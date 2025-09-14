Jasmine Crockett: Illegal Aliens are the Slaves of the Democrat Party and Stealing Is Not Always Criminal

The Democrat Party loves illegal aliens more than American citizens. Well, they should, since according to Jasmine Crockett, they’re the property of the Democrat Party. We’ve shown before how Crockett’s mouth moves much faster than her brain; click here for that story. Her bad analogy comparing ICE to ‘slave patrols’ shows exactly how her party views illegal aliens. 'Stop rounding up our slaves! Who will pick our crops?' Oh, and stealing is not always criminal (more on that in a bit).

First, Crockett is looking out for her party’s slaves.

🚨 JASMINE CROCKETT: “When I see ICE, I see SLAVE PATROLS!”



Democrats have RAMPED UP their vioIent rhetoric since Charlie Kirk was kiIIed



They want MORE political assasslnations.



BL00D IS ON DEMOCRATS’ HANDS. pic.twitter.com/0dNCzT7YzX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2025

The goal is to use intimidation and assault to make sure no illegal aliens are arrested and deported, including the ones who rob, assault, rape, and murder Americans.

Commenters see exactly what she’s encouraging.

Jasmine Crockett wants no consequences for violent crime if it’s done by Democrats. That’s what she’s saying. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 14, 2025

I don’t even think anyone cares about her. No one takes her serious. — 🇺🇸Cretan Maga🇺🇸 (@CretanMaga) September 14, 2025

Texas needs to fire this ghetto trash. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2025

Despite what many are claiming, Crockett did not lose her seat in the recent congressional map redraw in Texas. Reps are not required to live in their districts. She will have to be defeated in an upcoming election, which is highly unlikely.

Democrats hope that by dehumanizing ICE agents, it will make it easier for the party’s violent foot soldiers to attack them and scare them away from doing their jobs. Commenters get it.

Same Democrat playbook trying to dehumanize law enforcement to justify violent opposition — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 14, 2025

Democrats are literally begging for the mass kiIIing of ICE agents.



It’s absolutely sickening. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2025

And desensitize America by pretending political assassinations are ok. — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) September 14, 2025

Democrats won’t let morality get in the way of them gaining power.

Besides looking out for illegal aliens, Crockett wants thieves to know her party’s got their backs, too. (WATCH)

🔥ITS UNREAL. “Just because there is crime taking place…that doesn’t mean YOU ARE A CRIMINAL…it’s a a necessity…I need to take care of my child so I need this BABY FORMULA”

- Jasmine Crockett pic.twitter.com/8LZJtKCodN — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 14, 2025

There’s a reason some people shouldn’t be allowed to vote, let alone represent other people in Congress. — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) September 14, 2025

How can a criminal not feel empowered after hearing a person with that level of authority speak that way? — Z (@CatatumboBlues) September 14, 2025

Well, there you have it. The face of the Democrat Party has reaffirmed that her political party is both pro-illegal alien and pro-criminal. Keep talking, Jasmine, you’re doing great at letting Americans know exactly what the Democrat Party is all about.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

