Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and Meme Frenzy

Twitter (X) is really the best. Harry Sisson, Democratic influencer and paid operative, had a question for Donald Trump.

Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 19, 2025

Yes, this is real life.

Because he's the greatest president of all time 😀 pic.twitter.com/NSq4WVNRxa — Pepe Dutch (@PepeDutch17) October 19, 2025

In case you missed said video.

I’ll ask him for you Harry https://t.co/ZLywDOBnyl — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 19, 2025

Our Vice-President is a real man of the people. A true helper. All one has to do is make a plea on X and he will be at their service. What a country! Also, it's hysterical.

Because it's hilarious and you’re retarded. — 🎃 Duchess of Ghosts 👻 (@AnnaDsays) October 19, 2025

look in the mirror — streiff (@streiffredstate) October 19, 2025

What a time to be alive. https://t.co/TnxYDM6CAm — AJZ (@ajzeigler) October 19, 2025

I am begging these people to just try laughing for once. Even fake laughter can lead to genuine laughter. Just try it. https://t.co/aJpayztAza — samantha (@samsko) October 19, 2025

Hahahahahahaha what is this timeline lmao https://t.co/6ta1BR3u9e — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 19, 2025

I think a better question would be: why isn’t everyone posting videos of poop dropping on you from a fighter jet? — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) October 19, 2025

He did it...

Because it's fun. 😃 pic.twitter.com/UmDWfTz23i — Marlon Brandon (@RealMarlonB) October 19, 2025

Our Vice President is better at Twitter than the entire Left combined: https://t.co/CL6cpH0pxu — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) October 19, 2025

I really can't find the words for how much I love this VP https://t.co/XFNTdvLBC4 — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) October 19, 2025

I want to know what he says. https://t.co/4dh2kYSO3I — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) October 19, 2025

JD is the funniest VP we've ever had 😂 https://t.co/tg8YaRFQ9D — KingAmis (@KingAmis_) October 19, 2025

We have a chance for eleven more years of this glorious content, right? 😂 https://t.co/vHoHwqXPr5 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 19, 2025

No one trolls better than our president and our vice president! Poor Harry hates getting bested! https://t.co/v2DWi0SiVl — Rob (@SaltLife_89) October 19, 2025

*Trump voice*



“I thought it was Rachel Maddow” https://t.co/ACO9wsFCJ6 — JDubsDoubleGat (@RealDoubleGat) October 19, 2025

Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/56hNPQg0rq — Zagonel (@Zagonel85) October 19, 2025

