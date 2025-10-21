Dumb and Strummer: Jeff Daniels Disses Trump’s ‘Poop’ Video and Then Sonically Tortures Nicolle Wallace

Actor Jeff Daniels struck comedy gold with 1994’s 'Dumb and Dumber', which famously featured his character having an uncontrollable bowel movement. It appears his approval for potty humor stops right before the White House. He doesn’t approve of President Donald Trump’s repost of an AI-generated video featuring Trump piloting a plane and dropping poop on Democrat influencer Harry Sisson and ‘No Kings’ marchers. Daniels followed up his comments by playing a song of cope on his guitar to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

Dumb and Dumber star Jeff Daniels says he was sickened by Trump's poop video, asks if Abraham Lincoln would have shared it before serenading Nicolle Wallace with his guitar. Daniels played Wallace a song he wrote that helps him "cope." "This is a song I wrote called 'Crazy World,' which is how I cope."

Here are his comments, followed by his sonic torture of Wallace. (WATCH)

"This is a song I wrote called… pic.twitter.com/LbHi0voZ86 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 22, 2025

Coping and seething.



That's the Democrats in 2025. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 22, 2025

Don’t know what is funnier, the poop video or liberal crashing out from it — Corey (@Corey0981074461) October 22, 2025

It takes so little to trigger Democrat celebrities.

Posters laugh at Daniels trying to play himself off as a serious thespian when he’s still most notably known for a big screen laxative-induced, explosive diarrhea scene from a '90s comedy classic.

Does it surprise you now to know that Jeff Daniel’s got paid peanuts compared to Jim Carey to make that movie? — Remy Wong (@RealRemyWong) October 22, 2025

He crushed it in Dumb and Dumber. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 22, 2025

evidently, he wasn't acting — Ralphie (@Greensheet6) October 22, 2025

He’s the ‘dumber’ in 'Dumb and Dumber'.

Commenters found it interesting that Daniels thought he could speak for President Abraham Lincoln’s sense of humor.

Jeff Daniels is out here asking if Lincoln would share a poop video, but let's be real—Lincoln probably wouldn't have had to deal with AI-generated memes. Times change, — Naresh Tanwar (@nareshtanwar_) October 22, 2025

President Lincoln had a great sense of humor and he could be a little mischievous. I think he and Trump would get along. — celestialseeker (@Cchilds77971) October 22, 2025

Imagine surviving “Dumb and Dumber” just to become the acoustic conscience of MSNBC.

Lincoln freed the slaves. Jeff Daniels strummed a sad little coping song.

We are not the same. 💀 — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) October 22, 2025

Pretty sure if Lincoln heard Daniels singing, he would probably ask what was taking John Wilkes Booth so long to arrive at the theater.

Posters are tired of celebrities thinking we care about their political opinions.

Jeff Daniels doesn’t like that comedy is being used at the expense of his tribe



Despite having many comedians in their party, they’ve lost their sense of humor — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) October 22, 2025

I am amazed at how many weak people there are out there who can get so triggered over a comical video — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) October 22, 2025

lol This just reminded that when I was a teenager I had an irrational fear that a date was going to pull out a guitar and make me listen to a song he’d written. pic.twitter.com/LW4ZOgQNLF — Bailey (@efriersonb) October 22, 2025

So glad we know the opinions of American political leaders like…



*SQUINTS*



…Robert DeNiro and Jeff Daniels. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 22, 2025

Nothing says serious actor like crying over a meme and singing therapy songs on MSNBC. 😂 — TechPulse Daily (@DailyTechpulse) October 22, 2025

MSNBC recently had actor Robert DeNiro on a show as well. Guess they didn’t get the memo that the days of Americans looking to Hollywood for political insight have been over for years.

