Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and Meme Frenzy

Twitter (X) is really the best. Harry Sisson, Democratic influencer and paid operative, had a question for Donald Trump.
Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 19, 2025
Yes, this is real life.
Because he's the greatest president of all time 😀 pic.twitter.com/NSq4WVNRxa— Pepe Dutch (@PepeDutch17) October 19, 2025
In case you missed said video.
I’ll ask him for you Harry https://t.co/ZLywDOBnyl— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 19, 2025
Our Vice-President is a real man of the people. A true helper. All one has to do is make a plea on X and he will be at their service. What a country! Also, it's hysterical.
Because it's hilarious and you’re retarded.— 🎃 Duchess of Ghosts 👻 (@AnnaDsays) October 19, 2025
Also, that.
look in the mirror— streiff (@streiffredstate) October 19, 2025
What a time to be alive. https://t.co/TnxYDM6CAm— AJZ (@ajzeigler) October 19, 2025
I am begging these people to just try laughing for once. Even fake laughter can lead to genuine laughter. Just try it. https://t.co/aJpayztAza— samantha (@samsko) October 19, 2025
They're Leftists. They aren't allowed to have a sense of humor.
Hahahahahahaha what is this timeline lmao https://t.co/6ta1BR3u9e— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 19, 2025
NO QUEENS! https://t.co/uBL1uivfKA pic.twitter.com/lAU7pai80M— Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 19, 2025
"Your mom" pic.twitter.com/LPagUcyLy3— Caesar (@caesar_pounce) October 19, 2025
I think a better question would be: why isn’t everyone posting videos of poop dropping on you from a fighter jet?— Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) October 19, 2025
Start a national trend.
He did it...— Marlon Brandon (@RealMarlonB) October 19, 2025
Because it's fun. 😃 pic.twitter.com/UmDWfTz23i
Our Vice President is better at Twitter than the entire Left combined: https://t.co/CL6cpH0pxu— NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) October 19, 2025
He really is.
I really can't find the words for how much I love this VP https://t.co/XFNTdvLBC4— Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟♂️🧟♂️🧟♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) October 19, 2025
I want to know what he says. https://t.co/4dh2kYSO3I— David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) October 19, 2025
Don't we all.
Loving it! lol https://t.co/Nd0zQ7e0A4 pic.twitter.com/sPXHme2cj0— Aaron (@Xennial_Aaron) October 19, 2025
Hold on tight!
JD is the funniest VP we've ever had 😂 https://t.co/tg8YaRFQ9D— KingAmis (@KingAmis_) October 19, 2025
We have a chance for eleven more years of this glorious content, right? 😂 https://t.co/vHoHwqXPr5— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 19, 2025
Fingers crossed!
No one trolls better than our president and our vice president! Poor Harry hates getting bested! https://t.co/v2DWi0SiVl— Rob (@SaltLife_89) October 19, 2025
I ❤️🤍💙 our Veep https://t.co/jYRusgEHZa— Barbarella (@BarbaraRueger) October 19, 2025
*Trump voice*— JDubsDoubleGat (@RealDoubleGat) October 19, 2025
“I thought it was Rachel Maddow” https://t.co/ACO9wsFCJ6
This is actually a distinct possibility.
Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/56hNPQg0rq— Zagonel (@Zagonel85) October 19, 2025
God bless.
