Charlamagne tha Clod: Radio Host Defends Jasmine Crockett Making Fun of Texas Gov’s Disability

Radio host Charlamagne tha God has come out in defense of Democrat Jasmine Crockett who recently made fun of Texas Governor Greg Abbott being in a wheelchair. Crockett called him ‘Governor Hot Wheels. She later said she referenced him using buses to send illegal aliens to sanctuary cities. Of course, she was lying. That’s so Jasmine!

Who knew Charlamagne had a thing for disabled-hating, lying Democrats? (WATCH)

Charlamagne calls TX Gov Greg Abbott a “far-right bigot who happens to use a wheelchair” — praises Jasmine Crockett:



"When they go low, Jasmine slashes the tires on their wheelchairs."



Democrats aiming for sub-20% approval. pic.twitter.com/ilQwgrln7t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

I guess when Charlamagne isn't busy helping Kamala lose an election, his hobbies include joining Jasmine Crockett in bashing the disabled 🙄 pic.twitter.com/rjbTDKR91I — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 2, 2025

It’s a wonder they aren’t polling in the single digits. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

Democrats seem to be doing everything they can to get their approval numbers in the teens.

Many posters now expect this behavior from Democrats after they refused to applaud a child who survived cancer.

I guess after the refused to stand for the child with cancer they figured attacking the disabled would be the natural follow up. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 2, 2025

Makes total sense. In leftist land. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

Commenters say Charlamagne is a Democrat who only gets mad at his party when they’re not radical enough for his taste.

Charlemagne the Fraud tries sooo hard to make him audience, who he believes are stupid, think of him as an independent.



But The moron doesn't care about anything but saying Trump and Republicans are bad.



Real sad. — Isaac (@IcedViews) April 2, 2025

He also called on Schumer and Jeffries to resign. Loves Crockett and The Squad. The critiques he has of Democrats are when they aren’t radical enough. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

Democrats are stuck with the leftist radicals who have taken over the party. Jasmine Crockett is the face of the party. Charlamagne is openly defending her but the party itself is showing its approval of her words by its deafening silence.