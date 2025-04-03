College Republicans Table-Flipping Professor Identified and Reported
Charlamagne tha Clod: Radio Host Defends Jasmine Crockett Making Fun of Texas Gov’s Disability

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on April 03, 2025
Screenshot via Comedy Central

Radio host Charlamagne tha God has come out in defense of Democrat Jasmine Crockett who recently made fun of Texas Governor Greg Abbott being in a wheelchair. Crockett called him ‘Governor Hot Wheels. She later said she referenced him using buses to send illegal aliens to sanctuary cities. Of course, she was lying. That’s so Jasmine!

Who knew Charlamagne had a thing for disabled-hating, lying Democrats? (WATCH)

Democrats seem to be doing everything they can to get their approval numbers in the teens.

Many posters now expect this behavior from Democrats after they refused to applaud a child who survived cancer

Commenters say Charlamagne is a Democrat who only gets mad at his party when they’re not radical enough for his taste.

Democrats are stuck with the leftist radicals who have taken over the party. Jasmine Crockett is the face of the party. Charlamagne is openly defending her but the party itself is showing its approval of her words by its deafening silence.

