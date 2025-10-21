Scott Jennings Has Perfect Defense of Trump’s Poop Pilot Video That Poked Fun at ‘No Kings’ Rallies

Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on October 21, 2025
Twitchy

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to understand why President Donald Trump doesn’t take the ‘No Kings’ rallies seriously. Why is he reposting AI-generated meme videos of himself flying a plane while dumping poop on Democrat influencer Harry Sisson and others? As Republican commentator Scott Jennings correctly pointed out on CNN recently, ludicrous made-up problems call for equally ludicrous made-up responses.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings leaves two CNN Democrats visibly flustered after defending Trump’s AI poop video.

Kaitlan Collins pressed @ScottJenningsKY on what the “point” President Trump was trying to make — and Jennings hit back with an answer she couldn’t counter:

COLLINS: “Do you think it’s making a point, Scott?”

JENNINGS: “Well, yeah, he was making a point.”

COLLINS: “And what’s the point?”

JENNINGS: “Why shouldn’t the president use a made-up video to respond to a rally that has a MADE-UP REASON? I mean, it’s a nonexistent reason. We don’t have a monarchy in this country.

“We have a presidency won by Donald Trump, who won the popular vote, who won the Electoral College, who won all the swing states. We have a democracy. People voted, and they elected the president. And the only thing they’re mad about is that he is lawfully executing the office of the presidency and enforcing laws that have been on the books for a long time.

“So he made up a video, they made up a reason to have a rally, and I think it was kind of funny, to be honest with you.

”The look on their faces is priceless as Jennings lays this out.

Look at Scott Jennings cook. (WATCH)

Maria Shriver's WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie's Redo Was Emmy-Worthy, Hypocrite
justmindy
justmindy
That’s Karen Finney. She was a consultant on Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign.

She’s always angry and shaking her head over something imaginary that takes away from her time with her cats.

Democrats and their billionaire-sponsored ‘No Kings’ rallies want to be taken seriously, but most people just laugh and go about their business.

Doing these rallies only highlights that Democrats are focused on fake outside threats and not the real threats emanating from their party.

Trump reposts a silly AI-generated meme video, and Democrats lose their minds. Meanwhile, Republicans have to be on the lookout for the next Democrat rhetoric-inspired shooter. Unlike Democrats, Republicans have genuinely dangerous things to worry about and don't have time to prance in the streets in inflatable unicorn costumes.

Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was Emmy-Worthy, Hypocrite
justmindy
Undocumented Duo’s $420K Debt Spree: Shakira, Soccer, and Tax-Free Cash While Americans Foot the Bill
justmindy
Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets Roasted Instead
justmindy
Trump's $100K H-1B Fee Strikes Gold: Walmart Pauses Foreign Hires, Proving Americans Were Ready All Along
justmindy
Megyn Kelly ENDS DEI Hire Karine Jean-Pierre's Media Fluff Tour With a Single Question
Grateful Calvin
Stop Snorting the Parmesan: Hunter Biden Claims Trump Is 'Painting a Bullseye' on Harry Sisson
Grateful Calvin

