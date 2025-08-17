Adaptive Learning? Study Shows College Students Lie About Their Views to Appease Lefty...
Illegal Alien Semi-Truck Driver Arrested for Highway U-Turn that Killed Three Americans in...
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich: 'Alaska Was Just the Opening Act in a...
Attorney General Pam Bondi: 'Over 300 Arrests in D.C. — and Counting'
'Superman' Actor Terence Stamp Dead at 87
FACE-PLANT ALERT! Stephen King’s Grammar-Gone-Wrong Rant on Trump’s Writing Skills Goes SO...
Marina Medvin Busts Lamestream Media Pushing ANOTHER Fake Starving Gazan Hoax (This One...
Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST...
VIP
Wonder if Randi Weingarten Knows Her Beliefs Around School Choice Align With the...
Roseanne Holds NOTHING Back As She FEARLESSLY Shares the Three 'Truth Bombs of...
Bro, Just Take the L! Aaron Rupar Mocking Trump's Endurance Results in the...
YIKES! Why Are Dem Men SO Awful?! Eric Swalwell's Sexist, RACIST Rant About...
HELL YEAH: Tim Burchett REFUSES to Be Bullied by Unhinged, Garbage Leftist Who...
Double DOG Dare Them! What the NYT Just Admitted About the 'Redistricting Wars'...

Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on August 17, 2025
Townhall Media

For some reason, Martha Raddatz seems to believe she is entitled to the minute details of a President with another President tete-a-tete, and she seemed to think it was up to Marco Rubio to provide them. Marco was not having it.

Advertisement

Martha is the last person Rubio would tell. 

Sec. Rubio has proven himself to be a formidable presence and a tremendous ally for President Trump. 

It was beautifully brutal. 

Recommended

Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST Trump Conspiracy -Vid
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's not a pretense. She does feel entitled. 

Not everything requires corporate participation.

It does allow them to shut them down publicly and in a humiliating fashion, like Rubio just did in this case. 

If they do, they should not. 

Advertisement

Rubio is way too brilliant to take their bait. 

Raddatz is hostile to any Republican. She's not acting. 

It was disrespectful, which is par for the course with Raddatz. If Raddatz cares about peace in Ukraine, she should be happy to allow for discretion.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY MARCO RUBIO MARTHA RADDATZ MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST Trump Conspiracy -Vid
Sam J.
Illegal Alien Semi-Truck Driver Arrested for Highway U-Turn that Killed Three Americans in Florida
Warren Squire
Adaptive Learning? Study Shows College Students Lie About Their Views to Appease Lefty Professors
Amy Curtis
Roseanne Holds NOTHING Back As She FEARLESSLY Shares the Three 'Truth Bombs of ALL TIME' (Watch)
Sam J.
HELL YEAH: Tim Burchett REFUSES to Be Bullied by Unhinged, Garbage Leftist Who Doxxed His Family
Sam J.
Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST Trump Conspiracy -Vid Sam J.
Advertisement