Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses

Not to be outdone by American Eagle and its Sydney Sweeney ‘good genes’ blue jeans ad, along comes Dunkin' Donuts with a young male star and his good tan ‘genetics.’ Yes, leftists’ heads are exploding all over again with cries of racism, Aryanism, and dreams of Swastikas dancing in their heads.

Dunkin' appears to release its own version of the American Eagle ad featuring actor Gavin Casalegno. The Dallas, Texas-born model was heard talking about his "genes," similar to the American Eagle ad. "Look, I didn't ask to be the king of summer. It just kind of happened. This tan? Genetics. I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer. Literally." The ad was reportedly a partnership with 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' show, which Casalegno stars in. The ad is already causing blowback from the left, with some vowing to take the day off from getting their coffee at Dunkin'.

Here’s the summertime ‘genetics’ ad causing all the uproar. (WATCH)

"Look, I didn't ask to be the king of summer. It just kind of… pic.twitter.com/kUzxNvB1Wp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

As expected, woke fools are losing their minds again.

Check out this guy (we assume) whose whole day has been wrecked over the word ‘genes’ - poor thing! (WATCH)

OMG, now the liberal snowflakes on TikTok are being triggered by a Dunkin Donuts commercial 😂😂



Enjoy this one 👇😂 pic.twitter.com/SebdCzXgZf — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 30, 2025

There’s absolutely no way I could ever have a conversation with somebody that talks and things like this. They are just way too far gone. — BeÁch (@chief_beach300) July 30, 2025

Don’t let him see that Trump pic!

Commenters say the young model in the ad has been getting harassed for past conservative posts on X and going to church. Stop him before he opens the door for the elderly or volunteers at summer youth camp!

he’s also been canceled for being “maga” LOL — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) July 30, 2025

and a Christian. — SavedGirl64 (@Girl64Saved) July 30, 2025

Wow, these companies really don't care at all about what the woke mob thinks anymore.



Amazing. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

We shall see. I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up apologizing and pulling the ad. That’s been the norm anyways. Hopefully they don’t. — lisa alex🇺🇸🪳 (@lisaalex3) July 30, 2025

We hope companies do the right thing and tell these woke mobs to get a life.

Posters note the worst thing you can ever do is capitulate to angry wokesters.

The proper response to the woke mob trying to police discourse is to double and triple down on whatever it is they're objecting to. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) July 30, 2025

Its simple, the left doesn't spend in significant levels to tip the scale. They didn't watch Colbert. They didn't go to left-leaning movies. They just love to scream, and that has zero value. — vulpes grumpes (@GrumpyFox9) July 31, 2025

Just because they’re loud doesn’t mean they have cash to spend.

Commenters say it’s refreshing that companies want their money again and are doing things to earn it. Pretty faces in ads again are nice, too!

It's nice that companies are trying to appeal to normal people again. In the 80s and 90s we were so fortunate to have beauty standards without the ever present woke obsession to make everything ugly the norm. We had great music, fashion, movies... — Florida Living (JustOh) 🇺🇸 (@myacatt51) July 30, 2025

I love how ads have attractive people in them again.



I was tired of only seeing ugly, fat, unattractive, people and the MSM telling us this was in fact beauty....not aesthetically pleasing people. — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) July 30, 2025

The fact that companies are going against the Woke narrative, is a good sign. Welcome back to the good old days. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 30, 2025

Hopefully, businesses are learning that if they are to continue, they have to stop treating the vast majority of normal customers as backward and evil and stop catering to non-customers who genuinely are backward and evil.

