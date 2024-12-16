Kamala Eyeing Full-Court Shot at Presidency Despite California Governorship Layup

‘If at first you don’t succeed, try try again,’ is great advice unless you’re Kamala Harris. After being humiliated by President-Elect Donald Trump in the presidential election, you’d think she would’ve learned her lesson. But, no. She’s considering running for president again despite a California governorship that essentially has her name already on it.

HAHAHAHAHA. Holy shlit. Kamala Harris is gearing up to run for president in 2028.pic.twitter.com/2yB9bn92xK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 15, 2024

Trump supporters want Kamala to run again because she’ll be a weak candidate against JD Vance or whoever succeeds Trump for the nomination.

We can only hope she does. Everyone should b e encouraging her.



Kamala "You just needed more time for people to get to know you. You just needed more money to get the word out" — Russell (@RussellM__) December 15, 2024

Kamala Harris has never won a Democrat Party primary for president, she now has a loss under her belt in a presidential contest as well. The party keeps handing her stuff.

This is the epitome of DEI with a $1 billion campaign budget, plus a corrupt media and judiciary system. Yet, they claim she lost because she didn't have a fair shot? These people are delusional. — WhatDidYouSay (@NoFilterMeSorry) December 15, 2024

Kamala cannot fail in the eyes of Libdom for petty ethnic and gendered reasons...she can only be failed.



This was a very visible trend in her campaign, notably an arrogant assumption that she shouldn't need to campaign. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 15, 2024

Many are hoping that she runs again just so she can waste billions in Democrat donor money like she recently did.

Kamala is going to fleece these idiots of their money for a second time and they are going to happily hand it over!



It keeps getting better and better! — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 15, 2024

She needs to busted for the money laundering and barred from ever holding a position of trust. — michelehope (@michelehope) December 15, 2024

Maybe if Democrats give her $3-$4 Billion to spend, things will work out better for Kamala in 2028. pic.twitter.com/zZiHVBrBBw — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) December 15, 2024

Jokingly, there’s only one way for Kamala to make herself appealing to national voters.

Kamala Harris is practically a shoo-in if she runs for California governor in 2026. Kamala, take the uncontested layup. You’re not going to hit the full-court shot and win the presidency.