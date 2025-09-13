Grammar Girl: Jasmine Crockett Says Labeling Her Foes ‘Wannabe Hitler’ Is Sometimes a Call to Violence

On Friday, grammar-impaired Democrat Jasmine Crockett admitted that if she calls ‘you’ (meaning her political opponents) ‘wannabe Hitler’, it could mean she wants her followers to hurt you. We know what ‘not necessarily’ means, so if we take the highly educated Democrat at her word, then she’s inciting violence.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Jasmine Crockett doubles down on calling Trump "WANNABE HITLER" after Charlie Kirk Assassination🚨



"Me disagreeing with you, me calling you a wannabe Hitler — all those things are like not necessarily saying 'Go out and hurt somebody.'" @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/JuwAmrCaLO — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 12, 2025

Despite a political assassination, Democrats are refusing to stop calling President Donald Trump and his supporters Hitler, Nazis, fascists, etc.

Posters say Crockett needs to consult a dictionary before she starts calling her political enemies dictators.

“Not necessarily saying”? Eh, @RepJasmine? “The term "not necessarily" implies that a statement, conclusion, or action is not always true, definite, or required, though it may be possible or even likely. It means there can be exceptions or alternative outcomes to what was previously suggested. “ — Miss K 🇺🇸 🇻🇮🇬🇺🇦🇸🇲🇵🇵🇷 (@kleck32018) September 12, 2025

“Me calling you a wannabe Hitler, all those things are like, not necessarily saying go out and hurt somebody.”



“Not necessarily” is an admission that sometimes that’s EXACTLY what it means. — Alex (@EuropaActual) September 12, 2025

Yes, she’s condoning political violence.

Commenters are tired of playing the Democrats’ exhausting games.

Yeah - she knows what she is doing.. pic.twitter.com/PuNFhCzF2t — Just Val ❣️🌱✨🍄 (@Cryptogal3) September 12, 2025

Yep:



"Me disagreeing with you, me calling you a wannabe Hitler — all those things are like not NECESSARILY SAYING 'Go out and hurt somebody.'



But you all know what I mean." — Lithium Werx (@LithiumWerx) September 13, 2025

Exactly. The left knows exactly what they’re doing. Leftist organizations and their media are complicit. — Blu (@Lingling1954) September 12, 2025

All they have to do is stop projecting and being evil.

Anyway, MAGA is done.

We’re done taking it

These demons need to be held accountable now! — Kalan (@ksides81) September 12, 2025

America can only take so much of this poison. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 12, 2025

You're right. It's coming back up. All the poison we've been forced to ingest over the last 20+ years is about to be vomited right in the lefts collective lap. And they know it. Millions of them are ducking out of the party to avoid the barf-o-rama — Jeremy Gayler (@OBWoodchuck) September 12, 2025

That’s a gross visual, but being buried under vomit is still way better than Crockett and fellow her Democrats deserve.

