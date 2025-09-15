Oh, Honey ... NO! Abigail Spanberger Thinks She Knows What Sort of Governor...
Restaurant Restoration: Cracker Barrel's New Online Ad Shows Dismantling of Unpopular Woke Rebranding

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:54 PM on September 15, 2025
Twitter

Cracker Barrel is starting its push to show it's serious about winning back customers who fled the restaurant chain during its ill-conceived, disastrous rebranding and remodel. What better way to prove it than a commercial showing the insides of a location being reverted and the old signage being put back where it’s always belonged. But many posters say more than just cosmetic changes are needed to win back their loyalty.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Well, the failed rebranding cost the company $700 million and cost them around $100 million in market value. What’s a few million more?

Posters are unanimous in the opinion that the current food quality stinks and must be rectified immediately.

Former customers want the food made from scratch. But that complaint only scratches the surface of what must be done to win back diners.

Commenters say the woke mastermind behind the equally woke rebrand must be shown the door.

We’re hearing that from most posters.

Commenters know she’s woke, but they also don’t trust her. See if you can figure out why from this clip from back when the rebranding was rolling out. (WATCH)

It was too much bull for her to swallow, too.

Posters are saying even the smallest things need to be fixed.

Wrong.

Commenters want Cracker Barrel to do right by Qualls & Sons Novelities, which originally made the iconic peg game for the chain's restaurants. (WATCH)

Cracker Barrel will win back some past fans of the restaurant and gift store. But many will never step through the doors again until everything is set back to how it was.

