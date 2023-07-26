Reports about what the Biden DoD wouldn't pay for is infuriating (compare to...
BREAKING ... Rudy Giuliani backtracks on Georgia election worker claims
OUCH! NY Post cover about Biden & his dog has some serious bite
White House takes some artistic liberties with Joe Biden's 'we ended cancer' gaffe...
Watch how CBS used to cover the story behind ‘Sound of Freedom’
Dana Loesch torches KJP's excuse for dodging questions about Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden in court today as judge considers sanctions for his lawyers' alleged...
AP: 'Critics say' conservative women for parental rights are extremists
BOOM! DeSantis confirms support for IMPEACHING Biden
Montana legislator Tom Winter (D) blames private jet for high temperatures, hopes it...
President Joe Biden notes that there are over 100 dead from COVID-19
Mainstream media not interested in what Hunter Biden's former business partner has to...
Tucker on Twitter Episode 10: Riding in South Central with Ice Cube
The Bidens' German Shepherd 'is a one-dog crime wave'

Seems like a great time to remember when Jen Psaki got pissy at question about Hunter Biden's art patrons

Sarah D  |  11:09 AM on July 26, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Recently, we learned some interesting things about a classy patron of the arts who found herself so drawn to Hunter Biden's art that she purchased some. One of the interesting things we learned was her name: Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali. This was news to us, because we had been told that the identities of the "carefully vetted" buyers of Hunter's art were unknown and would remain so. But reportedly Hunter Biden was already aware that one of the buyers was Hirsh Naftali.

And that brought us to the next interesting detail: Hirsh Naftali had donated to Joe Biden's campaign (as well as to the Democratic National Committee) and hosted a 2022 fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris. She also had private visits with the White House at least 13 times, and those visits began after Hunter Biden's New York City art show opened in November 2021. And in July 2022, Joe Biden appointed Hirsh Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad. 

Now, while we can't be 100% certain that there was major funny business between Hirsh Naftali and the Biden White House (because neither party was willing to answer Business Insider's — who broke the story — questions), it definitely sounds like some mutual back-scratching was going on. Especially because of what we had been told by the White House.

Recommended

Hunter Biden in court today as judge considers sanctions for his lawyers' alleged misconduct (video)
Aaron Walker

Pepperidge Farm remembers, and so does Stephen L. Miller:

That was in October 2021. Given what we know now about Hirsh Naftali, do we actually believe Psaki when she said that the White House didn't know the identities of any of the people who bought Hunter Biden's art?

Now seems like as good a time as any for the media to care about being lied to by the Biden administration ...

And it worked at the time. Now that stuff is someone else's problem. And we can only hope that Karine Jean-Pierre, who makes Psaki looks like a PR genius, won't be able to shake off questions about this issue so easily (that is, assuming any members of the White House press corps actually have the guts to ask her).

***

Related:

Truth-challenged Jen Psaki goes off on 'unapologetically extreme organization' Moms for Liberty; UPDATED

Flashback: Jen Psaki says White House 'in regular touch' with social media over COVID misinformation

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ART HUNTER BIDEN JEN PSAKI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hunter Biden in court today as judge considers sanctions for his lawyers' alleged misconduct (video)
Aaron Walker
White House takes some artistic liberties with Joe Biden's 'we ended cancer' gaffe in official transcript
Sarah D
OUCH! NY Post cover about Biden & his dog has some serious bite
Doug P.
BREAKING ... Rudy Giuliani backtracks on Georgia election worker claims
justmindy
Tucker on Twitter Episode 10: Riding in South Central with Ice Cube
Aaron Walker
Dana Loesch torches KJP's excuse for dodging questions about Hunter Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Hunter Biden in court today as judge considers sanctions for his lawyers' alleged misconduct (video) Aaron Walker