Blistering Biden: President Joe’s Fast and Furious Last Days in the Oval Office

Set Phasers to BURN: Captain Kirk Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Luke Skywalker and We Are HERE for It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 15, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Back after the election, die-hard Democrat Mark Hamill decided to jettison the escape pods and leave X for the toxic Leftist wasteland known as Bluesky. Like most Leftists, he didn't really leave, because he's posted a few replies since he announced his departure.

Meanwhile, William Shatner has stuck around. He's Canadian, so he doesn't really have a dog in the hunt when it comes to American politics.

But he just skewered Mark Hamill and his followers like Darth Maul with his double-bladed lightsaber:

Damn, son.

We laughed.

Hard.

Hasn't posted since late November.

But after donning a hazmat suit, this writer waded over into the cesspool of Bluesky and he's posting there, as recently as yesterday.

Oh, but we can.

The Shatnering.

We like the sound of that.

EL. OH. EL.

My Captain.

Straight into our veins.

Absolutely hilarious.

Never, ever leaving.

Tags: MARK HAMILL STAR TREK STAR WARS WILLIAM SHATNER

