We Were First to Call the Election
VIP
Post-Election Meltdowns Set to Heavy Metal and It Works
Ex-Agent Tells The Hill Kash Patel Would Do ‘Massive Damage’ to the FBI
MSNBC Host Says ‘Normalizing Trump Is a Bad Idea’
Riley Gaines Wonders When Dems Will Kneel for 18 Minutes to Honor Laken...
Jen Psaki Schooled on President Biden's Cabinet Picks and Their Experience
JoJoFromJerz Triggered by Joe Scarborough’s Meeting With Literally Hitler
Back to the Future? Why Some Trump Voters Are Feeling Like It's the...
End Wokeness' 'Two Genders' Post on Bluesky Doesn't Last 30 Seconds
CBS Cuts Away From Raiders' Trump Dance Touchdown Celebration
'Morning Joe' Shot/Chaser Video of Joe & Mika's Trump Pivot Is 'Your Juxtaposition...
'Where's Wal-Joe'? Joe Biden Goes Missing at G20 Summit Photo, Only the Camera...
Not-So-Sunny Disposition: The View Host Doubles Down on Rhetoric Which Cost Dems the...
After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss...

Star Wars Episode X: The Escape of the Bluesky Jedi

Warren Squire  |  7:30 AM on November 19, 2024
Townhall Media

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has left X, or has he? More on that in a bit. Like many actors who fear free speech and voted for Kamala, Hamill has escaped to the fragile butterfly sanctuary known as Bluesky. There he can flutter amongst his own kind and never be challenged by an opinion he doesn't like.

Advertisement

Read on.

A wise, green alien once said, 'Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.'

Maybe Hamill should listen to Yoda.

Hamill has traded Hoth's Echo Base for Bluesky's echo chamber. But, despite saying he's left X, this 'Jedi' is already back. Witness the return of the reply guy!

He hasn't posted since November 6 but is still lurking in people's replies. Make up your mind, Mark! Remember what Yoda said, 'Do or do not. There is no try.'

Hamill may have been the last Jedi, but he'll probably be the first celebrity to fully return to X. Because, as Luke Skywalker reminded us, 'No one’s ever really gone.'

Tags: CENSORSHIP DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT FREE SPEECH MARK HAMILL MELTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ex-Agent Tells The Hill Kash Patel Would Do ‘Massive Damage’ to the FBI
Brett T.
Jen Psaki Schooled on President Biden's Cabinet Picks and Their Experience
Brett T.
After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss Drops HILARIOUS Thread
Sam J.
End Wokeness' 'Two Genders' Post on Bluesky Doesn't Last 30 Seconds
Brett T.
Back to the Future? Why Some Trump Voters Are Feeling Like It's the 1980s All Over Again
Warren Squire
MSNBC Host Says ‘Normalizing Trump Is a Bad Idea’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ex-Agent Tells The Hill Kash Patel Would Do ‘Massive Damage’ to the FBI Brett T.
Advertisement