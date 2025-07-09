Dem Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla Pushes Bill to Unmask ICE Agents to Make Them Easier Targets for Raging Radicals

California Senator Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla is pushing his bill that would make it easier for his Democrat Party’s foot soldiers (unhinged Democrats, Antifa, and other leftists organizations) to target ICE agents. The bill would ban ICE agents from wearing masks, thus making it easier for them to be identified. This unmasking would put the ICE agents and their families in extreme danger. It’s all part of the Democrat Party’s plan to end all illegal alien deportations.

Here’s Padilla discussing the bill with fellow Democrat Jen Psaki on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Sen Jose Padilla pushes his bill that would BAN ICE agents from wearing masks —



Accuses ICE of sowing “terror."



The slew of leftwing radicals ambushing federal agents and trying to m*rder them doesn’t warrant a mention. pic.twitter.com/CUdeAFgitg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

“Well they are Nazis, so…”



- Tim Walz, probably — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 9, 2025

Was Tim the first guy to label them “gestapo” ? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Not sure if Tim Walz is the first, but he helped to get the inflammatory rhetoric ball rolling.

Posters say that when it comes to the real reason Padilla is so insistent on unmasking ICE agents, his mask is fully off.

He doesn’t care about the agents. Everyone knows why they want them o take their masks off. He isn’t fooling anyone. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) July 9, 2025

They are ignoring the violence, bc they are the ones inciting it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Democrats are dangerous lunatics. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) July 9, 2025

Not one of them is being asked to condemn the attacks on officers. Not one. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Correct. They're Marxists. This is what they do. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) July 9, 2025

Democrats’ rhetoric is leading to increased attacks on ICE agents and facilities.

Posters say Padilla is okay with the violent hordes on his side remaining anonymous and fully masked.

Does he have any problem with the actual individuals sowing terror while wearing masks via “protesting” and “peaceful rioting”? — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) July 9, 2025

No. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

I would beleive the sincerity a lot more if they were trying to also ban the masks of the people attacking ICE — Malissa Canton (@MalCan4401) July 9, 2025

The hate mongering from Padilla and other leftists is intended to cause more violence and put federal agents in harms way. These people are sick. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) July 9, 2025

They know what they’re doing. They want more of it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Padilla and his fellow Democrats want the violence towards ICE agents to increase. They hope that threats and actual injury to ICE agents will lead to them either severely curtailing deportation arrests or quitting the agency altogether. Democrats are willing to do whatever it takes to keep illegal aliens in the U.S.