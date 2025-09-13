Grammar Girl: Jasmine Crockett Says Labeling Her Foes ‘Wannabe Hitler’ Is Sometimes a Call to Violence

Wajahat Ali's Vile Smear: Sniping at Erika Kirk's Grief with Bottom-Feeding Scum Tactics
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 AM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Friday, grammar-impaired Democrat Jasmine Crockett admitted that if she calls ‘you’ (meaning her political opponents) ‘wannabe Hitler’, it could mean she wants her followers to hurt you. We know what ‘not necessarily’ means, so if we take the highly educated Democrat at her word, then she’s inciting violence.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Despite a political assassination, Democrats are refusing to stop calling President Donald Trump and his supporters Hitler, Nazis, fascists, etc.

Posters say Crockett needs to consult a dictionary before she starts calling her political enemies dictators.

“Not necessarily saying”? Eh, @RepJasmine

“The term "not necessarily" implies that a statement, conclusion, or action is not always true, definite, or required, though it may be possible or even likely. It means there can be exceptions or alternative outcomes to what was previously suggested. “

— Miss K 🇺🇸 🇻🇮🇬🇺🇦🇸🇲🇵🇵🇷 (@kleck32018) September 12, 2025

Yes, she’s condoning political violence.

Commenters are tired of playing the Democrats’ exhausting games.

All they have to do is stop projecting and being evil.

Anyway, MAGA is done.

That’s a gross visual, but being buried under vomit is still way better than Crockett and fellow her Democrats deserve.

