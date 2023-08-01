'Inappropriate showers' ... Tom Elliott brutally takes media's Joe Biden is a 'loving...
DeSantis sends Kamala Harris SAVAGE invite to Florida to 'set the record straight'...
Oversight Committee shares critical takeaways from Devon Archer testimony in DAMNING threa...
The force is NOT with him: Mark Hamill's terrible, horrible, no good, very...
VP Kamala Harris talks with Florida teachers 'who simply want to teach the...
NYT now reports it's 'long been known that elder Biden' interacted with son's...
'Why should I debate a no name?': Roseanne Barr continues to absolutely level...
ACLU suing to block Catholic school's request to become a public charter school
Black fraternity relocating its convention because of Gov. Ron DeSantis' racist policies
Hero: Joe Biden admits out loud that he has seven grandkids
Report: Hunter Biden lied to judge about his status as a practicing lawyer
As Trump says he is going to be indicted for incitement, let’s look...
CNN panelist defends Hunter Biden against charge that he's a 'complete scumbag'
New spin: It was Beau Biden's death that led to those close conversations

There it is: 'Smoking gun' video has Joe Biden straight-up bragging about his corrupt dealings in Ukraine

Sarah D  |  10:26 AM on August 01, 2023
Meme screenshot

Right now, there are a lot of Democratic politicians, liberal apologists, and media hacks who are insisting past the point that they go blue in the face that Joe Biden is not completely corrupt to the core.

That same cohort of people will watch this footage right alongside you and tell you that you're the POS for regarding it as rock-solid evidence of Biden's corruption — even though, after watching it, it's the only possible conclusion that can be drawn.

Here's the full text of Cain's tweet: 

This video is the smoking gun. Everything else is connecting the dots to this video. 1. The prosecutor Biden is demanding be fired is Viktor Shokin. 2. Shokin was investigating Ukrainian energy company Burisma for corruption. 3. Burisma put Hunter Biden on it’s board for 1M a year. 4. Hunter had no experience in energy. Didn’t speak Ukrainian. Or Russian. But he did know Joe Biden. 5. In fact, he had access to Joe Biden. And as Devon Archer’s testimony today confirms Hunter put Joe on the phone to prove that access. 6. FBI 1023 investigative forms show a confidential informant saying Burisma execs paid 10m to the Bidens to handle the problems for Burisma. 7. Lo and behold Shokin is fired. Burisma’s problems go away. Joe Biden brags in this video.

Recommended

Oversight Committee shares critical takeaways from Devon Archer testimony in DAMNING thread and WOW
Sam J.

This video:

Welp.

2018. Quite a bit of time has passed since 2018. Notice how lucid he comes across? Doesn't sound like the mumbly, stumbly dementia patient who's been occupying the White House lately. Sounds like he knows exactly what he's saying. Because he did. And the confident tone you hear comes in no small part from the knowledge that he would never be held accountable, certainly not by Democratic politicians and liberal apologists and media hacks.

How many more countries are there where Joe Biden threw his weight around like he did in Ukraine?

That gun's not just smoking; it's a pile of ashes. The bullet came through that barrel and reduced the gun to a pile of ashes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BRIBERY JOE BIDEN THREAT UKRAINE BURISMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee shares critical takeaways from Devon Archer testimony in DAMNING thread and WOW
Sam J.
'Inappropriate showers' ... Tom Elliott brutally takes media's Joe Biden is a 'loving father' spin APART
Sam J.
DeSantis sends Kamala Harris SAVAGE invite to Florida to 'set the record straight' and HOOBOY (pic)
Sam J.
The force is NOT with him: Mark Hamill's terrible, horrible, no good, very HUMILIATING boycott gets worse
Sam J.
'Why should I debate a no name?': Roseanne Barr continues to absolutely level Bill Mitchell
Amy
Chuck Todd just can't DEEEAL with Republicans playing by the same RULES as Democrats (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Oversight Committee shares critical takeaways from Devon Archer testimony in DAMNING thread and WOW Sam J.