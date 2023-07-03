NPR robs Asians and Asian Americans of their agency in racist garbage piece...
Ripping? Elizabeth Warren uses very poor phrasing on abortion while undermining SCOTUS
Newsweek reached into the bottom of the barrel for evidence that 'Ron DeSantis...
Gavin Newsom sticks it to the Right by freely purchasing 'banned books' at...
Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League...
The official Department of Defense Twitter account gets a massive RATIO for woke...
Jen Psaki says Muslim Americans are pitted against trans people (and guess whose...
Racist Democrat Twitter account MIIIIGHT be a bot? We're shocked
'Moms for Liberty' convention wraps up with a touching send off
Hunter Biden had a fast car and a crack pipe, but the video...
On Sunday morning news, Pete Buttigieg claims '303 Creative' was looking for trouble
House GOP lists three things America has experienced since President Biden took office
AOC warns that SCOTUS conservatives could be hauled before Congress involuntarily if need...
Joy Reid claims Harvard admitted her because of affirmative action and nobody was...

Megyn Kelly & others shred CDC director's parting advice for the American public

Doug P.  |  12:07 PM on July 03, 2023

Rochelle Walensky was the head of the Centers for Disease Control until the end of June and she is now the former director, but Walensky did manage to put any pangs of self-awareness on the back burner one more time in order to give Americans a departing message:

Seriously

Dr. Rochelle Walensky has a warning for the American people: Be on guard against misinformation and the politicization of science.

In one of her final interviews as head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walensky told The Wall Street Journal that she wants Americans to make health decisions based on “their own risk assessment and their own personal risks, but not through politics,” she said. 

Megyn Kelly responded to Walensky's departing advice this way:

No kidding!

Recommended

NPR robs Asians and Asian Americans of their agency in racist garbage piece on affirmative action critics
Sarah D

The government officials who spend the most time sounding the alarm about "misinformation" are usually the ones who spread it the most.

Is there a vaccine that will prevent succumbing to the thick irony?

"Don't politicize science" -- the absolute nerve of this person.

The ability of these people to continue to cling to narratives long after they've been discredited is something else.

If only.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NPR robs Asians and Asian Americans of their agency in racist garbage piece on affirmative action critics
Sarah D
Ripping? Elizabeth Warren uses very poor phrasing on abortion while undermining SCOTUS
FuzzyChimp
Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League admission scheme
Sarah D
The official Department of Defense Twitter account gets a massive RATIO for woke tweeting
FuzzyChimp
Jen Psaki says Muslim Americans are pitted against trans people (and guess whose fault it is)
Doug P.
Racist Democrat Twitter account MIIIIGHT be a bot? We're shocked
Gordon Kushner

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
NPR robs Asians and Asian Americans of their agency in racist garbage piece on affirmative action critics Sarah D