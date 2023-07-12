FBI says it's a disservice to suggest they had anything to do with...
Megyn Kelly's updated assessment of Kamala Harris is hilariously (and brutally) on-point

Kamala Harris' explanation of artificial intelligence sounds like chatbot specializing in parody wrote it

Sarah D  |  3:48 PM on July 12, 2023
The Office

We sincerely hope you haven't yet gotten tired of posts about Vice President Kamala Harris dishing up word salads, because we sure haven't. We have yet to get our fill of her incoherent babbling.

So you can imagine how giddy we were to see this clip of her explaining — or, more accurately, attempting to explain — artificial intelligence, which, in case you didn't know, is often referred to as "A.I.," which is two letters!

Watch this:

Is it more than a little bit disturbing that the second in line to the presidency actually talks like that in real life? Of course it is. But as long as she's the Vice President of the United States, there's not much we can do. So we might as well try to enjoy what we can, when we can. And because it's Kamala Harris we're talking about, when we can enjoy it is frequently.

'Yikes'! Katie Pavlich catches the FBI Director making quite an (unconstitutional?) admission
Doug P.

Well, if so, it worked! At least sometimes. Honestly it's kind of a perpetual race to the bottom with those two.

That's definitely Kamala's M.O. 

Yes! Absolutely nailed it!

Any evidence of Kamala Harris' intelligence is definitely artificial.

OK, well, we just have to try not to think about that. Because otherwise we'll be sad.

Not sure Lawd wants anything to do with this. And, frankly, who could blame Him? We wouldn't want to take any credit for Kamala Harris, either.

***

Megyn Kelly's updated assessment of Kamala Harris is hilariously (and brutally) on-point

