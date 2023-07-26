Seems like a great time to remember when Jen Psaki got pissy at question about Hunter Biden's art patrons

Recently, we learned some interesting things about a classy patron of the arts who found herself so drawn to Hunter Biden's art that she purchased some. One of the interesting things we learned was her name: Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali. This was news to us, because we had been told that the identities of the "carefully vetted" buyers of Hunter's art were unknown and would remain so. But reportedly Hunter Biden was already aware that one of the buyers was Hirsh Naftali.

And that brought us to the next interesting detail: Hirsh Naftali had donated to Joe Biden's campaign (as well as to the Democratic National Committee) and hosted a 2022 fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris. She also had private visits with the White House at least 13 times, and those visits began after Hunter Biden's New York City art show opened in November 2021. And in July 2022, Joe Biden appointed Hirsh Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad.

NEW:



Hunter Biden’s Art Patron Visited White House 13 Times



*All* of the visits were after Hunter began selling his art. One of patron Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali’s meetings was a one-on-one with senior Biden adviser Neera Tanden.



scoop w/ @SaysSimonson https://t.co/TvWsButiQN — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 25, 2023

Now, while we can't be 100% certain that there was major funny business between Hirsh Naftali and the Biden White House (because neither party was willing to answer Business Insider's — who broke the story — questions), it definitely sounds like some mutual back-scratching was going on. Especially because of what we had been told by the White House.

Pepperidge Farm remembers, and so does Stephen L. Miller:

That was in October 2021. Given what we know now about Hirsh Naftali, do we actually believe Psaki when she said that the White House didn't know the identities of any of the people who bought Hunter Biden's art?

Hey…I’m starting to think this administration isn’t being honest with us… — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 25, 2023

Now seems like as good a time as any for the media to care about being lied to by the Biden administration ...

All Psaki had to do to get them to shut up was act mildly annoyed with them. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2023

And it worked at the time. Now that stuff is someone else's problem. And we can only hope that Karine Jean-Pierre, who makes Psaki looks like a PR genius, won't be able to shake off questions about this issue so easily (that is, assuming any members of the White House press corps actually have the guts to ask her).

