Set Phasers to BURN: Captain Kirk Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Luke Skywalker and We Are HERE for It

Back after the election, die-hard Democrat Mark Hamill decided to jettison the escape pods and leave X for the toxic Leftist wasteland known as Bluesky. Like most Leftists, he didn't really leave, because he's posted a few replies since he announced his departure.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, William Shatner has stuck around. He's Canadian, so he doesn't really have a dog in the hunt when it comes to American politics.

But he just skewered Mark Hamill and his followers like Darth Maul with his double-bladed lightsaber:

Since Hamill left; his fans are lost looking for a leader. 😏🤣 https://t.co/6EyGEo1uHa — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 14, 2024

Damn, son.

We laughed.

Hard.

He’s still here. He’s just hiding in the replies instead of posting or quote tweeting. — Lee’s Reviews (@LeeofLeeLand) December 14, 2024

Hasn't posted since late November.

But after donning a hazmat suit, this writer waded over into the cesspool of Bluesky and he's posting there, as recently as yesterday.

Stop it, Bill



I can't like you more than I already do — EF Comix (@11975MHz) December 14, 2024

Oh, but we can.

Years from now people will refer to this moment as The Shatnering.



Do you remember where you were?



OMK. pic.twitter.com/7YJES400Sc — OnTheLucky☘️ (@OnTheLucky) December 14, 2024

The Shatnering.

We like the sound of that.

Now that's not fair.



We also lost Bette Midler — Fun Ahead 🇺🇸 (@heroesahead) December 14, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

O Captain, my Captain. https://t.co/IzywvFC1kr — Alan Ng @ Film Threat (@mypalal) December 14, 2024

My Captain.

Shatner throwing shade at Mark Hamill, lol. https://t.co/OVeDXXCn4F — Eric Krause 🇺🇸 (@ericbkrause) December 14, 2024

Straight into our veins.

Absolutely hilarious.

Captain Kirk burns. Reason 42,069 I’m never leaving 𝕏. https://t.co/cyX8ytXnUC — Sweet Freeze Peach 🍑 (@wybeka) December 14, 2024

Never, ever leaving.