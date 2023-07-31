Bill Kristol defends our democracy by exhorting FCC to deny license renewal to Fox Corp station in Philly

When Donald Trump rode down that escalator in 2015, Bill Kristol made a decision: he vowed right then and there that he could and would never support a fascist authoritarian wannabe for the Republican presidential nomination. The formation of The Bulwark cemented Kristol's commitment to fighting Hitler 2.0 not just during primary season, but, if necessary, during Hitler 2.0's presidency and beyond.

However long it took to convince the good people of America that Bill Kristol stands against fascism as opposed to full-throatedly supporting it if it serves his own political ends (and lines his own pockets).

Given the fact that The Bulwark continues to have a readership (we're not sure how helpful their readership is in keeping them afloat, but we're guessing Pierre Omidyar's money goes a very long way), it's fair to assume that fans of Kristol and The Bulwark either don't realize that they're fans of fascism advocates or simply don't care because Kristol and The Bulwark's particular brand of fascism is focused exclusively on targeting anyone whose political philosophy is right-of-center, including anti-Trump conservatives who, unlike Kristol and The Bulwark, refuse to pledge their allegiance to Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

And here's some new fascist BS from Kristol to throw onto the already-massive pile:

Former FCC Commissioner Ervin Duggan and Bill Kristol, veteran of Reagan and Bush White House and former Weekly Standard editor (when News Corp. owned it) file at FCC to object to renewal of Fox Corp.'s Philadelphia TV license. Said Duggan: "Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch's role in… — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) July 31, 2023

More from The Daily Beast:

The informal objection, which is co-signed by former PBS President Ervin Duggan, follows the formal petition to deny FOX 29 Philadelphia a license that the non-partisan Media and Democracy Project (MAD) filed with the FCC earlier this month. In what it described as a “landmark” bid, MAD cited Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit against Fox as proof that the company broadcast “false news about the 2020 election” and, therefore, breached the FCC’s policy on licensee character qualifications. Now an editor-at-large with the anti-Trump conservative outlet The Bulwark, Kristol said in the objection that while he and Duggan came from different political parties—Duggan served in the Johnson administration—they both believe that open and actual debate is key to American democracy.

"Different political parties." That's cute, Bill Kristol pretending he has Republican bona fides when he has fully and gleefully embraced the Democratic Party and liberal ideology and philosophies.

More:

The pair added that they “believe that media companies who are directly or indirectly granted the privilege to serve the public through the operation of FCC-licensed television stations have a corollary duty to facilitate and strengthen democracy by participating in that debate—not by hiding their opinions, nor by providing ‘equal time’ on all issues to outside parties, nor by merely chasing ratings or corporate stock price, but by adhering to the highest journalistic standards in reporting and distributing news to ensure that the public has solid facts upon which to make the decisions that are essential to our society's future as a democracy.”

Oh, eff off with this, Bill.

Extremely disappointing and would infringe on the First Amendment. https://t.co/dyXwngKoBm — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 /bsky (@senatorshoshana) July 31, 2023

Embarrassing. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 31, 2023

Freaking clowns. — WE0209 (@Pro_Nuke) July 31, 2023

And it's always with the "defending our democracy" garbage. That's just what fascists say to justify destroying it.

Bill Kristol was always a tyrant at heart. https://t.co/oouyIZBCsG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 31, 2023

@BillKristol is ironically trying to make sure that his "authoritarianism is right around the corner" business model is manifested even if he has to do it himself. — Karl Nittinger (@karl_nittinger) July 31, 2023

Bill Kristol is as devoid of ethical and moral principles as Trump himself. https://t.co/el4tw0Yv7i — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) July 31, 2023

Amazing how that works, isn't it? But then, that's the Resistance for you.

***

Related:

Bill Kristol's grateful for Asa Hutchinson and Joe Biden, 'two reasonable, pro-democracy candidates'



Bill Kristol, who's neither Left nor woke, finds DeSantis' 'where woke goes to die' creepy

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!