Flashback: Jen Psaki says White House 'in regular touch' with social media over COVID misinformation

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 05, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Twitchy reported, the States of Missouri and Louisiana obtained a preliminary injunction keeping the federal government from interfering with Americans' freedom of speech on social media. As we know from the Twitter files, the FBI was in constant communication with the higher-ups at Twitter … in fact, quite a few of the higher-ups at Twitter were former FBI.

Tom Elliott has some video reminders for us about how the Biden administration made it clear they were using the COVID-19 pandemic to pressure social media sites to suspend users who made crazy claims like the virus came from a lab leak.

We rightfully sent our "Disinformation Governance Board" packing because we know "1984" when we see it. Calling anything "disinformation" supposedly gives you the right to censor it for the good of everybody.

That photo reminds us: Remember when ancient rock stars like Neil Young were pulling their music from Spotify because it continued to host Joe Rogan's podcast, where free thought was still allowed?

All of the scientists banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation would still be banned if Elon Musk hadn't purchased Twitter. Instead, Twitter and the mainstream media made stars out of clowns like Peter Hotez.

***

