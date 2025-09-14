The Party of Rage: Dems Drag Senator Fetterman for His Outrageous Claim That...
Jasmine Crockett: Illegal Aliens are the Slaves of the Democrat Party and Stealing Is Not Always Criminal

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on September 14, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The Democrat Party loves illegal aliens more than American citizens. Well, they should, since according to Jasmine Crockett, they’re the property of the Democrat Party. We’ve shown before how Crockett’s mouth moves much faster than her brain; click here for that story. Her bad analogy comparing ICE to ‘slave patrols’ shows exactly how her party views illegal aliens. 'Stop rounding up our slaves! Who will pick our crops?' Oh, and stealing is not always criminal (more on that in a bit).

First, Crockett is looking out for her party’s slaves.

The goal is to use intimidation and assault to make sure no illegal aliens are arrested and deported, including the ones who rob, assault, rape, and murder Americans.

Commenters see exactly what she’s encouraging.

Despite what many are claiming, Crockett did not lose her seat in the recent congressional map redraw in Texas. Reps are not required to live in their districts. She will have to be defeated in an upcoming election, which is highly unlikely.

Democrats hope that by dehumanizing ICE agents, it will make it easier for the party’s violent foot soldiers to attack them and scare them away from doing their jobs. Commenters get it.

Democrats won’t let morality get in the way of them gaining power.

Besides looking out for illegal aliens, Crockett wants thieves to know her party’s got their backs, too. (WATCH)

Well, there you have it. The face of the Democrat Party has reaffirmed that her political party is both pro-illegal alien and pro-criminal. Keep talking, Jasmine, you’re doing great at letting Americans know exactly what the Democrat Party is all about.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

