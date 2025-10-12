Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Tough Against Kristen Welker on Trump DOJ and We’re As Surprised As You Are!

Dem Mark Kelly Says Kamala Harris Is an ‘Incredibly Strong’ Presidential Candidate for...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on October 12, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Senator Lindsey Graham is probably the last Republican you'd picture when you think of the word ‘tough.’ But on Sunday, he did not back down while debating Kristen Welker of NBC News. He called her out for dutifully sleeping during former President Joe Biden’s term.

Start here. (READ)

‘DOESN’T BOTHER ME ONE DAMN BIT!’: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has HAD IT with NBC’s Kristen Welker whining about the prosecution of Letitia James and Comey 

"You didn't CARE that Letitia James made up charges that no one's ever faced! That Alvin Bragg made up charges no one ever faced!”

“This may bother YOU that people are being held accountable — It doesn't bother me one damn BIT."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Wow, she really touched a nerve with Graham.

We often joke (because it’s true) that Welker lives for being humiliated by Republican men every Sunday. Who knew that Graham of all people would keep the streak going?

Yep, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Margaret Brennan of CBS News, and Martha Raddatz of ABC News get regularly obliterated.

Posters say there’s no reason to feel sorry for New York Attorney General Letitia James.

