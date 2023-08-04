Kamala Harris was asked about the Biden admin's lousy approval and her answer is delusional

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average on President Biden's approval, 42 percent believe he's doing a decent job (which still seems high).

For Kamala Harris, it's even worse—the VP clocks in at just over 37 percent favorability.

A local reporter in Wisconsin asked Harris about a Biden administration's approval rating which falls somewhere in between tendinitis and pink eye. The question: "The president's job approval numbers in Wisconsin in a recent poll show that he still has low numbers. Does that suggest to you that Bidenomics isn't working or benefitting everyone?"

Harris' answer:

Kamala Harris: "Everywhere I go — whether I'm in a rural town or urban town, and I'm traveling all corners of our country — people are thankful" pic.twitter.com/meSbGAT9LG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

"Everywhere I go people are thankful."

Really?

Are people thanking Biden and Harris for the high gas & grocery prices?

Also obviously "everywhere I go" does not include the southern border.

Amazing how easily this administration constantly lies with such a straight face. https://t.co/2WKV9TqHC1 — Al Cabrera 🇺🇸 (@alcabrera14) August 4, 2023

She has not been to my town. So out of touch! https://t.co/O0O9oxinbS — Todd Albracht (@AlbrachtTodd) August 4, 2023

They should have done that Harris interview in a grocery store and then talked with some of the "grateful" customers.

***

