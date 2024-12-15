Set Phasers to BURN: Captain Kirk Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Luke Skywalker and We Are HERE for It

Back after the election, die-hard Democrat Mark Hamill decided to jettison the escape pods and leave X for the toxic Leftist wasteland known as Bluesky. Like most Leftists, he didn't really leave, because he's posted a few replies since he announced his departure.
Meanwhile, William Shatner has stuck around. He's Canadian, so he doesn't really have a dog in the hunt when it comes to American politics.
But he just skewered Mark Hamill and his followers like Darth Maul with his double-bladed lightsaber:
Since Hamill left; his fans are lost looking for a leader. 😏🤣 https://t.co/6EyGEo1uHa— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 14, 2024
Damn, son.
Lol.— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) December 14, 2024
We laughed.
Hard.
He’s still here. He’s just hiding in the replies instead of posting or quote tweeting.— Lee’s Reviews (@LeeofLeeLand) December 14, 2024
Hasn't posted since late November.
But after donning a hazmat suit, this writer waded over into the cesspool of Bluesky and he's posting there, as recently as yesterday.
Stop it, Bill— EF Comix (@11975MHz) December 14, 2024
I can't like you more than I already do
Oh, but we can.
Years from now people will refer to this moment as The Shatnering.— OnTheLucky☘️ (@OnTheLucky) December 14, 2024
Do you remember where you were?
OMK. pic.twitter.com/7YJES400Sc
Recommended
The Shatnering.
We like the sound of that.
Now that's not fair.— Fun Ahead 🇺🇸 (@heroesahead) December 14, 2024
We also lost Bette Midler
EL. OH. EL.
O Captain, my Captain. https://t.co/IzywvFC1kr— Alan Ng @ Film Threat (@mypalal) December 14, 2024
My Captain.
Shatner throwing shade at Mark Hamill, lol. https://t.co/OVeDXXCn4F— Eric Krause 🇺🇸 (@ericbkrause) December 14, 2024
Straight into our veins.
Troll level: hilarious! https://t.co/8qUf4abdkr— Joan of Argghh! (@ReformedArgghh) December 14, 2024
Absolutely hilarious.
Captain Kirk burns. Reason 42,069 I’m never leaving 𝕏. https://t.co/cyX8ytXnUC— Sweet Freeze Peach 🍑 (@wybeka) December 14, 2024
Never, ever leaving.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member