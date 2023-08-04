Kamala Harris helpfully clears up any confusion you might have about community banks

Vice President Kamala Harris has traveled all over this great country, and everywhere she goes, she meets people who are just so gosh-darn thankful for what the Biden administration and Bidenomics have done for them.

Kamala Harris: "Everywhere I go — whether I'm in a rural town or urban town, and I'm traveling all corners of our country — people are thankful" pic.twitter.com/meSbGAT9LG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

She loves nothing more than to go out into different communities. Communities are where she feels real a real sense camaraderie with the salt-of-the-earth people who do the jobs that she wouldn't be caught dead doing and who do those jobs with smiles on their faces despite knowing that their money doesn't go nearly as far as it used to.

The good thing for them, though, is that whatever money they do have before they have to make a grocery store run or fill up their gas tank or make their mortgage payment or make their car payment or clothe their kids or pay the utility bills, they can keep that money in a community bank. And for what it's worth, Kamala Harris is extremely familiar with community banks:

Kamala Harris: “As the name suggests, community banks are in the community.” pic.twitter.com/mLJVlVwYbr — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 4, 2023

Community banks are in the community and by virtue of being in the community serve the community in which members of the community have financial needs, such as the need for community banks in the community.

A lot of you guys are dunking on her for this, but you have to admit she's not wrong. That's just basic syntax. https://t.co/jJVmmLrWZj — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 4, 2023

Kamala Harris cares very deeply about syntax. Just like her boss.

She actually said this. https://t.co/NgkfdIisoi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 4, 2023

You're damn right, she said it. And she'd say it again, too. Only she'd probably throw in a few more "community"/"communities" shout-outs just to make sure she really got her point across.

Wow wish I was that smart !! https://t.co/dabMmk8rSH — Sisko (@sisko8824) August 4, 2023

You can be! You just need to drink a lot of alcohol and do a lot of drugs. Once you've drank and done enough, what Kamala Harris says will start to make sense to you and you'll start sounding just like her when you talk.

Damn she’s dumb as a rock — Chris Pribisco🇺🇸🐂💨 (@PribiscoChris) August 4, 2023

The pride of the Biden White House community.

