Restaurant Restoration: Cracker Barrel's New Online Ad Shows Dismantling of Unpopular Woke Rebranding

Cracker Barrel is starting its push to show it's serious about winning back customers who fled the restaurant chain during its ill-conceived, disastrous rebranding and remodel. What better way to prove it than a commercial showing the insides of a location being reverted and the old signage being put back where it’s always belonged. But many posters say more than just cosmetic changes are needed to win back their loyalty.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Like any good relationship, sometimes you just need a little tune-up. We’re going back to the things that made us all fall in love in the first place. pic.twitter.com/PSVUc4r5Th — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) September 15, 2025

All this has to be costing a few million dollars — Danny croghan (@Geekman74656) September 15, 2025

Well, the failed rebranding cost the company $700 million and cost them around $100 million in market value. What’s a few million more?

Posters are unanimous in the opinion that the current food quality stinks and must be rectified immediately.

Now, if you can get rid of the crappy frozen food you’ve been serving people & retrain your management staff to focus more specificly on customer service, (Think Chick Fil A) y’all might turn the ship around. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) September 15, 2025

The FOOD made us fall in love. Until you fix that, you're just applying lip gloss to the proverbial pig. Frankly, it's like eating warmed over food from yesterday. And it's really hard to screw up breakfast, but somehow, you've managed. — Neal Fondren (@NealFondren) September 15, 2025

And the food? You’re going to make FROM SCRATCH food right? Made in house? Yes?



That’s my main issue with you guys. — Audra Worlow 🇺🇸 (@audrawrongspeak) September 15, 2025

Former customers want the food made from scratch. But that complaint only scratches the surface of what must be done to win back diners.

Commenters say the woke mastermind behind the equally woke rebrand must be shown the door.

Not eating there until the woke CEO is fired — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 15, 2025

The CEO must go before they get another dime of my money.



The woke dei hires have failed. — Moon (@moonbikeracing) September 15, 2025

Exactly. The whole woke idealogy is anti-family, so my family will not spending a dime there until the woke CEO is gone. — Pandora (@Pandorasraine) September 15, 2025

Not going back until she is fired. pic.twitter.com/iC33WiFJa4 — Grass💚 (@DewyGrassBlades) September 15, 2025

We’re hearing that from most posters.

Commenters know she’s woke, but they also don’t trust her. See if you can figure out why from this clip from back when the rebranding was rolling out. (WATCH)

The gulp in the middle of the sentence. Even she’s choking on this outright lie 😂 — Sraesla (@sraesla) September 15, 2025

It was too much bull for her to swallow, too.

Posters are saying even the smallest things need to be fixed.

BRING BACK THE ORIGINAL PEG GAME FROM THE ORIGINAL AMERICAN MANUFACTURER.



Get rid of those new pieces of garbage that you outsourced from who knows where. pic.twitter.com/lcZPR5Ig43 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 15, 2025

I found the insults motivational. I’m a genius, by the way. — Robert Luoma (@RPLuoma) September 15, 2025

Yes no woke peg games either. — ChrissyA (@Christi35342340) September 15, 2025

What an absolute non-issue. — Spaceman (@notoriousYtey) September 15, 2025

Wrong.

Commenters want Cracker Barrel to do right by Qualls & Sons Novelities, which originally made the iconic peg game for the chain's restaurants. (WATCH)

You understand you not only screwed your customers over, but you screwed over the owners who made the peg game.



Your place is still dripping with corporate greed: pic.twitter.com/xcnmMLO3vl — Really Not GingerchoCap 🦝 (@N0tgingerch0cap) September 15, 2025

Nope. The games had been made by the same small American firm for decades.



They outsourced it overseas to save money. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 15, 2025

The family owned company that supplied the peg game went out of business. She cancelled that contract. — Bill Johns (@RobertBobSpotee) September 15, 2025

Cracker Barrel will win back some past fans of the restaurant and gift store. But many will never step through the doors again until everything is set back to how it was.

