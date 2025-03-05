Politically Positive: Legacy Media Polling Shows President Trump’s Address Resonated with Viewers

Legacy media conducted polls after viewers watched President Donald Trump’s speech Tuesday night and the results are in. Viewers like what they saw and heard - a lot!

CNN’s up first. (WATCH)

CNN Poll: 69% of people had a “very positive” or “somewhat positive” reaction to President Trump’s address.

pic.twitter.com/Z6uJlSMpm7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 5, 2025

The 31% were dems.



Next time they tell you there wasn't a mandate. Show them this — 🇺🇲Momyoffour4🇺🇲 (@Momyoffour4) March 5, 2025

CBS has it at 76% favorable. Trump owned the Dems tonight. They are so done. 😆 — Deb (@DebfromNC) March 5, 2025

The CBS News poll was even better than CNN’s. Have a look.

CBS instant poll of Trump's speech:



🟢76% approve

🔴23% disapprove



CNN instant poll of Trump's speech:



🟢69% positive

🔴31% negative



Democrats have a massive problem — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 5, 2025

Overwhelmingly positive! 🔥



With 76% approval from CBS and 69% positive from CNN, it’s clear, Trump’s message is landing.



Now it’s time to turn words into action, fix the economy, secure the border, and put America first. 🇺🇸💪 — Space Universe (@space_univrs) March 5, 2025

Those are huge numbers. His speech tonight outlined precisely how he’s fulfilling those commitments, presenting a vision of peace backed by strength and a more robust, secure, and thriving United States. — Kimberly Le (@le_kimber77) March 5, 2025

Trump’s speech resonated with viewers of all political stripes. Some say it’s not easy to dislike Trump when he’s doing so many objectively positive things.

In all honesty... It was a Great Speech no matter what side you sat on — Angry Tax Payer (@AbramoMic33234) March 5, 2025

It is hard to hate the guy exposing massive corruption that we have ALL known exists.



That speech was epic — Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (@PalominoOMG) March 5, 2025

Best SOTU speach ever! Had the guilty scowling — Not Pucking Around 🇺🇸 (@Jmann213) March 5, 2025

It's a baaaaaad night to be a Democrat. 🤣 — Cecil Q. Crawford (Your/Mom) (@FixedAssetLedge) March 5, 2025

It was a horrible night for the Democrat Party. They looked miserable and refused to stand up for or applaud anything - including a child who had survived cancer!

Commenters don’t see a path forward for the Democrats.

The democrat party is over. It isn’t salvageable. Next! — Holy Moly 🤠 (@AdenRollins) March 5, 2025

Where do they even go from here? They’re on the wrong side of history with zero leadership. — Matt (@mattfromdublin) March 5, 2025

Trump wants America to be prosperous and Democrats are attacking him for it.



If I was a democratic voter, I’d be embarrassed and ashamed of my party after tonight. — The Campfire🔥 (@x_Campfire) March 5, 2025

Honestly it's not even about Democrats vs Republicans anymore. It's about those that are for America vs those that are against. — Crystal Pearson (@cryslynn1017) March 5, 2025

This is true. Tuesday night, Trump’s big tent party embraced a forward-looking, positive agenda for America, while the Democrats showed they wanted nothing to do with it.