Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Tough Against Kristen Welker on Trump DOJ and We’re As Surprised As You Are!

Senator Lindsey Graham is probably the last Republican you'd picture when you think of the word ‘tough.’ But on Sunday, he did not back down while debating Kristen Welker of NBC News. He called her out for dutifully sleeping during former President Joe Biden’s term.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

‘DOESN’T BOTHER ME ONE DAMN BIT!’: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has HAD IT with NBC’s Kristen Welker whining about the prosecution of Letitia James and Comey "You didn't CARE that Letitia James made up charges that no one's ever faced! That Alvin Bragg made up charges no one ever faced!” “This may bother YOU that people are being held accountable — It doesn't bother me one damn BIT."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨 ‘DOESN’T BOTHER ME ONE DAMN BIT!’: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has HAD IT with NBC’s Kristen Welker whining about the prosecution of Letitia James and Comey pic.twitter.com/CkkEZAiZtG



"You didn't CARE that Letitia James made up charges that no one's ever faced! That Alvin Bragg… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2025

Wow, she really touched a nerve with Graham.

We often joke (because it’s true) that Welker lives for being humiliated by Republican men every Sunday. Who knew that Graham of all people would keep the streak going?

Kristen needs to find a new career.



She is SO BAD it isn’t even funny anymore! — MAGA Scotty (@MAGAScotty) October 12, 2025

I think they just pay her to get nuked by people with above room temp IQs at this point 🤣 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2025

Similar to the Scott Presler look-alike at CNN.



🤣🤣🤣 — MAGA Scotty (@MAGAScotty) October 12, 2025

Yep, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Margaret Brennan of CBS News, and Martha Raddatz of ABC News get regularly obliterated.

Posters say there’s no reason to feel sorry for New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Letitia James literally changed the law in New York, and then retroactively enforced it against Trump.



Rule #1 in law: you can't retroactively enforce new laws.



This kind of legal malpractice should not be happening in America. Yet the jury still convicted Trump... — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 12, 2025

Rule #2) Selective Prosecutions are grounds for dismissal. — Thatguy (@Tyberious2100) October 12, 2025

Can’t wait for her to go to prison. pic.twitter.com/eTDueziaaG — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) October 12, 2025

We hope, but remain realistic.

Commenters say they (temporarily) like Graham for doing this.

I don’t like Graham at all. But this is a good line from him 👍🏻😊 — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) October 12, 2025

Welker thought Graham would side with her? 🤣 — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) October 12, 2025

Good Lindsey. He has his moments and that’s why Trump still plays golf with the guy. — OG MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) October 12, 2025

Even Lindsey Graham gets it. — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) October 12, 2025

I like it when he's sassy — Mrsjmac520 (@mrsjmac0520) October 12, 2025

Wow! Lindsey grew a pair! — Thatguy (@Tyberious2100) October 12, 2025

Better get your church on the line, we may have just witnessed a miracle!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.