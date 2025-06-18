Udder Madness: Ana Navarro Wants Illegal Aliens to Do the ‘God-Awful Work’ of Milking Cows on Dairy Farms

Ana Navarro, fresh from the funny farm, is worried that deporting illegal aliens will send milk prices soaring. She’s under the impression that illegal aliens hand-milk cows on dairy farms. What year does she think this is?

Advertisement

It might be time to put Navarro out to pasture. (WATCH)

Ana Navarro: Milk prices are going to be higher because of illegal aliens being deported:



"I don‘t know if any of you have ever been in a dairy farm. It is God-awful work."

--------



'Who’s going to milk our cows' is the new 'who’s going to pick our crops' pic.twitter.com/JLSdcQ0azI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025

She's afraid that they would keep her and try to hook her up to a milking machine. — Colorado Conservative (@FightOn4ever55) June 18, 2025

And risk having her ear tagged? — Sharie Ann (@myblueschwinn) June 18, 2025

That was ‘udderly’ uncalled for. Hilarious, but uncalled for. Plus, she’s old school and has probably been branded.

Posters who live near farms don’t believe Navarro has been on a modern one in the last 60 years or so.

So I’m surrounded by dairy farms, and I think it’s pretty clear that Ana Navarro has never been to a dairy farm. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 18, 2025

She’s an expert. Just ask her. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025

I remember going to our family’s friend farm who cows for milking and even back in the late ‘70’s they had machines to milk cows! She has no clue. — Helen (@hkrichau) June 18, 2025

Navarro’s family ran a farm in Nicaragua, so maybe that’s what she’s basing her views on.

Commenters wonder if Navarro and others can hear what they sound like when discussing illegal aliens.

"We want illegals doing the awful work for slave wages."

Do they hear themselves? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 18, 2025

They can’t help themselves. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025

Democrats:

. Founded as the pro-slavery party.

. Seceded trying to keep their slaves.

. Then created their black welfare voting plantations.

. Now mass importing illegals as new slaves, voters & population replacement. — warren white (@wrwhiteal) June 18, 2025

They never change — Critical Sooner Fan (@RileyPwrBottom) June 18, 2025

Democrats haven’t changed. The Democrat Party has discovered a new minority to exploit, and they're going to milk them for all they’re worth.