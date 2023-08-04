Straightforward from here: Kari Lake knows how GOP can take care of business...
'So full of s**t': Joe Rogan tears Joe Biden and his degenerate son...
'White Lizzo' is trending sooo you know we HAD to take a look...
It's painfully clear what WaPo's doing with their framing of debate between Ron...
OOF! NBC's Sr. WH Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell DRAGGED for big SCOOP on Trump's...
Ex spox for admin trying to jail a political opponent says Republicans are...
Look on Mongolian Prime Minister's face as he listens to Kamala Harris ramble...
Chutzpah alert! Nancy Pelosi says TRUMP didn't have respect for the office of...
Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in...
'Beyond concerning' records point to Biden admin giving CCP a heads-up just before...
Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread...
Riley Gaines says professor who wants children exposed to adult genitalia is 'deranged'
WaPo's Philip Bump says Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed
College Board says Florida has banned AP Psychology because of gender identity content

Kamala Harris was asked about the Biden admin's lousy approval and her answer is delusional

Doug P.  |  12:02 PM on August 04, 2023
Screenshotted meme

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average on President Biden's approval, 42 percent believe he's doing a decent job (which still seems high).

For Kamala Harris, it's even worse—the VP clocks in at just over 37 percent favorability.

A local reporter in Wisconsin asked Harris about a Biden administration's approval rating which falls somewhere in between tendinitis and pink eye. The question: "The president's job approval numbers in Wisconsin in a recent poll show that he still has low numbers. Does that suggest to you that Bidenomics isn't working or benefitting everyone?"

Harris' answer: 

"Everywhere I go people are thankful."

Really? 

Are people thanking Biden and Harris for the high gas & grocery prices?

Also obviously "everywhere I go" does not include the southern border. 

Recommended

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé
Sam J.

They should have done that Harris interview in a grocery store and then talked with some of the "grateful" customers.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé
Sam J.
'So full of s**t': Joe Rogan tears Joe Biden and his degenerate son Hunter a NEW ONE and DAMN (watch)
Sam J.
'White Lizzo' is trending sooo you know we HAD to take a look and OMG-HA HA HA HA
Sam J.
Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch)
Sam J.
OOF! NBC's Sr. WH Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell DRAGGED for big SCOOP on Trump's plane
Sam J.
It's painfully clear what WaPo's doing with their framing of debate between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé Sam J.