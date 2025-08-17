Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown

For some reason, Martha Raddatz seems to believe she is entitled to the minute details of a President with another President tete-a-tete, and she seemed to think it was up to Marco Rubio to provide them. Marco was not having it.
.@SecRubio: "What utility would there be of me going on a program and telling you we wagged our finger at Putin and told him you must do this? ... As much as everyone would love it to be a live PPV event, these discussions ONLY work best when they are conducted privately." pic.twitter.com/8LFJj06Fgq— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2025
The way this clip closes out— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 17, 2025
Raddatz: "Secretary Rubio, we don't know what any of that progress is"
Rubio: "Yeah, you're not going to" https://t.co/gFUkTDQbT2
Martha is the last person Rubio would tell.
Good. Its not POTUS/SoS's job to get NYC/LA/DC journos opinions on matters. https://t.co/qDdb6vCamv— Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) August 17, 2025
Come a long way from Little Marco https://t.co/qrkVKAJzhV— Ace Rothstein (@AceyRothstein) August 17, 2025
Sec. Rubio has proven himself to be a formidable presence and a tremendous ally for President Trump.
Gotta love it. https://t.co/t2mxrMLDxB— MizDonna (@MizDonna69) August 17, 2025
It was beautifully brutal.
Recommended
Raddatz is operating under a pretense of entitlement.— Take Note USA (@TakeNoteUSA) August 17, 2025
It's not a pretense. She does feel entitled.
August 17, 2025
He's so good at this. Rubio has really come into his own.— Greg Wa (@xgwakex) August 17, 2025
As much as everyone would love it to be a live pay-per-view event, these discussions only work best when they are conducted privately.— JJ (@JjTyun) August 17, 2025
Not everything requires corporate participation.
Perfect example of why the ABC News is irrelevant to Americans.— that’llleaveamark (@llleaveamark) August 17, 2025
Why do Trump cabinet members give the propaganda machine credibility by appearing on their fake news shows?— John C (@joncukimon) August 17, 2025
It does allow them to shut them down publicly and in a humiliating fashion, like Rubio just did in this case.
No one trusts the media....— CharlotteAmericaFirst (@CharlotteInMe) August 17, 2025
If they do, they should not.
Media is so entitled— SportsNet_USA (@SportsNet_USA) August 17, 2025
Yes this is top secret. And the Democrat journalists have the audacity to even ask such absurd questions— Harry N (@zahfap1) August 17, 2025
Rubio is way too brilliant to take their bait.
Why does Martha Raddatz always sound so hostile?— Sheri™ (@FFT1776) August 17, 2025
She’s horrid.
Rubio … 🎤🫳🏼
he isn’t having any parts of her BS attitude. https://t.co/uccmz72guA
Raddatz is hostile to any Republican. She's not acting.
Secretary Marco Rubio takes it to Martha Raddatz in the kindest way possible.— Tim (@Dragonboy155) August 17, 2025
I guess you have to shoot your shot but her question was ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/aN9W8oQ8oo
It was disrespectful, which is par for the course with Raddatz. If Raddatz cares about peace in Ukraine, she should be happy to allow for discretion.
