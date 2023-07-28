VP Kamala Harris does a great job explaining why 'Bidenomics' sucks

Bulwark's Tim Miller's weird obsession with making Christian bakers uncomfortable continue...
Doug P.  |  2:02 PM on July 28, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ahead of a 10-day vacation at his Delaware beach house, President Biden first stopped in Maine to give another pitch for "Bidenomics" and gaslight like crazy:

Things are going so great that Biden's refusing to speak to reporters about anything, but the White House has done plenty of "Bidenomics" bragging on social media lately:

Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier this month that "Bidenomics" is about making sure everybody has a chance to thrive:

"Opportunity to thrive"? When might we expect that to start?

Today in Iowa, Harris seemed to be a little more honest about "Bidenomics":

Nice self-own!

And if the Dems win next November they're determined to "help" everybody until the middle class has nothing left and the middle class disappears.

Next year they'll ask for "four more years" to make everything even worse.

Way to go, Veep!

*** 

