JB Pritzker Laughably Claims Dems Are Against Open Borders and Then Pushes Amnesty...
VIP
Mehdi Hasan Says If Christians Can Have Church Bells Muslims Can Play the...
Obama Library Features a Massive Wall of Text That’s an Unintentional Tribute to...
Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump...
Oregonian: Blind Protester Detained by Feds Because He Was the 'Weakest Person They...
VIP
The Decline of Decency: How COVID Cracked Courtesy and Sparked Vigilante Etiquette Justice
MSNBC's Jen Psaki Thinks JD Vance Is Scarier Than Trump, Worried for His...
Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was...
Scott Jennings Has Perfect Defense of Trump’s Poop Pilot Video That Poked Fun...
Undocumented Duo’s $420K Debt Spree: Shakira, Soccer, and Tax-Free Cash While Americans Fo...
Joe Scarborough Warns Against Justice for Dems Who Targeted Trump Because It’ll Make...
Trump's $100K H-1B Fee Strikes Gold: Walmart Pauses Foreign Hires, Proving Americans Were...
Here Are More Signs From David French’s ‘Huge, Peaceful’ No Kings Protest
Stop Snorting the Parmesan: Hunter Biden Claims Trump Is 'Painting a Bullseye' on...

Dumb and Strummer: Jeff Daniels Disses Trump’s ‘Poop’ Video and Then Sonically Tortures Nicolle Wallace

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:32 PM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/Universal Pictures, Hopper Stone

Actor Jeff Daniels struck comedy gold with 1994’s 'Dumb and Dumber', which famously featured his character having an uncontrollable bowel movement. It appears his approval for potty humor stops right before the White House. He doesn’t approve of President Donald Trump’s repost of an AI-generated video featuring Trump piloting a plane and dropping poop on Democrat influencer Harry Sisson and ‘No Kings’ marchers. Daniels followed up his comments by playing a song of cope on his guitar to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Dumb and Dumber star Jeff Daniels says he was sickened by Trump's poop video, asks if Abraham Lincoln would have shared it before serenading Nicolle Wallace with his guitar.

Daniels played Wallace a song he wrote that helps him "cope."

"This is a song I wrote called 'Crazy World,' which is how I cope."

Here are his comments, followed by his sonic torture of Wallace. (WATCH)

It takes so little to trigger Democrat celebrities. 

Posters laugh at Daniels trying to play himself off as a serious thespian when he’s still most notably known for a big screen laxative-induced, explosive diarrhea scene from a '90s comedy classic.

Recommended

Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler
Brett T.
Advertisement

He’s the ‘dumber’ in 'Dumb and Dumber'.

Commenters found it interesting that Daniels thought he could speak for President Abraham Lincoln’s sense of humor.

Pretty sure if Lincoln heard Daniels singing, he would probably ask what was taking John Wilkes Booth so long to arrive at the theater.

Posters are tired of celebrities thinking we care about their political opinions.

Advertisement

MSNBC recently had actor Robert DeNiro on a show as well. Guess they didn’t get the memo that the days of Americans looking to Hollywood for political insight have been over for years. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT HARRY SISSON HOLLYWOOD MENTAL HEALTH MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler
Brett T.
Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was Emmy-Worthy, Hypocrite
justmindy
Undocumented Duo’s $420K Debt Spree: Shakira, Soccer, and Tax-Free Cash While Americans Foot the Bill
justmindy
Obama Library Features a Massive Wall of Text That’s an Unintentional Tribute to ‘The Left Can’t Meme'
Warren Squire
Oregonian: Blind Protester Detained by Feds Because He Was the 'Weakest Person They Could Find'
Brett T.
Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets Roasted Instead
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler Brett T.
Advertisement