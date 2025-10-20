Buggin’ Out: Cringe LICE Agent Cosplayers Infest the U.S. Constitution at Seattle’s ‘No...
Enraging Bull: Actor Robert DeNiro Says Rural Americans Need the 'Truth' from MSNBC and Legacy Media

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:01 AM on October 20, 2025
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File

On Sunday, MSNBC decided Americans in the flyover states needed to be lectured to by a Democrat millionaire coastal elitist. Luckily, actor Robert DeNiro was on hand to talk down to us lowly peons who aren’t getting the truth from MSNBC's Eugene ‘Soul Glo’ Daniels and his fellow leftist ‘journalists’ in the dying legacy media.

Here’s DeNiro. (WATCH)

DeNiro probably hasn’t talked to a person from Middle America in decades.

Posters were laughing at the Democrat ‘truth’ DeNiro wanted to share.

Democrats are now going full socialist on both coasts. They’ve never been more disconnected from the majority of Americans than they are now.

Commenters say DeNiro is just another aging actor who lacks self-awareness.

In that way, actors have a lot in common with TV ‘news’ hosts and anchors.

Posters laugh at the Democrat Party that thinks actors still have sway over now-awakened Americans.

Thank you for watching, so we don’t have to Western Lensman. Like the last poster said, once the deranged Trump hate starts flowing, we tune out crazy celebrities and the majority of Democrats.

