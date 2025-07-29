Sydney Sweeney's Ad Sparks Absurd Nazi Claims on Good Morning America: Legacy Media's Latest Meltdown

The Sydney Sweeney meltdown continues apace. This time on network television.

Holy crap, Good Morning America on Disney owned ABC ran a story this morning saying the Sydney Sweeney clothing ad is connected to Nazis. Legacy media is dead: pic.twitter.com/IcPmRJr8R0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 29, 2025

Then, they wonder why America is tuning them out.

Happy for the reminder I need to get my roots touched and go even more blonde 💅 https://t.co/Kx7V72mbL5 — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) July 29, 2025

Always a good decision!

Puns have always been Nazi. That’s why they feel so reich. https://t.co/jzRQIoAVzG — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 29, 2025

We see what you did there.

Remember when we used to be able to simply appreciate beauty in ads? We had it all. https://t.co/KM4hfvqePD pic.twitter.com/uJRADS0c6Z — Deyo (@ndscherer) July 29, 2025

Those were the good old days.

Someone in their infinite wisdom chose to run this nonsensical story. The msm is delusional. https://t.co/2yjghytc8C — Matt Scales (@scales12er) July 29, 2025

They need to touch grass.

The American Eugenics Movement? You mean like Planned Parenthood @ABCNetwork ? https://t.co/gzNuYACsXe — Rob Sisson (@Rob_Sisson) July 29, 2025

If they were being honest.

It’s ok to be white. It’s ok to be feminine. It’s ok to be blonde. It’s ok to have blue eyes. It’s ok to be sexy. It’s ok to wear jeans. It’s ok to pun on jeans. Genes are a real thing. It’s ok to acknowledge them. Heredity isn’t Nazi.



The only thing “Nazi” about this… https://t.co/EcuI1OMJUo — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) July 29, 2025

As ridiculous as this is, I’d bet vast amounts of money that there is an apology soon. https://t.co/RhvsWIo4hK — Steve (@NotreDameSteveJ) July 29, 2025

There should be.

This is embarrassing and you legit should reconsider your entire existence if you were offended in any way by this ad. https://t.co/bA7G6Esm1i — Huddy (@Mhuddycuddybudy) July 29, 2025

Unfortunately, Leftists aren't great at self-reflection.

Letting a liberal woke "professor" on the "news" to pretend she knows a hidden meaning behind a silly commercial is beyond satire. It's ridiculous. Of course she gave the same old lame "racist nazis" crap. It's their go-to mantra about everything. It even overrides science. https://t.co/6LvfyipBhk — Barbara E Brink (@BarbaraEBrink) July 29, 2025

She has good genes because she is hot. There is not a single worse group of humans on earth than ugly people. Lady they interviewed is white and blonde also. And guess what she’s ugly https://t.co/FAkEr1bMxu — Alex (@alex_f412) July 29, 2025

Jealous women are always a scourge.

As I told a liberal woman I was out with Saturday who likened the present day in the USA to 1930s Nazi Germany, all you have to do to beat Trump is not be crazy.

They can't do it.

If you see nazism in a Sydney Sweeney jeans ad you need professional help. That is all. https://t.co/CjIjXEdv1P — Chris Jollay (@CJollay) July 29, 2025

They really can't be normal for even one election cycle.

The fact that American Eagle stock is soaring (according to ABC) is proof that enough people have common sense, a sense of humor, and a solid basis in reality to know there’s no connection to Nazis or Eugenics. How stupid can the liberal left get?



Why does anyone watch legacy… https://t.co/xSoywtuFJV — MeriMDH 🇺🇸📚 (@mermdodson) July 29, 2025

Hopefully, they continue to thrive.





