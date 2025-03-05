B-I-N-G-Noooo! MSNBC Hosts Meltdown Over Silly Democrat Props Used During President Trump’...
Scott Jennings Blasts Dems for Not Standing Up for Objectively Good Things During...
VIP
Dems in Disarray: These Four Pics from Trump's Address Show the State of...
Representative Promises Democrats Will Continue to LIE About President Trump - Well, Duh!
Democrats Can't Applaud a Child Who Survived Brain Cancer
Typically Boring Jim Acosta Show Podcast Inadvertently Solves Celebrity Separated-at-Birth...
‘How Did That Work Out?’ President Trump Calls Out Democrats’ Failed Lawfare to...
Mollie Hemingway Wants to Know What's the Deal With the Paddles
VIP
The Bulwark: Trump’s Dehumanizing of Trans Americans Is Unjust and Dangerous
The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face During Trump's Speech Tells the WHOLE Story...
Any Veteran Who Supports Pause in Military Aid for Ukraine Is an Oathbreaker
Rep. Al Green Expelled From Trump's Speech
Axios: Trump’s Decision to Withhold Aid Plucked From Putin’s Personal Wishlist
The View to a Shrill: Stephen A. Smith Shares the Truth About Trump’s...

Politically Positive: Legacy Media Polling Shows President Trump’s Address Resonated with Viewers

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:57 AM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Legacy media conducted polls after viewers watched President Donald Trump’s speech Tuesday night and the results are in. Viewers like what they saw and heard - a lot! 

Advertisement

CNN’s up first. (WATCH)

The CBS News poll was even better than CNN’s. Have a look.

Trump’s speech resonated with viewers of all political stripes. Some say it’s not easy to dislike Trump when he’s doing so many objectively positive things.

Recommended

B-I-N-G-Noooo! MSNBC Hosts Meltdown Over Silly Democrat Props Used During President Trump’s Speech
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It was a horrible night for the Democrat Party. They looked miserable and refused to stand up for or applaud anything - including a child who had survived cancer!

Commenters don’t see a path forward for the Democrats.

This is true. Tuesday night, Trump’s big tent party embraced a forward-looking, positive agenda for America, while the Democrats showed they wanted nothing to do with it.

Tags: CBS NEWS CNN DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP POLLING POLLS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

B-I-N-G-Noooo! MSNBC Hosts Meltdown Over Silly Democrat Props Used During President Trump’s Speech
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Blasts Dems for Not Standing Up for Objectively Good Things During Trump’s Speech
Warren Squire
The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face During Trump's Speech Tells the WHOLE Story for Dems
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway Wants to Know What's the Deal With the Paddles
Brett T.
Dems in Disarray: These Four Pics from Trump's Address Show the State of the Democrat Party
Warren Squire
Representative Promises Democrats Will Continue to LIE About President Trump - Well, Duh!
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
B-I-N-G-Noooo! MSNBC Hosts Meltdown Over Silly Democrat Props Used During President Trump’s Speech Warren Squire
Advertisement