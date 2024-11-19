Star Wars Episode X: The Escape of the Bluesky Jedi

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has left X, or has he? More on that in a bit. Like many actors who fear free speech and voted for Kamala, Hamill has escaped to the fragile butterfly sanctuary known as Bluesky. There he can flutter amongst his own kind and never be challenged by an opinion he doesn't like.

A wise, green alien once said, 'Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.'

Maybe Hamill should listen to Yoda.

Hamill has traded Hoth's Echo Base for Bluesky's echo chamber. But, despite saying he's left X, this 'Jedi' is already back. Witness the return of the reply guy!

He hasn't posted since November 6 but is still lurking in people's replies. Make up your mind, Mark! Remember what Yoda said, 'Do or do not. There is no try.'

Hamill may have been the last Jedi, but he'll probably be the first celebrity to fully return to X. Because, as Luke Skywalker reminded us, 'No one’s ever really gone.'