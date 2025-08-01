JD Vance’s Political Advice to Dems: Keep Calling Americans Who Find Sydney Sweeney Attractive ‘Nazis’

The Democrats have a problem with beautiful women (and men), especially those with blue eyes and blonde hair, with both ‘good genes’ and ‘good jeans.’ They’ve lost their minds over the recent American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney. They’ve gone so far as to say the ad promotes eugenics and Nazism. Vice President JD has a word of political advice for those crazy Dems: keep calling everyone a 'Nazi' who finds Sweeney attractive.

LMAO! JD Vance just reacted to leftists melting down over Sydney Sweeney “My political advice to Democrats is continue to tell everyone who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a NAZl” “You guys, did you learn NOTHING from the 2024 election?! I actually thought one of the lessons they might take is ‘we’re gonna be less crazy’” Keep it up, Dems!

To learn would mean to turn on their following. It’s so sad to see. They are too far left for themselves. — Robin Sword (@RobinHughey2) August 1, 2025

It feels like they’re so far to the left of reality that there is no hope of return.

Posters say Democrats are at war with the things people find normal. That’s bad news for Dems because voters like normalcy and natural beauty, not freaks of nature.

It's called normalcy.



Unless you have 6 facial piercings, you're over weight and have purple hair.. you're not the narrative.



Dems won't be having any "normalcy". — JeffMR920 (@Jeff_MR920) August 1, 2025

The Left is taking a nosedive. — Banner Freeborn 🇺🇸 (@BannerFreeborn) August 1, 2025

I'm betting the dems ratings will go down to 15% 😂 — Jake 2u (@mrjake_2u) August 1, 2025

It’s amazing to think they could drop lower in the polls, but they keep finding ways to push away sane voters.

Posters hope all this Democrat madness makes it easier for Vance to take the White House in 2028.

They didn’t learn— and that’s fine. Let them repeat it all. Makes winning 26’ midterms and JDs presidency in 28’ all the easier. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) August 1, 2025

JD Vance is going to be a perfect president someday💯💯🔥 — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) August 1, 2025

I would vote for him in a heartbeat.. just life i voted for him when he ran for Ohio senate 💯 — Jake 2u (@mrjake_2u) August 1, 2025

He does seem the natural choice to continue what President Donald Trump has started.

Meanwhile, let’s check in with the left.

The Left right now. pic.twitter.com/CzTVn1vPBa — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 1, 2025

They will never learn!

😂🤣 — Rob Sullivan (@Niatross68) August 1, 2025

Nope, and there are still months before the midterms for them to find even more normal stuff to be unhinged about.

