Oh: Hunter Biden told Devon Archer that they should get burner phones just before meeting with VP Biden

Earlier today, we discussed the "smoking gun" video of Joe Biden bragging in 2018 about threatening to withhold money from Ukraine unless the government got rid of the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

Well, it seems that there's now a smoking burner phone:

BREAKING: Hunter Biden told his then-business partner Devon Archer to purchase a burner phone just 3 days before a meeting was set up with VP Joe Biden at the White House.



Who buys a burner phone unless they are planning on doing something illegal?



Weeks later after the White… pic.twitter.com/4qkcZLFYFZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 1, 2023

Consider our eyebrows officially raised.

Here's the full text of Colin Rugg's tweet:

BREAKING: Hunter Biden told his then-business partner Devon Archer to purchase a burner phone just 3 days before a meeting was set up with VP Joe Biden at the White House. Who buys a burner phone unless they are planning on doing something illegal? Weeks later after the White House meeting, it was announced that Archer and Hunter would be joining the board at Ukrainian gas company, Burisma. "Buy a cell phone from a 7/11 or CVS tmrw and ill do the same," Hunter said in an email on April 13, 2014 obtained by the Daily Mail. As noted by the Daily Mail, Hunter "kept 13 phone numbers active on his AT&T account – and some may have even belonged to Joe Biden." Nothing going on here, folks!

If by "nothing," you mean "all the things."

Jack Bauer used burner phones, but he was fighting terrorists. Hunter Biden, to the best of our knowledge, wasn't fighting terrorists. So we're not willing to give him the benefit of the doubt on his burner phone(s).

The email’s content also shows a detailed assessment of the Ukrainian political landscape, the potential for decentralization in the East, and strategies related to the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. The timing of these communications is significant since shortly after this meeting at the White House, both Hunter Biden and Devon Archer announced their board seats at Burisma. Burisma has been accused of being involved in corrupt practices over the years. The new information adds to the ongoing investigation about the influence and business activities of the prominent figures within the Biden family. In particular, the email lays out a number of strategic thoughts, including Hunter Biden’s perspective on the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, the potential impact of Russian destabilization in the east of Ukraine, and the opportunities and risks for Burisma. Hunter’s detailed thoughts on Ukrainian politics and business strategy also showed concern about Russian influence, the importance of supporting Ukrainian independence, and the strategic value of Burisma.

So if you're following along, Hunter Biden said he and Devon Archer should each get a burner phone just a few days before a meeting with the Big Guy, and the request came after he went into great detail about Ukraine and Burisma.

who puts that in an email??? 😂😂😂 — Tom 👖 (@thomasjeans) August 1, 2023

Hunter Biden, the Smartest Guy Joe Biden Knows.

If you're not seeing red flags all over the place right now, you're willfully colorblind.

What, you guys don't buy burner phones so you can surprise your mom or dad with a phone call? It's great, parents love it! 👍 — justredpillme (@justredpillme) August 1, 2023

I always buy burner phones to talk to my parents about the weather! — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 1, 2023

Right. The weather.

Clearly the only reason he needed a burner phone was because his father loves him very much. https://t.co/cZRm6GoyfP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2023

I thought it was because his other son died. — Heather Xhampion (@winningatmylife) August 1, 2023

Can't wait to hear Biden Crime Family defenders try to come up with another excuse for this.

