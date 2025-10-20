Enraging Bull: Actor Robert DeNiro Says Rural Americans Need the 'Truth' from MSNBC and Legacy Media

On Sunday, MSNBC decided Americans in the flyover states needed to be lectured to by a Democrat millionaire coastal elitist. Luckily, actor Robert DeNiro was on hand to talk down to us lowly peons who aren’t getting the truth from MSNBC's Eugene ‘Soul Glo’ Daniels and his fellow leftist ‘journalists’ in the dying legacy media.

Here’s DeNiro. (WATCH)

Robert DeNiro says rural Americans believe Trump because they aren’t getting the truth from the media they watch.



This was said on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/aWltPAnmoq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2025

I’m embarrassed for him, he’s about as out of touch as a person could get. Dudes at stage 5 TDS! — Rhino Chaser (@thatrhinochaser) October 19, 2025

DeNiro probably hasn’t talked to a person from Middle America in decades.

Posters were laughing at the Democrat ‘truth’ DeNiro wanted to share.

“the truth”… according to DeNiro’s Media:



-Kamala Harris: very popular

-Joe Biden: mentally sharp

-Unvaccinated asymptomatic people can infect vaccinated people

-The founder of TPUSA, who despised the concept of race, was racist.

-Violating Immigration Law is not a crime — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 19, 2025

Robert De Niro on MSNBC: Rural Americans support Trump because they “don’t get the truth” from their media. Translation: If you don’t watch CNN, you’re too dumb to vote. This is coastal elitism at its finest—and why Trump keeps winning flyover country. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 19, 2025

Democrats are now going full socialist on both coasts. They’ve never been more disconnected from the majority of Americans than they are now.

Commenters say DeNiro is just another aging actor who lacks self-awareness.

The level of ironic unself-awaereness

Is yuge — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 19, 2025

He is full-blown MSNBC/CNN/NYT indoctrinated. He regurgitated every talking point in this interview. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2025

Actors are the perfect useful idiots

Their only claim to fame is being able to read other people's words — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 19, 2025

In that way, actors have a lot in common with TV ‘news’ hosts and anchors.

Posters laugh at the Democrat Party that thinks actors still have sway over now-awakened Americans.

I love how they think bringing out 80-year-old celebrities is some way of showing credibility 🤣 — Alaric (@thenickoftime90) October 19, 2025

I watched the entire interview. DeNiro is not a smart guy. He’s completely legacy-media indoctrinated. Rattled off every talking point. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2025

You're a trooper for watching that for us! I know I'm supposed to know my opponent, but they don't ever have a point other than hate Trump, so I'm kind of tuned out at this point. — ✝️ Shawna Nonna 🇺🇸 (@ShawnaNonna777) October 19, 2025

Thank you for watching, so we don’t have to Western Lensman. Like the last poster said, once the deranged Trump hate starts flowing, we tune out crazy celebrities and the majority of Democrats.

