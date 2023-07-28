VP Kamala Harris does a great job explaining why 'Bidenomics' sucks

Ahead of a 10-day vacation at his Delaware beach house, President Biden first stopped in Maine to give another pitch for "Bidenomics" and gaslight like crazy:

BIDEN: "Wages are up!"



FACT CHECK: Since Biden took office, real wages are down by 3%. pic.twitter.com/5qzDpTxEkU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

Things are going so great that Biden's refusing to speak to reporters about anything, but the White House has done plenty of "Bidenomics" bragging on social media lately:

Bidenomics is just another way of saying "restoring the American Dream." pic.twitter.com/RpAFIWUOev — President Biden (@POTUS) July 10, 2023

13 million jobs created.



We’re making things in America again.



And we’re taking action to bring down costs on kitchen table items.



That’s Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/dJ0UddZvk5 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 3, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier this month that "Bidenomics" is about making sure everybody has a chance to thrive:

Bidenomics is about ensuring every person in our nation has the opportunity to thrive. pic.twitter.com/LCJhbnBpwt — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 3, 2023

"Opportunity to thrive"? When might we expect that to start?

Today in Iowa, Harris seemed to be a little more honest about "Bidenomics":

KAMALA HARRIS:



"Most Americans are a $400 unexpected expense away from bankruptcy!" pic.twitter.com/rZWwMyVeQn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2023

Nice self-own!

And if the Dems win next November they're determined to "help" everybody until the middle class has nothing left and the middle class disappears.

Bidenomics — Aaron Newborn (@_Aaron_Newborn) July 28, 2023

Next year they'll ask for "four more years" to make everything even worse.

Yeah, that’s called Bidenomics and it’s a problem.



Americans have lost $10,000 in spending power because of the Biden-Harris agenda. https://t.co/0cNR34yt6O — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) July 28, 2023

When you have to jokingly admit your administration’s fiscal policy hurts Americans 🫠 https://t.co/BW9l0gApZx — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) July 28, 2023

Democrats have ran America for 11 of the past 15 years. https://t.co/cwd7RIzKBg — DBLOCK (@fleaflicker44) July 28, 2023

Bidenomics self own https://t.co/mIcGtVhe6H — Corey Inganamort (@TheBirdWords) July 28, 2023

Way to go, Veep!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!