Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on July 30, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Not to be outdone by American Eagle and its Sydney Sweeney ‘good genes’ blue jeans ad, along comes Dunkin' Donuts with a young male star and his good tan ‘genetics.’ Yes, leftists’ heads are exploding all over again with cries of racism, Aryanism, and dreams of Swastikas dancing in their heads.

Start here. (READ)

Dunkin' appears to release its own version of the American Eagle ad featuring actor Gavin Casalegno.

The Dallas, Texas-born model was heard talking about his "genes," similar to the American Eagle ad.

"Look, I didn't ask to be the king of summer. It just kind of happened. This tan? Genetics. I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer. Literally."

The ad was reportedly a partnership with 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' show, which Casalegno stars in.

The ad is already causing blowback from the left, with some vowing to take the day off from getting their coffee at Dunkin'.

Here’s the summertime ‘genetics’ ad causing all the uproar. (WATCH)

As expected, woke fools are losing their minds again.

Check out this guy (we assume) whose whole day has been wrecked over the word ‘genes’ - poor thing! (WATCH)

Don’t let him see that Trump pic!

Commenters say the young model in the ad has been getting harassed for past conservative posts on X and going to church. Stop him before he opens the door for the elderly or volunteers at summer youth camp!

We hope companies do the right thing and tell these woke mobs to get a life.

Posters note the worst thing you can ever do is capitulate to angry wokesters.

Just because they’re loud doesn’t mean they have cash to spend.

Commenters say it’s refreshing that companies want their money again and are doing things to earn it. Pretty faces in ads again are nice, too!

Hopefully, businesses are learning that if they are to continue, they have to stop treating the vast majority of normal customers as backward and evil and stop catering to non-customers who genuinely are backward and evil.

