Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and Meme Frenzy

justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 PM on October 19, 2025
Twitter

Twitter (X) is really the best. Harry Sisson, Democratic influencer and paid operative, had a question for Donald Trump.

Yes, this is real life.

In case you missed said video. 

Our Vice-President is a real man of the people. A true helper. All one has to do is make a plea on X and he will be at their service. What a country! Also, it's hysterical.

Also, that.

They're Leftists. They aren't allowed to have a sense of humor. 

Start a national trend. 

He really is.

Don't we all. 

Hold on tight!

Fingers crossed!

This is actually a distinct possibility. 

God bless.

