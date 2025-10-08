Racing Trumps Race: Don Lemon Interviews Black Man Who Wrecks His Hateful ‘White Man Bad’ Worldview

Katie Porter’s Epic F-Bomb Freakout: Cusses Out Staffer, Cries Over Biden Snub Like...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on October 08, 2025
Don Lemon Show

This can’t keep happening, or it will destroy Don Lemon’s ‘white people bad’ brand. On a recent podcast, he attended Blackweek in New York City. It’s a global innovation conference for black and Latino people. Lemon ran into a black gentleman who attended a NASCAR event and was treated… wait for it… with respect.

Here’s more. (READ)

Don Lemon gets caught off guard as a man calmly explains why the world isn’t as racist as he thought.

Lemon tried to draw out some hate for Trump, but he received nothing but love for humanity instead.

LEMON: “The political environment: How are you feeling about that?”MAN: “Unsettled and reassured by humanity.”LEMON: “What do you mean by that?”

MAN: “This weekend I was at a NASCAR race, and obviously, there’s some stigma attached to NASCAR.“

"And what was really clear to me is that in the end, people are people. And whether you look a certain type of way, whether you’re wearing a certain color hat, whether you’re not, when you are at an event and there’s a shared love and a shared intersection, people really end up being people."

“I was really… taken aback by my own preconceived notions of what I should be expecting.”

It was the last kind of answer Lemon expected to hear at a liberal event.

Here’s the interview. (WATCH)

Credit to Lemon for posting the interview. Then again, he couldn’t come away from the conference with no content.

Posters are noticing a trend. Whenever Lemon leaves his home ‘studio’ cocoon, he keeps running into average Americans who wreck his racist narratives.

Lemon’s going to be starving for content soon if the public stops cooperating with his preconceived nonsense.

Posters wonder if these encounters are opening his eyes, mind, and heart.

Lemon is never going to escape the prison he’s built for himself.

Commenters say the interviewee’s experience at NASCAR matches their own.

I’ve been to many NASCAR races over the years, and it still blows my mind that people think that black people don’t go. They think it’s a white nationalist sport. Every single time I’ve gone, there have been large groups of black people cooking out before the race, and they always invite others to join in. There are large groups of Hispanics doing just the same thing. It’s vastly multicultural.

— Allowishus (@allowishus_) October 7, 2025

We pray that it lasts.

