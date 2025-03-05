Representative Promises Democrats Will Continue to LIE About President Trump - Well, Duh!

Democrat Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California let the cat out of the bag at the Capitol Tuesday. She promised that the Democrat Party would keep on LYING about President Donald Trump. That’s a given, of course. But, it was nice of her to verbalize it all the same.

Here she is. (WATCH)

It’s always fun when someone is honest about their intention to lie.

Many posters say they appreciate Democrats being so upfront about their willingness to spread lies, especially about Trump.

Kamlager-Dove did mention Trump’s alleged stealing and cheating.

That had many commenters scratching their heads. What is she talking about? Beats us!

Maybe she’ll elaborate at the next rally.

She and other Dems keep talking about Trump hurting women. Again, we need some clarification since that’s something Dems are excelling at right now. Commenters are paying attention.

Democrats have some perverted desire to have naked men in women’s and girls’ spaces. No idea why they’re attacking Trump. Oh wait, the promise! They’re keeping their promise to lie about Trump. Now it all makes sense.