NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the Heat of Facts & Logic

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on August 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues to impress, especially on the Sunday morning 'news' shows. This Sunday was no different as he easily repelled the partisan attacks of female Democrat anchors from three 'news' networks. The funniest was NBC’s Kristen Welker, and her sad 'gotcha' attempt. She referenced an old video of Rubio saying Russian President Vladimir Putin was a liar. He quickly dismissed it, saying there would be enforceable safeguards in place to hold Putin to his side of any peace deal.

Start here. (READ)

MARCO RUBIO SMACKDOWN: NBC's Kristen Welker attempts a "gotcha" by playing a clip from 2022 of Rubio saying Putin is a "professional liar" who can't make any deals. 

But her attempt failed - miserably.

WELKER: "Given that - what makes you think if you're able to reach a deal with Putin, he'd be able to stick to it? Based on - you just said, he's a liar."

RUBIO: "That's why the deal has to have enforceable mechanisms in it, things like security guarantees...they have to be enforceable, verifiable, enduring."

It's disgusting how badly the media wants to blow up the peace negotiation process. They wanted to coax Marco into attacking Putin by defending his own past words rather than dealing with substance.

Marco broke the fake news this morning - coming out of every encounter unscathed.

Here’s Welker versus Rubio. (WATCH)

Yes, the Democrat Party and its legacy media cohorts are doing all they can to cast doubt on the peace process President Donald Trump is spearheading.

Putin is a politician, so nobody is surprised that he’s a liar. Trump and Rubio recognize this and are putting down enforceable guarantees to keep him in check.

Yep. Putin is a liar, Biden believed him, so did Obama, hence why Putin took advantage of them. Trump is making a deal with enforceable guarantees. That’s the difference.

— Alex Richter (@AlexRichte15918) August 17, 2025

Rubio has to speak slowly and over-explain things to Welker because she’s a ‘journalist’ and a Democrat.

Commenters are pleasantly surprised and a bit shocked at the political evolution of Rubio.

Smearing and attacking are their job, not as journalists but as political activists. Sadly, they would prolong a war so they could label it a Trump failure. Then use it for their Democrat Party's political advantage in the upcoming midterms and presidential election in 2028. But that’s the state of the dying legacy media.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

