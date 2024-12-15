ABC News Sends ‘Regrets’ But No Apology for Trump Rape Lies Spread by George Stephanopoulos

Wait, that’s it? Trump supporters are wondering if an editor‘s note is the ‘apology’ they were promised in the ABC News defamation settlement with the President-Elect. ABC News has added a short addendum to the end of a website version of an on-air story that contained lies about President-Elect Donald Trump.

🚨 THERE IT IS: ABC News issues apology/correction in the story accusing Donald J. Trump of r*pe. pic.twitter.com/v6Xm1xKNJJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 15, 2024

President Trump sued ABC News for defamation and was asking for $40 million. The news network settled with Trump for $15 million which goes to his presidential library. George Stephanopoulos falsely stated on air that Trump was found, ‘liable for rape by a jury.’

One poster says the only way to get ABC News to tell the truth is to take them to court.

They only apologized for when the defamation lawsuit happens. Otherwise it would've been another 4 years of, "Trump is breathing air. You know who else breathed air? HITLER" — Isaac (@IcedViews) December 15, 2024

They need to learn they’ll face legal pressure — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 15, 2024

Many are hoping this sets a precedent for lawsuits Trump has with other news agencies.

Others are surprised ABC News buckled so fast since defamation cases brought by public figures like Trump are usually impossible to win.

Should have been more than $15,000,000 and Trump should have had control over the verbiage used in ABC's public apology, which should have been more detailed as to what ABC lied about. — TeamThead™ (@TeamThead) December 15, 2024

Agreed but we need to consider that it’s borderline impossible for a high profile official to get media outlets to admit to anything wrong in the court system



The burden is enormous — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 15, 2024

In this case, Trump, as a public figure, had to prove actual malice, which is an extremely high standard. The fact that ABC issued this (rather lame) statement and agreed to settle with $15M (peanuts for Trump), is extremely rare and is an emphatic win. Anyone saying ABC and… — CR (@CR07100710) December 15, 2024

Still, we were promised an apology. An editor’s note which states ‘we regret’ does not cut it,

I don't see the apology (just regret). — Dan Kraemer (@DanKraemer35776) December 15, 2024

Regret is not an apology. “We’re sorry” or “we apologize” needs to be part of a regret or the only thing they “regret” is having lost the suit. — 🍊JschottZ 🏵️🚛🚚 (@Jschottz1) December 15, 2024

I want to see a real written apology and not a subscript correction. — 🇺🇸Alex🔱 (@USNPatriot1776) December 15, 2024

Some want a formal written apology. Others believe that since the lie came out the anchor’s mouth on air, the apology should also.

I don't know about others but I don't think this is good enough. They didn't apologize. Stephanopoulos needs to go in front of a camera and apologize for what he said. He was wrong and he knows it. He tried to ruin a man's life for a paycheck. Disgraceful putz. — USAmom (@RYJ1976467) December 15, 2024

Apology should have been required to be made by Stephanoupolis on air. — Rick Myles (@domedog311) December 15, 2024

That’s the worst apology ever. It should be on air and not an editor’s note. — Michael (@michael_esq1) December 15, 2024

Stephanopoulos was on ABC this morning, but offered no apology. So, is the feeble, non-apologetic editor’s note probably the best we’re going to get? We regret to say, ‘Yes.’