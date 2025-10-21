Scott Jennings Has Perfect Defense of Trump’s Poop Pilot Video That Poked Fun at ‘No Kings’ Rallies

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to understand why President Donald Trump doesn’t take the ‘No Kings’ rallies seriously. Why is he reposting AI-generated meme videos of himself flying a plane while dumping poop on Democrat influencer Harry Sisson and others? As Republican commentator Scott Jennings correctly pointed out on CNN recently, ludicrous made-up problems call for equally ludicrous made-up responses.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings leaves two CNN Democrats visibly flustered after defending Trump’s AI poop video. Kaitlan Collins pressed @ScottJenningsKY on what the “point” President Trump was trying to make — and Jennings hit back with an answer she couldn’t counter: COLLINS: “Do you think it’s making a point, Scott?” JENNINGS: “Well, yeah, he was making a point.” COLLINS: “And what’s the point?” JENNINGS: “Why shouldn’t the president use a made-up video to respond to a rally that has a MADE-UP REASON? I mean, it’s a nonexistent reason. We don’t have a monarchy in this country. “We have a presidency won by Donald Trump, who won the popular vote, who won the Electoral College, who won all the swing states. We have a democracy. People voted, and they elected the president. And the only thing they’re mad about is that he is lawfully executing the office of the presidency and enforcing laws that have been on the books for a long time. “So he made up a video, they made up a reason to have a rally, and I think it was kind of funny, to be honest with you. ”The look on their faces is priceless as Jennings lays this out.

Look at Scott Jennings cook. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings must have the worst headaches dealing with these idiots every day! — bsk (@ifloorit959) October 21, 2025

Who's the woman in the red jacket? She does NOT look amused. — Vicki (@VLS_midwest) October 21, 2025

That’s Karen Finney. She was a consultant on Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign.

She’s always angry and shaking her head over something imaginary that takes away from her time with her cats.

I love the genius on the left - clearly suffering from TDS - who just starts shaking her head as though Scott was saying something untrue. The level of cognitive dissonance is off the charts… — JustSomeGuy (@J_Wes_T) October 21, 2025

Point to be made he didn't make the video he just reposted it. But Scott has given them the made up part is right. Wow such lack of insight on the left leaves room.wide enough to walk an elephant through the room — arthur (@ArthurLyma33127) October 21, 2025

Made up reason, made up sexes, make believe world. I see a pattern — KMama (@KarenWi21343735) October 21, 2025

They definitely didn’t see that response coming, the left has completely lost touch with the people and reality — Vitamvivere_1 (@Vitamvivere_1) October 21, 2025

Democrats and their billionaire-sponsored ‘No Kings’ rallies want to be taken seriously, but most people just laugh and go about their business.

Doing these rallies only highlights that Democrats are focused on fake outside threats and not the real threats emanating from their party.

Imagine if democrats showed this amount of outrage and anger over an AG Virginian candidate threatening to shoot Republican women and children! — OC (@WarrenLACA1) October 21, 2025

It makes me sick how they get all flustered over memes but they have no problem with all the violence and the death threats coming from their side of the aisle. — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) October 21, 2025

It's a shame they are more upset about a meme then the attempts on a Presidents life, the mu*der of a 31 year old Christian conservative, the terrorists and drug traffikers the Left let into our country for votes, etc. 👀 — NonnaMameo (@MeemawMountain) October 21, 2025

We hurl virtual feces while they call for more lead to be hurled at us. — Buffalo Al the F.R.O.G. (@TheRealFROGlife) October 21, 2025

Trump reposts a silly AI-generated meme video, and Democrats lose their minds. Meanwhile, Republicans have to be on the lookout for the next Democrat rhetoric-inspired shooter. Unlike Democrats, Republicans have genuinely dangerous things to worry about and don't have time to prance in the streets in inflatable unicorn costumes.

