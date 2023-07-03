Megyn Kelly & others shred CDC director's parting advice for the American public

Rochelle Walensky was the head of the Centers for Disease Control until the end of June and she is now the former director, but Walensky did manage to put any pangs of self-awareness on the back burner one more time in order to give Americans a departing message:

Departing CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has a last message for the American public: Be on guard against misinformation and the politicization of science https://t.co/NhECgYePyQ — WSJ Health (@WSJhealth) July 2, 2023

Seriously?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky has a warning for the American people: Be on guard against misinformation and the politicization of science. In one of her final interviews as head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walensky told The Wall Street Journal that she wants Americans to make health decisions based on “their own risk assessment and their own personal risks, but not through politics,” she said.

Megyn Kelly responded to Walensky's departing advice this way:

We are. That’s why we’re thrilled you’re leaving. https://t.co/Q8vMU0YSlj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 3, 2023

No kidding!

This is what it looks like when you don't hold anyone accountable for the damage they've done. They leave their failure of a tenure and try to give us advice. https://t.co/Kn31HanUxK — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 2, 2023

CDC director who repeatedly spread disproven misinformation that masks prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, that COVID vaccines stop infection, kept schools closed and presided over a CDC that calls women “pregnant persons” is Very concerned about misinformation &… https://t.co/nEGLHQ34MF — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 2, 2023

The government officials who spend the most time sounding the alarm about "misinformation" are usually the ones who spread it the most.

This is like the Joker penning an op-ed to be concerned about crime in Gotham City. https://t.co/IvCSHNrAol — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 2, 2023

Is there a vaccine that will prevent succumbing to the thick irony?

This lady let political donors at teachers unions rewrite health guidance about school reopening.



Very few people have “politicized science” more than her. https://t.co/EaR7FBk4rJ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 2, 2023

"Don't politicize science" -- the absolute nerve of this person.

I believe politicization of science happened the day you let teachers unions write guidance for the CDC @RWalensky https://t.co/YEVHwQ3bbq — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) July 2, 2023

Are you talking about this Rochelle Walensky? 👇



Or is there another one who doesn’t spew misinformation? pic.twitter.com/YDEYax6qfP — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 3, 2023

Oh we will, Rochelle. Thank you for the real world lesson you gave us all on misinformation and the politicization of science. https://t.co/jAC9f1jVqy pic.twitter.com/C6UwDZ5P5f — Na'linda (@MzBlckSheep) July 3, 2023

Is it discipline in not breaking character or are they really this unaware?



"Be on guard against misinformation and the politicization of science" https://t.co/JBZjAhsSWO — ┈ Reason Burger ┈ (@ReasonBurger) July 3, 2023

The ability of these people to continue to cling to narratives long after they've been discredited is something else.

Maybe she should start by looking in a mirror. https://t.co/6yAEmElApe — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 2, 2023

If only.

***

