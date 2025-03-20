Pod People: Democrats Think Crusty Cadre of Misfit Media Drones Is the Answer to Joe Rogan

The Democrats are desperately trying to match or surpass the power and reach of Joe Rogan and other influential podcasters who support President Donald Trump. What they’ve come up with is a zombie brigade of aging, stale, unattractive politicos who will not resuscitate the dying Democrat Party.

Have a look at the squawking dead. (READ)

In case you’re wondering what’s going on out in the leftist podcast-o-sphere — this is what they’re hoping will counter Joe Rogan, etc: pic.twitter.com/tomJf80WKm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

Here’s a list for the photo. No crowds are rushing to listen to Jennifer Rubin or Jim Acosta.

Some are asking for all the names:



Jen Rubin

Norm Eisen

Jim Acosta

Michael Cohen

James Carville

Molly Jong-Fast

Gavin

Walz



That's the lineup! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

Honorable mention: Lincoln Project Podcast pic.twitter.com/gft8AYF8UL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

Carville is my fav, like Jack Skellington from the bayou who says nonsensical crap — Need Tree Fiddy (@WoahMonstah) March 19, 2025

The left has the same problems with podcasting as they do with memeing.



However, they will provide us with many new meme templates. — Finch (@JustFinchALZ) March 19, 2025

Dont forget these 2 influencers 😀 pic.twitter.com/yZj20LaVR5 — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) March 19, 2025

Michelle Obama’s podcast crashed on takeoff.

Norm Eisen and Jennifer Rubin’s podcast is the very definition of cringe. Commenters agree.

The Eisen-Rubin combo is the gift that keeps giving — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 19, 2025

They titled a podcast that robotically repeats permanent DC narratives as “The Contrarian"



😂😂😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

Commenters say the pic doesn’t look like a roster of world-beating podcasters.

This looks like a Zoom call for HOA complaints, not a media counteroffensive. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 19, 2025

They look like actors from a pharmaceutical commercial touting a new, effective topical hemorrhoid treatment. — Wonderfully Bland (@RED2024official) March 19, 2025

The easiest part of Rogan to replicate is the in person aspect of the interviews. Dont do it if it cant be face to face. Confrontation and group think are both different in person vs across a screen. They can't do the basic human thing. — Richie Bratton (@richiebratton) March 19, 2025

Love the sarcasm. No, they’re nowhere near Joe Rogan’s reach or appeal. Outside of vanity, we don’t know what the point of these various niche podcasts even is. They’re certainly doing no favors for the Democrat Party.