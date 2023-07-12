Kamala Harris' explanation of artificial intelligence sounds like chatbot specializing in parody wrote it

We sincerely hope you haven't yet gotten tired of posts about Vice President Kamala Harris dishing up word salads, because we sure haven't. We have yet to get our fill of her incoherent babbling.

So you can imagine how giddy we were to see this clip of her explaining — or, more accurately, attempting to explain — artificial intelligence, which, in case you didn't know, is often referred to as "A.I.," which is two letters!

Watch this:

Kamala Harris explains AI:



"AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it's two letters. It means 'Artificial Intelligence.'" pic.twitter.com/yurodfTOY9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

Is it more than a little bit disturbing that the second in line to the presidency actually talks like that in real life? Of course it is. But as long as she's the Vice President of the United States, there's not much we can do. So we might as well try to enjoy what we can, when we can. And because it's Kamala Harris we're talking about, when we can enjoy it is frequently.

Another episode of Deep Thoughts. — BossyMother (@BossyMother) July 12, 2023

I'm convinced Biden and his team picked her to make Biden sound coherent by comparison. https://t.co/5Rsd3N09tj — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) July 12, 2023

Well, if so, it worked! At least sometimes. Honestly it's kind of a perpetual race to the bottom with those two.

Kamala Harris reminds me of myself when a student asks a question I can't answer



It's a 3-prong strategy



(1) Break the question down to an absurdly basic level

(2) Make meaningless, noncontroversial statements

(3) Filibuster until everybody's forgotten the original question https://t.co/ERFgvbrahP — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@Jay__Cost) July 12, 2023

That's definitely Kamala's M.O.

Kamala Harris always talks like she's got a three-page essay due but only has one page of material. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 12, 2023

Yes! Absolutely nailed it!

She is the Master of Artificial Intelligence!! — Mark Kendall (@MarkKendall_GW) July 12, 2023

Any evidence of Kamala Harris' intelligence is definitely artificial.

If Kamala became president, who could she pick who is dumber than her? Obama-> Biden -> Kamala -> Root vegetable https://t.co/iSsf4DbvFU — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) July 12, 2023

A heartbeat away https://t.co/0L6j4gge9u — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 12, 2023

OK, well, we just have to try not to think about that. Because otherwise we'll be sad.

This is embarrassing. — LB (@barbeeeeq) July 12, 2023

The woman is just dumb ok https://t.co/sZ37pYawV0 — Floofy Justin (@klumpshtein) July 12, 2023

Lawd, help us ... — Southwired (@Southwired) July 12, 2023

Not sure Lawd wants anything to do with this. And, frankly, who could blame Him? We wouldn't want to take any credit for Kamala Harris, either.

***

Related:

Megyn Kelly's updated assessment of Kamala Harris is hilariously (and brutally) on-point



***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!