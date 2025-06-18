Cancel Your Dream Iranian Vacay? Americans Devastated as State Dept. Ruins Summer Plans...
No One Is Above the Law! Axios Has a List of Dems 'Arrested,...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Already Has Somebody to Blame As 'Peak Fire Season' Begins...
The Not So Classy Responses to Kristi Noem's Hospitalization by The Daily Mail...
Chuck Schumer: Democrats to Hide Behind ‘Starving Children’ to Avoid Joe Biden Cognitive...
Above the Law: Emboldened Brad Lander Is Encouraging Others to Obstruct ICE After...
Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55

Udder Madness: Ana Navarro Wants Illegal Aliens to Do the ‘God-Awful Work’ of Milking Cows on Dairy Farms

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:40 PM on June 18, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Ana Navarro, fresh from the funny farm, is worried that deporting illegal aliens will send milk prices soaring. She’s under the impression that illegal aliens hand-milk cows on dairy farms. What year does she think this is?

It might be time to put Navarro out to pasture. (WATCH)

That was ‘udderly’ uncalled for. Hilarious, but uncalled for. Plus, she’s old school and has probably been branded.

Posters who live near farms don’t believe Navarro has been on a modern one in the last 60 years or so.

Navarro’s family ran a farm in Nicaragua, so maybe that’s what she’s basing her views on.

Commenters wonder if Navarro and others can hear what they sound like when discussing illegal aliens.

Democrats haven’t changed. The Democrat Party has discovered a new minority to exploit, and they're going to milk them for all they’re worth.

