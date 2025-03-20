STDNC: Senator John Kennedy Says Senator Chuck Schumer Is as Popular as a...
Tesla Terror: Kevin O’Leary Says Those Torching Musk’s Car Dealerships Deserve Long Prison...
Kristi Noem says Homeland Security Is Investigating Swatting Calls Targeting Online MAGA I...
Dems in Disarray: Nancy Pelosi Signals That Senator Chuck Schumer’s Leadership Days Could...
Jim Crow 2.0: Dem James Clyburn Plans to Resurrect 1960s Racial Politics to...
VIP
Urine for a Surprise! Desperate Dem James Carville Hits Rewind on the Russian...
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human...
Astroturf: ‘Republicans’ Chant ‘Tax the Rich’ at Totally Organic Nebraska Town Hall
Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem
TikToker Calls on the Military to Do What Needs to Be Done About...
VIP
Apologies for the Smug, Wine Chugging White Women Fixing Your Unasked-For Woes
Mayoral Candidate Says He'll Lower Prices by Building Government-Owned Grocery Stores
David Hogg Cries Over California’s Housing Mess, Misses Memo: Dems Have Run the...
Activist Seeks Civil Disobedience Teacher for Training on Holding Sit-Ins at the VA

Pod People: Democrats Think Crusty Cadre of Misfit Media Drones Is the Answer to Joe Rogan

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on March 20, 2025
YouTube/Screenshot

The Democrats are desperately trying to match or surpass the power and reach of Joe Rogan and other influential podcasters who support President Donald Trump. What they’ve come up with is a zombie brigade of aging, stale, unattractive politicos who will not resuscitate the dying Democrat Party.

Advertisement

Have a look at the squawking dead. (READ)

Here’s a list for the photo. No crowds are rushing to listen to Jennifer Rubin or Jim Acosta.

Michelle Obama’s podcast crashed on takeoff.

Norm Eisen and Jennifer Rubin’s podcast is the very definition of cringe. Commenters agree.

Recommended

MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human Shields
Brett T.
Advertisement

Commenters say the pic doesn’t look like a roster of world-beating podcasters.

Love the sarcasm. No, they’re nowhere near Joe Rogan’s reach or appeal. Outside of vanity, we don’t know what the point of these various niche podcasts even is. They’re certainly doing no favors for the Democrat Party.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRATS GAVIN NEWSOM JAMES CARVILLE JENNIFER RUBIN JIM ACOSTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human Shields
Brett T.
STDNC: Senator John Kennedy Says Senator Chuck Schumer Is as Popular as a Sexually Transmitted Disease
Warren Squire
David Hogg Cries Over California’s Housing Mess, Misses Memo: Dems Have Run the Clown Show for Decades
justmindy
Clucking Mad: Biden's Chicken Massacre Scrambles Egg Prices, Leaves Kaitlan Collins Egg-sasperated
justmindy
Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem
Brett T.
TikToker Calls on the Military to Do What Needs to Be Done About You-Know-Who
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human Shields Brett T.
Advertisement