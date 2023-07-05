Flashback: Jen Psaki says White House 'in regular touch' with social media over COVID misinformation

As Twitchy reported, the States of Missouri and Louisiana obtained a preliminary injunction keeping the federal government from interfering with Americans' freedom of speech on social media. As we know from the Twitter files, the FBI was in constant communication with the higher-ups at Twitter … in fact, quite a few of the higher-ups at Twitter were former FBI.

Tom Elliott has some video reminders for us about how the Biden administration made it clear they were using the COVID-19 pandemic to pressure social media sites to suspend users who made crazy claims like the virus came from a lab leak.

We rightfully sent our "Disinformation Governance Board" packing because we know "1984" when we see it. Calling anything "disinformation" supposedly gives you the right to censor it for the good of everybody.

Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki), Jul 16, 2021: "It should not come as any surprise that we are in regular touch with social media platforms ... We are regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health pic.twitter.com/eYWTztCagQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

Biden Covid coordinator, @ashishkjha, Aug. 16, 2022: "Much harder than I thought" to overcome Covid "misinformation." https://t.co/WHoPEPGhhN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

"Surgeon General" Vivek Murthy, Jan. 25, 2022: "Critical" for us to be "limiting the spread of misinformation" https://t.co/C4vJChz5jT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

That photo reminds us: Remember when ancient rock stars like Neil Young were pulling their music from Spotify because it continued to host Joe Rogan's podcast, where free thought was still allowed?

Murthy, July 15, 2021, on his "Surgeon General Advisory": "We live in a world where misinformation poses an imminent & insidious threat to our nation’s health" https://t.co/ih5ssWyIHj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

Murthy, Aug. 15, 2021: Americans "don't have the right to irresponsibly spread" information we disagree with https://t.co/MJCS5oEmvi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

August 22, 2021: Murthy uses CNN to threaten social media companies over their censorship being "not nearly enough" https://t.co/9wh76z1wz9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

I wonder where their lawyers found "false narratives" as a category of unprotected speech? It's time for USSC to shut down this unconstitutional activity on the part of our so-called representatives. — Kelley A Lynch (@KelleyALynch1) July 5, 2023

Ministry of Truth just saying the quiet part. — Zulu Foxtrot Golf (@LDmounce) July 5, 2023

This is very similar to what communist countries do. Censor what they don’t want you to hear and have the media and other platforms report what they do want you to hear. Amazing that there are people in this country who don’t realize this yet. — FT4L (@FreedomTruth4L) July 5, 2023

Why do I doubt they are only concerned about public health…. — Libertarian Elbow (@Stuiebubbalouie) July 5, 2023

They were right out in the open, acknowledging that they were violating the first amendment.



Hey America, here's a stick in your eye.



What are you going to do about it? — Fair Elections (@FairElections55) July 5, 2023

The arrogance with which she spoke is nauseating. Was then. Is now. — GiL_J316 (@GilJ316) July 5, 2023

All of the scientists banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation would still be banned if Elon Musk hadn't purchased Twitter. Instead, Twitter and the mainstream media made stars out of clowns like Peter Hotez.

