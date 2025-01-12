What’s the Deal with Greenland? JD Vance on Why The Strategic, Mineral-Rich Country is on Trump’s Radar

Critics laughed at President-Elect Donald Trump when he floated the idea of purchasing Greenland back in 2019. Well, now that Trump is about to take office the reality of Greenland figuring prominently in the future of the United States in a major capacity is closer than ever. Vice President-Elect JD Vance had this to say on Fox News Sunday. (READ)

Advertisement

"We don't have to use military force. We already have troops in Greenland. Greenland is really important for America. Strategically. It has a lot of great natural resources. My friend Donald Trump Junior was there a couple of days ago. And you what they told him. They want to be empowered to develop the people of Greenland, want to be empowered to develop the resources there."

Vance continues.

"We also need to make sure that Greenland is properly cared for from an American security perspective. And frankly, the current leadership, the Danish government has not done a good enough job of securing Greenland. I think there actually is a real opportunity here for us to take leadership, to protect America's security, to ensure that those incredible natural resources are developed."

Hear for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: JD Vance makes clear that the US interest in Greenland is very real, conducts a concise explainer for those that are slow to get it:



"We don't have to use military force. We already have troops in Greenland. Greenland is really important for America. Strategically. It has… pic.twitter.com/qeLAAEL0Jg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

Bringing Greenland under the umbrella of the United States brings a lot advantages to our country. Posters lay out the details.

Greenland is rich in the rare earth minerals we need for electronics.



Currently, we rely too much on China for these minerals.



The argument for Greenland is an argument in favor of declaring independence from China.



It seems reasonable. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 12, 2025

Could be this as well: pic.twitter.com/4S2iGpz24r — Peter Cronk (@Peter_Cronk) January 12, 2025

It is sensible, prudent and necessary. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

Trump is definitely positioning America to remain, and expand, its power and dominance as a world superpower.

Greenland and Panama Canal will both become American.



The Gulf of Mexico will likely get a name change.



Canada becoming the 51st state is the only troll. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 12, 2025

People are slow to understand this is real.



This was a brilliant, concise overview from Vance. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

Confirmed. Greenland was never on anyone’s radar. WOW !!!

47🇺🇸💯 — CovidMan (@Covid_Man_) January 12, 2025

As past Presidents have sought to apologize for America and shrink from the world stage, Trump is poised to flex America’s might in ways we haven’t seen in decades. We’re excited and he hasn’t even been sworn in yet.