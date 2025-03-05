B-I-N-G-Noooo! MSNBC Hosts Meltdown Over Silly Democrat Props Used During President Trump’s Speech

We’re starting to lose count of all the stupid mistakes the Democrat Party is making as it tries to counter President Donald Trump. Tuesday morning it was the Senate Democrats’ cringey video messaging rollout. Tuesday night it was their bizarre props strategy to push back against Trump as he delivered an address in Congress.

Advertisement

Democrats displaying ‘bingo cards’ during the speech was too much for hosts on MSNBC. (WATCH)

"I don't know who thought of the bingo signs, but they should be fired."



"This is an indictment on Democrat leadership."



You know tonight was a complete and total disaster for the Democrat Party when MSNBC is calling for people to be fired. pic.twitter.com/kU5PAqnbAr — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 5, 2025

They thought they still had auctioneering power over our money! They can eat their paddles — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 5, 2025

The Democrat Party has a thing for humiliation! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 5, 2025

Wow even msnbc is calling out democrats tonight. Yikes — KansasConserv (@conserv55021) March 5, 2025

MSNBC’s hosts and guests are frustrated because their Democrat Party has no true leader or direction.

Commenters say it wasn’t what was in Dems’ hands that mattered, it was the hate they held in their hearts.

The signs aren’t the issue. The issue is they just showed how their hatred of Trump justifies not applauding for things most would think positive. They are now “resisting” a cancer survivor being granted a wish. — Davie Norwood🎀 (@DavieNorwood) March 5, 2025

Its dispicable. Their heart and soul have corroded because of their hatred. They are very lost people. — Laura Nuanes (@LauraNuanes1) March 5, 2025

Dems couldnt clap for a little boy with cancer, wont clap or stand for a policeman's or fireman's widow. Wont clap for the end of the war in Ukraine. They have no idea how America views them. They are pure scum. Their disdain for America is apparent. @hakeemjeffries@SenSchumer — Jed Burgh (@BurghJed1944) March 5, 2025

Democrats showed tonight (and yesterday in their vote against women) that they have no idea how to connect with every day Americans. It’s not even remotely appealing. — Cheryl Bowers🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CherylB2121) March 5, 2025

To observers, it appears the Democrats hate America.

Posters are wondering what Democrats have planned for Wednesday and beyond. More cringe?

democrats are probably already saying hold my beer and swerving ever further into asinine stupidity — Drew P (@DrewP33378384) March 5, 2025

Wow! The house of cards is falling down. — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) March 5, 2025

The Democrat Party is on their deathbed! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 5, 2025

We have to agree. The Democrat Party is imploding and dying before our eyes. Even if someone steps up as a leader, the party’s platform holds nothing positive for America.