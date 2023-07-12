Megyn Kelly's updated assessment of Kamala Harris is hilariously (and brutally) on-point

Megyn Kelly said that initially she gave Kamala Harris the benefit of the doubt, but she really seems to have changed her mind after being made to consume too much word salad:

"I gave her [Kamala Harris] the benefit of the doubt. I did not think she was an idiot. I now think she's a moron."@MegynKelly on how Kamala Harris's speeches are always nonsensical. Watch the FULL clip - https://t.co/K9uzt5EOZb pic.twitter.com/njNFPnNx8E — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 11, 2023

Perhaps Kamala Harris remains the Biden White House's attempt to make Joe look not so bad by comparison?

"She was the Attorney General of the State of California. How dumb could she be? Dumb. The answer is very, very dumb." https://t.co/3HD41rlZHZ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 12, 2023

This is hilariously on point — Joshua (@joshuawp) July 12, 2023

As for us, we'll never tire of the VP's gems of wisdom like this recent one:

KAMALA HARRIS: "This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go!" pic.twitter.com/09UUdkXXAL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023

Brilliant... just brilliant.

***

Related:



Megyn Kelly applauds Bud Light dropping out of the list of Top 10 beers



Megyn Kelly & others shred CDC director's parting advice for the American public

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!