organizations that lie and deceive the public, Stelter never sides with the actual victims.

