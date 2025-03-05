Scott Jennings Blasts Dems for Not Standing Up for Objectively Good Things During Trump’s Speech

President Donald Trump’s speech before Congress Tuesday night exposed the Democrat Party to the nation. The Democrats refused to clap or stand for every objectively good thing that Trump highlighted. The most egregious example was Dems refusing to applaud a child who survived cancer.

Scott Jennings was on CNN after the speech and slammed the Democrats' evil behavior. (WATCH)

.@ScottJenningsKY: "The Democrats... couldn't find it in their hearts to stand for objectively good things, including the 95-year-old mother of Marc Fogel, who got rescued from a Russian prison." pic.twitter.com/SAuGvBqqwv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

By saying at the beginning of the speech that they wouldn’t stand and clap for anything, it forced them into a position where they didn’t want to appear weak by standing after Trump said they wouldn’t. Masterfully done. — Alex (@EuropaActual) March 5, 2025

Trump predicted exactly how the Democrats would behave.

The Democrats were scowling the entire speech. Even a child who overcame cancer couldn’t lift them out of their self-centered haze. One commenter says the party is beyond saving.

The Democratic Party politicians of the infantile class humiliated themselves tonight once again. They are the best advertisement in America getting people to leave the Democrats. — TS Waters (@TSWatersWriting) March 5, 2025

Their crowning moment of utter disgust was when that little boy received a Secret Service badge and they sat on their hands.

The fact that he beat cancer had everyone else cheering.

This makes the Democratic Party irredeemable in my eyes. — Elena (@Eleanor04066972) March 5, 2025

We still can’t get over them doing this to a child simply because they hate Trump.

The stubbornness and hate were too much for posters who watched the speech. They’ve never seen anything like it.

The dems have already cut off their noses to spite their faces. Now they're scalping themselves--before Trump even scalped Pocahontas.

Never seen such obstinacy in my life. — Spirit of '76🇺🇸 (@Raylawlor9) March 5, 2025

It's who they really are. I can't imagine living with that much hate.

Always remember though, that's who they really are, no matter how they try to repair what they have shown us, it will all be an act. — law (@curdog69) March 5, 2025

100% agree. The dems looked like the face of evil tonight. — Steve (@Sto_Ln) March 5, 2025

Many American voters who watched came away with the same conclusion.

The Democrats refused to stand or applaud, leaving many commenters asking what the Democrat Party would stand up for.

Democrats can’t stand for a Jewish family



Democrats can’t stand for a blue-collar firefighters family



Democrats can’t stand for a young brave cancer survivor



Democrats can’t stand for the families impacted by illegal immigrant crimes



…. so what exactly does the @DNC stand… — Sir Sgt. Stedenko 🔺 (@YodaFett_007) March 5, 2025

Their pockets being filled with our hard-earned tax dollars & any people, but the American people. — Sharon Pratt (@sharonpwrites) March 5, 2025

Tonight the Democrats caused Americans to wonder exactly what nation they are championing. — TheDaveMack (@TheDaveMack) March 5, 2025

We know what they don't stand for, America and the patriotic Americans in it. — ⚓🇺🇸 Mad Dog 🇺🇸⚓ (@MadDogWilliam7) March 5, 2025

We know Democrats will stand up for criminal illegal aliens and Ukrainians. But, Tuesday night proved they will not stand up for America.