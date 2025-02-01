Mad Mothers: White House Records Angel Moms Response to Selena Gomez Weepy Illegal...
Toddcast Away: NBC’s Chuck Todd Leaps from Sinking Legacy Media Flagship to Personal...
Punchline Profession: Unemployed DNC Misinformation Specialist 'Writes' Stand-Up Comedian’...
VIP
The Gospel According to Grifters
Profanity Insanity: Cable TV News Vet Grills Karoline Leavitt Over Trump’s Use of...
Philadelphia Firefighters Battle Flames and Search for Survivors in Aftermath of Neighborh...
'Anti-Violence' Columbia Prof Gets SPANKED for Quoting Bloodthirsty Psychopath Che Guevara
Mother Jones Earns EPIC Ratio After Asking Who Will Rebuild L.A. Once Trump...
Breaking News: Philadelphia Neighborhood in Flames from Plane Crash (WATCH)
Guy Who Owns Three Houses Brags About Taking Donations From Working Class People,...
Dairy State Disappointment: Testing Shows ONLY 31 Percent of Wisconsin Students Are Profic...
INSANE: Elon Musk Weighs in on Reddit Banning Comic Artist for Defending Musk...
Outright Money Laundering: Oilfield Rando Notes EPA Has Shut Down $20 BILLION Biden...
Trump Takes MORE Action Against the 51 Ex Intel Officials (Brace for Another...

Acosta, Rubin and Other Legacy Media Castoffs Risk Turning Substack into a Haven for Has-Beens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:07 AM on February 01, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

From its inception, legacy media ‘journalists’ have labeled Substack a haven for extremism. With their old outlets now crumbling, these same ‘journos’ are rushing to Substack to find relevancy in the changing media landscape. Surprise!

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

That ‘journalists’ are lying, hypocrites should shock no one.

These proud peacocks of the dying legacy media are about to get their feathers extremely ruffled. No, it’s worst - they’re about to be completely plucked!

Recommended

Mad Mothers: White House Records Angel Moms Response to Selena Gomez Weepy Illegal Aliens Viral Video
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The turnaround from ‘Substack is full of racists’ to ‘Where do I sign up’ is hilarious to behold. Commenters are laughing.

We’ve already seen Jim Acosta’s awkward transition from CNN anchor to Substack ‘star.’ It’s bad. The Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen show is equally horrible. Substack used to be hip. The influx of legacy media 'journos' could soon make it a haven for has-beens.

Tags: CHUCK TODD CNN DEMOCRATS JENNIFER RUBIN JIM ACOSTA JOURNALISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mad Mothers: White House Records Angel Moms Response to Selena Gomez Weepy Illegal Aliens Viral Video
Warren Squire
Profanity Insanity: Cable TV News Vet Grills Karoline Leavitt Over Trump’s Use of Swear Words
Warren Squire
Punchline Profession: Unemployed DNC Misinformation Specialist 'Writes' Stand-Up Comedian’s Jokes
Warren Squire
Mother Jones Earns EPIC Ratio After Asking Who Will Rebuild L.A. Once Trump Deports Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Toddcast Away: NBC’s Chuck Todd Leaps from Sinking Legacy Media Flagship to Personal Podcast Exile
Warren Squire
Trump Takes MORE Action Against the 51 Ex Intel Officials (Brace for Another John Brennan Meltdown!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mad Mothers: White House Records Angel Moms Response to Selena Gomez Weepy Illegal Aliens Viral Video Warren Squire
Advertisement