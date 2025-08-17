Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown

For some reason, Martha Raddatz seems to believe she is entitled to the minute details of a President with another President tete-a-tete, and she seemed to think it was up to Marco Rubio to provide them. Marco was not having it.

.@SecRubio: "What utility would there be of me going on a program and telling you we wagged our finger at Putin and told him you must do this? ... As much as everyone would love it to be a live PPV event, these discussions ONLY work best when they are conducted privately." pic.twitter.com/8LFJj06Fgq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2025

The way this clip closes out



Raddatz: "Secretary Rubio, we don't know what any of that progress is"



Rubio: "Yeah, you're not going to" https://t.co/gFUkTDQbT2 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 17, 2025

Martha is the last person Rubio would tell.

Good. Its not POTUS/SoS's job to get NYC/LA/DC journos opinions on matters. https://t.co/qDdb6vCamv — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) August 17, 2025

Come a long way from Little Marco https://t.co/qrkVKAJzhV — Ace Rothstein (@AceyRothstein) August 17, 2025

Sec. Rubio has proven himself to be a formidable presence and a tremendous ally for President Trump.

It was beautifully brutal.

Raddatz is operating under a pretense of entitlement. — Take Note USA (@TakeNoteUSA) August 17, 2025

It's not a pretense. She does feel entitled.

He's so good at this. Rubio has really come into his own. — Greg Wa (@xgwakex) August 17, 2025

As much as everyone would love it to be a live pay-per-view event, these discussions only work best when they are conducted privately. — JJ (@JjTyun) August 17, 2025

Not everything requires corporate participation.

Perfect example of why the ABC News is irrelevant to Americans. — that’llleaveamark (@llleaveamark) August 17, 2025

Why do Trump cabinet members give the propaganda machine credibility by appearing on their fake news shows? — John C (@joncukimon) August 17, 2025

It does allow them to shut them down publicly and in a humiliating fashion, like Rubio just did in this case.

No one trusts the media.... — CharlotteAmericaFirst (@CharlotteInMe) August 17, 2025

If they do, they should not.

Media is so entitled — SportsNet_USA (@SportsNet_USA) August 17, 2025

Yes this is top secret. And the Democrat journalists have the audacity to even ask such absurd questions — Harry N (@zahfap1) August 17, 2025

Rubio is way too brilliant to take their bait.

Why does Martha Raddatz always sound so hostile?



She’s horrid.



Rubio … 🎤🫳🏼



he isn’t having any parts of her BS attitude. https://t.co/uccmz72guA — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) August 17, 2025

Raddatz is hostile to any Republican. She's not acting.

Secretary Marco Rubio takes it to Martha Raddatz in the kindest way possible.



I guess you have to shoot your shot but her question was ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/aN9W8oQ8oo — Tim (@Dragonboy155) August 17, 2025

It was disrespectful, which is par for the course with Raddatz. If Raddatz cares about peace in Ukraine, she should be happy to allow for discretion.

