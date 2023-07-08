Megyn Kelly applauds Bud Light dropping out of the list of Top 10 beers

As many times as the Right has talked about boycotting a company or a product, none has been as successful as the backlash to Bud Light teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate her "365th Day of Girlhood." Someone, somewhere, thought an image of Mulvaney holding up a can of Bud Light would help sales. Maybe not, though … maybe they just did it to make themselves feel good.

Bud Light really managed to poison its image; call it transphobia if you like, but Anheuser Busch made it extremely uncool to be seen holding a can or bottle of Bud Light. We've heard the stories of how the brand has lost billions in market value, and a YouGov survey sees Bud Light knocked out of the Top 10 American beers. This is a survey and not based on sales … but still, that's got to hurt.

Bud Light no longer ranks among America's top 10 beershttps://t.co/QGpt7bgh9Q — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 8, 2023

Fox News reports:

Once the top-selling beer in the U.S., Bud Light is no longer on the list of the country's 10 most popular beers after it partnered with transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light dropped from the ninth most popular beer last year to its current spot at 14, according to a new YouGov survey. It fell behind other brands like Pabst Blue Ribbon, Miller Genuine Draft and Miller Lite. Rounding out the top five most liked beers were Guinness, Heineken, Corona, Samuel Adams and Blue Moon. … Bud Light sales are reportedly down almost 30% from last June and the brand "is showing no signs of rebounding from its slump," according to a MoneyWatch report.

Mulvaney really is toxic, and yet major brands are paying to have "her" make TikTok videos featuring their products (like sports bras).

Here's Megyn Kelly's succinct reaction to the news:

The Queen of Beers — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 8, 2023

Ben and Jerry's is next on the pain train. — Dr. El Alacran (@gingerpanman) July 8, 2023

Not like this though. They've always been woke.

@AnheuserBusch needs to publicly apologize.



This all goes away. — JazBInKC 🎸 (@jazbinkc2) July 8, 2023

They will eventually have to retire the brand name. There is no coming back from this. It's been too long with no apology. — 🇺🇸 Th3rsty™ 🇺🇸 (Digitally Enhanced) (@th3rsty) July 8, 2023

Thrilled to know this! 🎉. May they continue to drop like 100 pound stone. 👍🏻 — Thomas (@H2O_HaveToOpine) July 8, 2023

Capitalism at work…. — Tom Kucharski (@tjkuch) July 8, 2023

Our women should be loved, not mocked. What Bud Light did was sheer women facing.



An indirect attempt to cancel them from our society and families by greedy profiteers. — Mathew David (@MathewDav1d) July 8, 2023

Keep the boycott going and run them out of business - completely. — MARK X (@NSTFP) July 8, 2023

It's proof that conservatives have some pull when they work together, and Mulvaney's "girlhood" celebration was just the thing to offend everybody.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



