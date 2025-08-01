JD Vance’s Political Advice to Dems: Keep Calling Americans Who Find Sydney Sweeney Attractive ‘Nazis’

Corporation for Public Broadcasting Statement Indicates Successful Dismantling of a Propag...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:00 PM on August 01, 2025
The Democrats have a problem with beautiful women (and men), especially those with blue eyes and blonde hair, with both ‘good genes’ and ‘good jeans.’  They’ve lost their minds over the recent American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney. They’ve gone so far as to say the ad promotes eugenics and Nazism. Vice President JD has a word of political advice for those crazy Dems: keep calling everyone a 'Nazi' who finds Sweeney attractive.

Start here. (READ)

LMAO! JD Vance just reacted to leftists melting down over Sydney Sweeney

“My political advice to Democrats is continue to tell everyone who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a NAZl” 

“You guys, did you learn NOTHING from the 2024 election?! I actually thought one of the lessons they might take is ‘we’re gonna be less crazy’”

Keep it up, Dems!

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

It feels like they’re so far to the left of reality that there is no hope of return.

Posters say Democrats are at war with the things people find normal. That’s bad news for Dems because voters like normalcy and natural beauty, not freaks of nature.

It’s amazing to think they could drop lower in the polls, but they keep finding ways to push away sane voters.

Posters hope all this Democrat madness makes it easier for Vance to take the White House in 2028.

He does seem the natural choice to continue what President Donald Trump has started.

Meanwhile, let’s check in with the left.

Nope, and there are still months before the midterms for them to find even more normal stuff to be unhinged about.

