Thou Shall Steal: Jasmine Crockett Says It’s Not a Crime If You’re Stealing for the Right Reasons

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We knew the Democrats were the pro-crime party, and Jasmine Crockett is just further confirming it. In a recent podcast interview, she said criminals are not criminals if they commit crimes to survive. Well, we’re sure their victims will be happy to hear that convenient insight from a pro-crime Democrat.

Here’s Crockett speaking to us from the land of expensive footwear. (WATCH)

They’re not allowed to disagree with her, just bask in her sage wisdom of pro-criminality.

Commenters say those who commit crimes don’t receive a ‘get out of jail free’ card because they steal so-called necessities. They’re still criminals.

Democrats refuse to go after their criminal constituents, always armed with a lame excuse.

Posters say Democrats being soft on crime is why blue cities face a myriad of problems that are now spilling over into red areas.

Haven’t you ever heard of TV diners? Plus, everyone knows sneakers really satisfy.

Speaking of sneakers. Posters couldn’t help but notice Crockett’s was dispensing her ‘wisdom’ from her well-stocked shoe closet.

She'd better be careful and not advertise her shoe setup. She’d be distraught if one or more of the criminals she supports saw that closet and mistook it for one of those Nike bread stores they regularly clean out when they’re really hungry.

