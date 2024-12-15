ABC News Sends ‘Regrets’ But No Apology for Trump Rape Lies Spread by George Stephanopoulos

Kamala Eyeing Full-Court Shot at Presidency Despite California Governorship Layup
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on December 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Wait, that’s it? Trump supporters are wondering if an editor‘s note is the ‘apology’ they were promised in the ABC News defamation settlement with the President-Elect. ABC News has added a short addendum to the end of a website version of an on-air story that contained lies about President-Elect Donald Trump.

See for yourself.

President Trump sued ABC News for defamation and was asking for $40 million. The news network settled with Trump for $15 million which goes to his presidential library. George Stephanopoulos falsely stated on air that Trump was found, ‘liable for rape by a jury.’

One poster says the only way to get ABC News to tell the truth is to take them to court.

Many are hoping this sets a precedent for lawsuits Trump has with other news agencies.

Others are surprised ABC News buckled so fast since defamation cases brought by public figures like Trump are usually impossible to win.

Still, we were promised an apology. An editor’s note which states ‘we regret’ does not cut it,

Check out the comments.

Some want a formal written apology. Others believe that since the lie came out the anchor’s mouth on air, the apology should also.

Take a look.

Stephanopoulos was on ABC this morning, but offered no apology. So, is the feeble, non-apologetic editor’s note probably the best we’re going to get? We regret to say, ‘Yes.’

