Kamala Eyeing Full-Court Shot at Presidency Despite California Governorship Layup

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 16, 2024
Twitter

‘If at first you don’t succeed, try try again,’ is great advice unless you’re Kamala Harris. After being humiliated by President-Elect Donald Trump in the presidential election, you’d think she would’ve learned her lesson. But, no. She’s considering running for president again despite a California governorship that essentially has her name already on it.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Trump supporters want Kamala to run again because she’ll be a weak candidate against JD Vance or whoever succeeds Trump for the nomination.

This poster has his fingers crossed.

Kamala Harris has never won a Democrat Party primary for president, she now has a loss under her belt in a presidential contest as well. The party keeps handing her stuff.

Posters know why.

Many are hoping that she runs again just so she can waste billions in Democrat donor money like she recently did.

Jokingly, there’s only one way for Kamala to make herself appealing to national voters.

Check this out.

Kamala Harris is practically a shoo-in if she runs for California governor in 2026. Kamala, take the uncontested layup. You’re not going to hit the full-court shot and win the presidency.

