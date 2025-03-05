Scott Jennings Blasts Dems for Not Standing Up for Objectively Good Things During Trump’s Speech

B-I-N-G-Noooo! MSNBC Hosts Meltdown Over Silly Democrat Props Used During President Trump’...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:23 AM on March 05, 2025
Twitchy

President Donald Trump’s speech before Congress Tuesday night exposed the Democrat Party to the nation. The Democrats refused to clap or stand for every objectively good thing that Trump highlighted. The most egregious example was Dems refusing to applaud a child who survived cancer.

Scott Jennings was on CNN after the speech and slammed the Democrats' evil behavior. (WATCH)

Trump predicted exactly how the Democrats would behave.

The Democrats were scowling the entire speech. Even a child who overcame cancer couldn’t lift them out of their self-centered haze. One commenter says the party is beyond saving.

We still can’t get over them doing this to a child simply because they hate Trump.

The stubbornness and hate were too much for posters who watched the speech. They’ve never seen anything like it.

Many American voters who watched came away with the same conclusion.

The Democrats refused to stand or applaud, leaving many commenters asking what the Democrat Party would stand up for.

We know Democrats will stand up for criminal illegal aliens and Ukrainians. But, Tuesday night proved they will not stand up for America.

