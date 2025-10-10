Don Lemon Gets Owned by Two Chicagoans As He Trips Over His Lies About the Law and Illegal Aliens

Don Lemon seems to be on a quest to publicly embarrass himself lately. His latest video has him getting owned by two Chicagoans as he trips over his lies regarding illegal aliens and crossing the border. The whole video only shows why one must use precise language when discussing any subject and not lie like Lemon.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Don Lemon gets absolutely destroyed by two people on the street in Chicago when he attempts to tell them that crossing the border illegally isn’t a crime.



After getting utterly embarrassed, he declares: “You guys are getting things mixed up!"



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/JM02BWUMrI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

Everyone getting picked up for these…. not crimes…. should use “Don Lemon told me it wasn’t a crime” as their defence. — JennyLee (@JennyLeee007) October 11, 2025

Yes, the other ‘Lemon Laws.’ Well, ‘Lemon Rules’ if Donny has his way.

It looks like Lemon’s knowledge of our nation's laws is up there with his knowledge of journalism. Yep, non-existent.

Assault and battery, trespassing, perjury, drug possession...according to Don Lemon these are not crimes because they are misdemeanors. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 11, 2025

Misdemeanors are not a crime. That’s not breaking the law. Well it is breaking the law, but not a criminal act. Then again, it’s not breaking the law either. Stop getting things mixed up.



- Don Lemon — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2025

"It's just breaking the rules."



But those rules are written down as law.



"Yeah, but it's just rules, though."



I'm sure Don LeMon was just fine with some J6ers rotting in prison with no bail and adjudication dragging on for years. — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) October 11, 2025

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is just as bad. She argues that committing crimes doesn’t make one a criminal.

One poster says Lemon deserves credit for posting this video. Well, it may be because he thinks he’s right, as insane as that would be.

He doesn't have to post these videos, so, some kuddos go out to him. — Peter Shrinks (@PShrinks) October 10, 2025

Don probably thinks he won the argument. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

This problem is not his alone. It’s shared amongst the left like a badge of honor — Marvin Maynard (@JunebugMalarky) October 11, 2025

Lemon's ignorance is representative of ‘journalism’ and his Democrat Party.

This Simpson’s GIF is Lemon during his interview.

LMAO this is phenomenal. Really, thank you for sharing this. pic.twitter.com/9vqulib4vO — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) October 10, 2025

We should all thank Dan for continuing to make a fool of himself for the world to see. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

Don Lemon is a struggle streamer.



He's not likable or interesting. He's incredibly pompous and no one cares about him. — Adam B. Coleman, Proud Father & Imperfect Man (@wrong_speak) October 10, 2025

He continued attempts to condescendungly lecture these people as they methodically refuted him with facts. Pompous and wrong makes for a highly unlikable combination. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

This doesnt surprise me one bit. Absolutely terrible. — Adam B. Coleman, Proud Father & Imperfect Man (@wrong_speak) October 10, 2025

Amazingly, Lemon went from making millions with CNN, but is now reduced to conducting these man-on-the-street videos where he’s regularly owned by average Americans. There ought to be a law against this, or at least a rule.

