B-I-N-G-Noooo! MSNBC Hosts Meltdown Over Silly Democrat Props Used During President Trump’s Speech

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:34 AM on March 05, 2025
Townhall Media

We’re starting to lose count of all the stupid mistakes the Democrat Party is making as it tries to counter President Donald Trump. Tuesday morning it was the Senate Democrats’ cringey video messaging rollout. Tuesday night it was their bizarre props strategy to push back against Trump as he delivered an address in Congress.

Democrats displaying ‘bingo cards’ during the speech was too much for hosts on MSNBC. (WATCH)

MSNBC’s hosts and guests are frustrated because their Democrat Party has no true leader or direction.

Commenters say it wasn’t what was in Dems’ hands that mattered, it was the hate they held in their hearts.

To observers, it appears the Democrats hate America.

Posters are wondering what Democrats have planned for Wednesday and beyond. More cringe?

We have to agree. The Democrat Party is imploding and dying before our eyes. Even if someone steps up as a leader, the party’s platform holds nothing positive for America.

