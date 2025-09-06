Thou Shall Steal: Jasmine Crockett Says It’s Not a Crime If You’re Stealing for the Right Reasons

We knew the Democrats were the pro-crime party, and Jasmine Crockett is just further confirming it. In a recent podcast interview, she said criminals are not criminals if they commit crimes to survive. Well, we’re sure their victims will be happy to hear that convenient insight from a pro-crime Democrat.

Here’s Crockett speaking to us from the land of expensive footwear. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Jasmine Crockett:



"I want people to understand that there are crimes that are committed — not because people are criminals — but because they literally are trying to survive."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/MnXGvwZZ5n — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 5, 2025

The two white psycho libs nodding out of fear. Useless waste of space/time. — Sal Siccia (@cargiar) September 5, 2025

They’re not allowed to disagree with her, just bask in her sage wisdom of pro-criminality.

Commenters say those who commit crimes don’t receive a ‘get out of jail free’ card because they steal so-called necessities. They’re still criminals.

“There are crimes that are committed “ is all I need to hear. The reason is not pertinent. — Kyle Cox (@KyleCox13117642) September 5, 2025

The reason for committing the crime doesn’t abdicate the person from responsibility for the consequences of their actions. Are the Democrats really going to double down on the same ideology that brought us ‘defund the police’ and caused California to stop charging people? — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 5, 2025

That's why items are locked up in some towns, we pay more to offset theft, or stores close. — Jersey Girl (@nj_shorelife) September 5, 2025

Honey, the whole nation is not New Orleans during Katrina.



People steal because they're lazy and entitled jerks.



Most of the items locked up in the stores are due to addicts stealing for drug money and transnational organized theft rings.



Almost nothing is locked up in FL. — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) September 5, 2025

Democrats refuse to go after their criminal constituents, always armed with a lame excuse.

Posters say Democrats being soft on crime is why blue cities face a myriad of problems that are now spilling over into red areas.

That’s the exact attitude that got us to where we are today. — Dan Heenan (@VictorBarky) September 5, 2025

Like they’re stealing to get bread. — Giules (@Giules4249) September 5, 2025

“They just want bread” as they steal TVs. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 5, 2025

Yes TV’s and sneakers are considered a delicacy if prepared correctly? — RetiredOld Fart (@c63106) September 5, 2025

Haven’t you ever heard of TV diners? Plus, everyone knows sneakers really satisfy.

Speaking of sneakers. Posters couldn’t help but notice Crockett’s was dispensing her ‘wisdom’ from her well-stocked shoe closet.

NO IT IS NOT OK TO STEAL!!!!!!!!! EVER! You should literally never be allowed in government in any capacity! — AsundaS (@1234Phoenix1234) September 5, 2025

Is she saying this in her designer shoe room of a closet? — ghandiz (@StevieGhandiz) September 5, 2025

Is she literally sitting in front of a closet full of shoes when she says this — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) September 5, 2025

says this with thousands of dollars in shoes in the background. — BullishBear (@BullishBearNFT) September 6, 2025

She'd better be careful and not advertise her shoe setup. She’d be distraught if one or more of the criminals she supports saw that closet and mistook it for one of those Nike bread stores they regularly clean out when they’re really hungry.

