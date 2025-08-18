Not Today, Margaret! Marco Rubio Takes Brennan’s Zelenskyy 'Fake News' and Throws It Back In Her Face

As has become the anticipated ritual, every Sunday, CBS News’ Margaret Brennan is utterly destroyed by a Republican on Face the Nation. Sometimes it’s Vice President JD Vance, but this Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio did the honors. Brennan, being the ‘journalistic’ hack that she is, led off with a lie about European leaders being at the White House on Monday to protect Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from being bullied. Rubio took that as his cue to let the destruction of Brennan begin. And it was wonderful.

Here’s the full fiery exchange. (WATCH)

🚨 HOLY CRAP! CBS' Margaret Brennan thought she knew more about foreign policy and the Russia-Ukraine negotiations than Marco Rubio.



She didn't. He put her in her place. Rubio is a masterclass.



"No it isn't, that's not why...That's not true...No."pic.twitter.com/ZpZASCsFYQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2025

Margaret hates President Trump and Margaret wants a war to continue. She is the enemy of America. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) August 17, 2025

When you are part of the machine and the machine is being taken apart this is what happens. All the networks we bankrupt soon enough. — Tizmo (@Tizmo1776) August 18, 2025

It's not in her self motivating for America to succeed. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2025

She’s there in her capacity as a Democrat activist, not a genuine journalist.

Brennan is not the brightest bulb. She’s one dim Dem. Check out this commenter answering their own question.

How does Margaret keep getting ratiod on her own show because of her own stupidity? 😂 — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) August 17, 2025

She can't help but be incessantly wrong. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2025

But the people who watch her show will agree with her no matter what, and her arguing with Rubio is her being brave and strong, no matter how wrong she is, they don’t know that. They’ll die on that hill, because orange man bad. — Iron Range Rocks and Cows (@angry_ande) August 17, 2025

Those who have been infected with TDS for a decade cannot be swayed by facts or reason.

Commenters say Rubio has been a revelation in his role as Secretary of State.

It has been said before but one has to say it again....



Rubio has been a huge surprise as an absolutely amazingly fantastic Sec of State.



And there were so many doubters a mere 6 months ago! — h.e. davis (@hedavis6) August 17, 2025

I lost my doubt about one month in to his term. He is a shining star of this Cabinet. — JeffrowBodine 🇺🇸 Pronouns Norm/Al (@jeffrow_bodine) August 17, 2025

Margaret is really the new Karen. — Andrew 🇺🇸🍊 (@_AndrewMaga) August 17, 2025

They just rotate which Trump admin official gets to flame her every other Sunday 🤣 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2025

Yea fr. I was just thinking this. She gets smoked on the reg. Why do they even have a host at this point — BlockMe (@Billyismyboss) August 17, 2025

Outside of some bizarre fetish, we have no idea why Brennan endures this every Sunday. She can stop pushing lies and making a fool of herself at any time. But every weekend it’s the same result. Next Sunday, it will be the same Brennan, a different Republican, but the same satisfying, destructive end. At least she’s consistent.

