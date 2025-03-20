Pod People: Democrats Think Crusty Cadre of Misfit Media Drones Is the Answer to Joe Rogan

The Democrats are desperately trying to match or surpass the power and reach of Joe Rogan and other influential podcasters who support President Donald Trump. What they’ve come up with is a zombie brigade of aging, stale, unattractive politicos who will not resuscitate the dying Democrat Party.
Have a look at the squawking dead. (READ)
In case you’re wondering what’s going on out in the leftist podcast-o-sphere — this is what they’re hoping will counter Joe Rogan, etc: pic.twitter.com/tomJf80WKm— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025
Here’s a list for the photo. No crowds are rushing to listen to Jennifer Rubin or Jim Acosta.
Some are asking for all the names:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025
Jen Rubin
Norm Eisen
Jim Acosta
Michael Cohen
James Carville
Molly Jong-Fast
Gavin
Walz
That's the lineup!
Honorable mention: Lincoln Project Podcast pic.twitter.com/gft8AYF8UL— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025
Carville is my fav, like Jack Skellington from the bayou who says nonsensical crap— Need Tree Fiddy (@WoahMonstah) March 19, 2025
The left has the same problems with podcasting as they do with memeing.— Finch (@JustFinchALZ) March 19, 2025
However, they will provide us with many new meme templates.
Dont forget these 2 influencers 😀 pic.twitter.com/yZj20LaVR5— KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) March 19, 2025
Michelle Obama’s podcast crashed on takeoff.
Norm Eisen and Jennifer Rubin’s podcast is the very definition of cringe. Commenters agree.
The Eisen-Rubin combo is the gift that keeps giving— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 19, 2025
They titled a podcast that robotically repeats permanent DC narratives as “The Contrarian"— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025
😂😂😂
Commenters say the pic doesn’t look like a roster of world-beating podcasters.
This looks like a Zoom call for HOA complaints, not a media counteroffensive.— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 19, 2025
They look like actors from a pharmaceutical commercial touting a new, effective topical hemorrhoid treatment.— Wonderfully Bland (@RED2024official) March 19, 2025
The easiest part of Rogan to replicate is the in person aspect of the interviews. Dont do it if it cant be face to face. Confrontation and group think are both different in person vs across a screen. They can't do the basic human thing.— Richie Bratton (@richiebratton) March 19, 2025
They’re getting soooo close to @joeroganhq. Scary! 😂— @MOHISMOH6 (@mohismoh6) March 19, 2025
Love the sarcasm. No, they’re nowhere near Joe Rogan’s reach or appeal. Outside of vanity, we don’t know what the point of these various niche podcasts even is. They’re certainly doing no favors for the Democrat Party.
