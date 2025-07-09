Chris Cillizza Thread on Biden's Decline PROVES Public Is Better at Journalism Than...
Dem Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla Pushes Bill to Unmask ICE Agents to Make Them Easier Targets for Raging Radicals

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

California Senator Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla is pushing his bill that would make it easier for his Democrat Party’s foot soldiers (unhinged Democrats, Antifa, and other leftists organizations) to target ICE agents. The bill would ban ICE agents from wearing masks, thus making it easier for them to be identified. This unmasking would put the ICE agents and their families in extreme danger. It’s all part of the Democrat Party’s plan to end all illegal alien deportations.

Here’s Padilla discussing the bill with fellow Democrat Jen Psaki on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Not sure if Tim Walz is the first, but he helped to get the inflammatory rhetoric ball rolling.

Posters say that when it comes to the real reason Padilla is so insistent on unmasking ICE agents, his mask is fully off.

Democrats’ rhetoric is leading to increased attacks on ICE agents and facilities.

Posters say Padilla is okay with the violent hordes on his side remaining anonymous and fully masked.

Padilla and his fellow Democrats want the violence towards ICE agents to increase. They hope that threats and actual injury to ICE agents will lead to them either severely curtailing deportation arrests or quitting the agency altogether. Democrats are willing to do whatever it takes to keep illegal aliens in the U.S.

