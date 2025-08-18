VIP
Forever Young? Troubling Trend Has Childless Adults Rushing to Disney Parks and Refusing...
Democrat Elitist Says He’s Been Mugged and Had Car Vandalized but Crime’s Not...
Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From...
Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw...
'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal...
VIP
One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants...
QUITTER: Jarvis ROASTS Neil Young for Leaving Meta Over 'Unconscionable' AI Policies
NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the...
Lemon Pledge: Close-Minded Former CNN Host Vows He Will Not ‘Normalize’ Trump or...
Jayapal’s Latest Whopper: Spins ICE Deportation Tale, Falsely Claims 4-Year-Old Cancer Pat...
Peter Baker's Smug Fumble: Daring Trump to Tame Democrat-Run Violent Cities in Red...
VIP
The Premature Coronation of King Gavin
Leftist 'Martyr' Meltdown: DC Metro Fare Evasion Turns Pro-Hamas Activist into Poster Chil...
Phony-Baloney Commie Zohran Mamdani Continues to Pretend He Respects Law Enforcement After...

Not Today, Margaret! Marco Rubio Takes Brennan’s Zelenskyy 'Fake News' and Throws It Back In Her Face

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on August 18, 2025
Townhall Media

As has become the anticipated ritual, every Sunday, CBS News’ Margaret Brennan is utterly destroyed by a Republican on Face the Nation. Sometimes it’s Vice President JD Vance, but this Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio did the honors. Brennan, being the ‘journalistic’ hack that she is, led off with a lie about European leaders being at the White House on Monday to protect Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from being bullied. Rubio took that as his cue to let the destruction of Brennan begin. And it was wonderful.

Advertisement

Here’s the full fiery exchange. (WATCH)

She’s there in her capacity as a Democrat activist, not a genuine journalist.

Brennan is not the brightest bulb. She’s one dim Dem. Check out this commenter answering their own question.

Recommended

Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From Deportation
Eric V.
Advertisement

Those who have been infected with TDS for a decade cannot be swayed by facts or reason.

Commenters say Rubio has been a revelation in his role as Secretary of State.

Advertisement

Outside of some bizarre fetish, we have no idea why Brennan endures this every Sunday. She can stop pushing lies and making a fool of herself at any time. But every weekend it’s the same result. Next Sunday, it will be the same Brennan, a different Republican, but the same satisfying, destructive end. At least she’s consistent.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY JD VANCE MARCO RUBIO MARGARET BRENNAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From Deportation
Eric V.
Democrat Elitist Says He’s Been Mugged and Had Car Vandalized but Crime’s Not a Huge Problem in D.C.
Warren Squire
QUITTER: Jarvis ROASTS Neil Young for Leaving Meta Over 'Unconscionable' AI Policies
Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw Their Districts. Oops!
Warren Squire
NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the Heat of Facts & Logic
Warren Squire
Lemon Pledge: Close-Minded Former CNN Host Vows He Will Not ‘Normalize’ Trump or Debate His Policies
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From Deportation Eric V.
Advertisement