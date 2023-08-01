There it is: 'Smoking gun' video has Joe Biden straight-up bragging about his corrupt dealings in Ukraine

Right now, there are a lot of Democratic politicians, liberal apologists, and media hacks who are insisting past the point that they go blue in the face that Joe Biden is not completely corrupt to the core.

That same cohort of people will watch this footage right alongside you and tell you that you're the POS for regarding it as rock-solid evidence of Biden's corruption — even though, after watching it, it's the only possible conclusion that can be drawn.

This video is the smoking gun. Everything else is connecting the dots to this video.

1. The prosecutor Biden is demanding be fired is Viktor Shokin.

2. Shokin was investigating Ukrainian energy company Burisma for corruption.

3. Burisma put Hunter Biden on it’s board for 1M a… — Will Cain (@willcain) July 31, 2023

Here's the full text of Cain's tweet:

This video is the smoking gun. Everything else is connecting the dots to this video. 1. The prosecutor Biden is demanding be fired is Viktor Shokin. 2. Shokin was investigating Ukrainian energy company Burisma for corruption. 3. Burisma put Hunter Biden on it’s board for 1M a year. 4. Hunter had no experience in energy. Didn’t speak Ukrainian. Or Russian. But he did know Joe Biden. 5. In fact, he had access to Joe Biden. And as Devon Archer’s testimony today confirms Hunter put Joe on the phone to prove that access. 6. FBI 1023 investigative forms show a confidential informant saying Burisma execs paid 10m to the Bidens to handle the problems for Burisma. 7. Lo and behold Shokin is fired. Burisma’s problems go away. Joe Biden brags in this video.

This video:

Watch 2018 Biden bragging about how he had threatened to withhold $1 Billion in congressionally approved funding to Ukraine unless the state prosecutor Viktor Shokin was fired.



Newly released documents appear to indicate he did this after receiving a $10 million bribe.



More:… pic.twitter.com/QymWftx8bS — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 21, 2023

Welp.

In 2018, Joe Biden bragging about withholding U.S. aid to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired (the same prosecutor that was investigating Hunter's client Burisma).



We've known for years Joe was involved in Hunter's "business."



The corrupt corporate media worked to cover it up! pic.twitter.com/L72ggkwMzE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 1, 2023

2018. Quite a bit of time has passed since 2018. Notice how lucid he comes across? Doesn't sound like the mumbly, stumbly dementia patient who's been occupying the White House lately. Sounds like he knows exactly what he's saying. Because he did. And the confident tone you hear comes in no small part from the knowledge that he would never be held accountable, certainly not by Democratic politicians and liberal apologists and media hacks.

And that’s just Ukraine. There’s also Romania, Russia, China and apparently France. — Will Cain (@willcain) July 31, 2023

How many more countries are there where Joe Biden threw his weight around like he did in Ukraine?

That gun's not just smoking; it's a pile of ashes. The bullet came through that barrel and reduced the gun to a pile of ashes.

You know that scene at the end of every old episode of “Columbo” or “Murder, She Wrote” where the criminal confesses in precise detail his entire criminal scheme to the police right before they cuff him? This video is that scene. https://t.co/0eIWfSikY8 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 31, 2023

