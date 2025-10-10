VIP
Don Lemon Gets Owned by Two Chicagoans As He Trips Over His Lies About the Law and Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:27 PM on October 10, 2025
Don Lemon Show

Don Lemon seems to be on a quest to publicly embarrass himself lately. His latest video has him getting owned by two Chicagoans as he trips over his lies regarding illegal aliens and crossing the border. The whole video only shows why one must use precise language when discussing any subject and not lie like Lemon.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Yes, the other ‘Lemon Laws.’ Well, ‘Lemon Rules’ if Donny has his way.

It looks like Lemon’s knowledge of our nation's laws is up there with his knowledge of journalism. Yep, non-existent.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is just as bad. She argues that committing crimes doesn’t make one a criminal.

One poster says Lemon deserves credit for posting this video. Well, it may be because he thinks he’s right, as insane as that would be.

Lemon's ignorance is representative of ‘journalism’ and his Democrat Party.

This Simpson’s GIF is Lemon during his interview.

Amazingly, Lemon went from making millions with CNN, but is now reduced to conducting these man-on-the-street videos where he’s regularly owned by average Americans. There ought to be a law against this, or at least a rule.

