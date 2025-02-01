Acosta, Rubin and Other Legacy Media Castoffs Risk Turning Substack into a Haven for Has-Beens

From its inception, legacy media ‘journalists’ have labeled Substack a haven for extremism. With their old outlets now crumbling, these same ‘journos’ are rushing to Substack to find relevancy in the changing media landscape. Surprise!

The former corporate news journos like Acosta, Rubin and Todd all flooding over to Substack are the same people who said Substack is a hub of extremism that doesn't do factchecking and allows unfettered conversations. It's wild. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2025

lol, I forgot about that! it's like they don't actually believe a word they say — Darin Gillies (@dagsteel) January 31, 2025

That ‘journalists’ are lying, hypocrites should shock no one.

These proud peacocks of the dying legacy media are about to get their feathers extremely ruffled. No, it’s worst - they’re about to be completely plucked!

They’re about to find out how much of CNN’s ratings were airports and doctor’s offices. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) January 31, 2025

They don't get that their marketability was their platform and mistake it for their personality. — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) January 31, 2025

Their viewers/fans are basically lazy, expect few will continue as “followers”, essentially will just sit by and await the next messenger to be assigned to feed them! — William (@BNCovRI) January 31, 2025

I wonder how many of their fans will be willing to shell out money to subscribe to their stack? — ugh not (@mur69505473) January 31, 2025

They can have unfettered conversations and no one will care. — stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀 (@_mattstock_) January 31, 2025

The turnaround from ‘Substack is full of racists’ to ‘Where do I sign up’ is hilarious to behold. Commenters are laughing.

Hey there fellow independent journalists! I’m here to try out this nifty hip thing that the young kids are up to. — We are all enlisted (@EnlisteeNo_5) January 31, 2025

It’s not extremism when WE are on substack. — John (@joejangle123) January 31, 2025

it was prior to them being there lol and they will make it better than ever before and become irrelevant in the interim — E Sha (@MrNobdyDisguise) January 31, 2025

Some substacks are more equal than others. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) January 31, 2025

Substack is for everyone. It provides a home for those with ideas and a final resting place for fallen media warriors where they can shrivel into the ultimate irrelevancy they deserve. — Jeffrey Riepl (@JeffRiepl) January 31, 2025

We’ve already seen Jim Acosta’s awkward transition from CNN anchor to Substack ‘star.’ It’s bad. The Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen show is equally horrible. Substack used to be hip. The influx of legacy media 'journos' could soon make it a haven for has-beens.