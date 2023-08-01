Morning Joe, Daniel Goldman, and Jim Himes deflect and gaslight in service to super shady Joe and Hunter

Democratic Rep. — and heir to the massive Levi Strauss fortune, don't forget! — Daniel Goldman isn't very good at being smart or savvy, and, from what we've seen this far, he royally sucks at defending the Biden Crime Family. Just yesterday, he told the media that anyone who doesn't think it's normal for Joe Biden to be having conversations with his shady son Hunter's shady business associates is being "preposterous." And besides, when Joe Biden talked to those business associates, they didn't discuss business. The conversations were just about "niceties." You know, like the weather!

Anyway, this morning, Goldman took his "I'm helping!" act to the hallowed halls of MSNBC for an appearance on "Morning Joe." But before we get into what he said while he was there, let's see what the "Morning Joe" crew was discussing:

Morning Joe defends Biden & Hunter's working relationship:@Lemire: "We should put this in context; this is the time when Beau Biden, the president’s other son, was ill & dying & then passed away. So perhaps he wasn’t as attentive to what he should have been"@Eugene_Robinson:… pic.twitter.com/N47jSklbrC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 1, 2023

Full text of Elliott's tweet:

Morning Joe defends Biden & Hunter's working relationship: @Lemire : "We should put this in context; this is the time when Beau Biden, the president’s other son, was ill & dying & then passed away. So perhaps he wasn’t as attentive to what he should have been" @Eugene_Robinson: "We know how important family is to the president. So, do you hang up on your son?"

Well, when your son is a pathological failure who loves drugs more than he loves his own family and is fully engaged in bribery schemes and you are fully aware of all of those things, it's OK to hang up on your son. Especially if you're focused on mourning the loss of your other son.

But let's face it: Joe Biden wasn't too consumed with grief to collaborate with his still-living no-good son on highly unethical and illegal acts with foreign businessmen and governments.

So with all due respect to "Morning Joe," they can eff right off with that crap.

And guest of honor Daniel Goldman can eff right off, too:

Rep. @danielsgoldman: "Let's put this in context: Beau Biden got very sick in 2015. He died in 2015. It was right in the middle when Devon Archer had his business dealings with Hunter Biden. At that point Joe Biden and Hunter Biden began to speak every day because they were… pic.twitter.com/hul2OjQiDs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 1, 2023

Full text of the tweet:

Rep. @danielsgoldman: "Let's put this in context: Beau Biden got very sick in 2015. He died in 2015. It was right in the middle when Devon Archer had his business dealings with Hunter Biden. At that point Joe Biden and Hunter Biden began to speak every day because they were devastated by Beau’s death."

Again with invoking Beau Biden's death.

You have to have an awe-inspiring lack of shame to go with this https://t.co/okKvMkqwMx — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) August 1, 2023

Oh, he does.

It's okay that Joe Biden is corrupt because his son died https://t.co/Ab63jJj0Wh — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 1, 2023

This may not be nice to say or nice to hear, but it's still true: since Beau Biden passed away, he's been turned into little more than a tool that Joe Biden can bust out whenever he needs to push bad policy and doesn't want to get pushback. Daniel Goldman may be an idiot, but you'd have to be a flat-out moron not to be able to see that. So Goldman's "context" is absolutely worthless, and it does nothing to justify Joe Biden's frequent conversations with Hunter's business "associates" (we feel like the quotation marks are necessary there, because "associate" doesn't seem to quite cover the nature of the relationship). And now, for twerps like Daniel Goldman, Beau Biden is just a tool that they can bust out whenever they need to shield Joe Biden from criticism or scrutiny. Which is constantly.

More from Goldman:

This is what passes for journalism on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/tH0ytitmLZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 1, 2023

Look at that dumb, robotic grin on Daniel Goldman's face after he's concluded ... whatever you want to call what he was doing. "Looking for squirrels and grasping at straws" might cover it. He knows he's completely full of it and is just thanking God at that moment that MSNBC is a safe space for liberal lies and gaslighting and will let him get away with brazen dishonesty — and then thank him for it at the end.

And, of course, he knows he can walk off that set and they'll pick right up again (with help from one of Goldman's fellow House Democrats, no less):

Rep. @jahimes: “Have [Republicans] pointed to anything to suggest that Joe Biden engaged in corrupt behavior? No. On the contrary, Hunter Biden’s business partner said, ‘Yeah, he was on some phone calls talking about the weather, exchanging pleasantries.’ … It is sure and… pic.twitter.com/wVQyQUUU0o — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 1, 2023

Full text of the tweet:

Rep. @jahimes: “Have [Republicans] pointed to anything to suggest that Joe Biden engaged in corrupt behavior? No. On the contrary, Hunter Biden’s business partner said, ‘Yeah, he was on some phone calls talking about the weather, exchanging pleasantries.’ … It is sure and absolutely not a crime.”

Not the weather thing again. Good Lord.

Himes: “The problem is [Republicans] can’t find a fact … If you committed a crime, you should be held accountable. But have they pointed to anything to suggest that Joe Biden engaged in corrupt behavior? No.” https://t.co/ZVSOhHL604 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 1, 2023

They have pointed to tons of things that not only suggest that Joe Biden engaged in corrupt behavior, but actually prove Joe Biden engaged in corrupt behavior. We've already discussed this 2018 "smoking gun" video today:

Watch 2018 Biden bragging about how he had threatened to withhold $1 Billion in congressionally approved funding to Ukraine unless the state prosecutor Viktor Shokin was fired.



Newly released documents appear to indicate he did this after receiving a $10 million bribe.



More:… pic.twitter.com/QymWftx8bS — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 21, 2023

Weird that "Morning Joe" and their all-star guest lineup couldn't find an opportunity to bring any of that up.

I know when I've suffered the loss of a family member, the first thing I did to grieve, was threaten aid to a foreign country unless they fired the prosecutor investigating the company paying my crackhead son https://t.co/THH1zHh0y6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 1, 2023

If you're Joe Biden, apparently that's exactly what you do.

***

