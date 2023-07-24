SHOCKING reveal one of Hunter Biden's art patrons accepted favors from the Biden White House

Good question: What, exactly, is the Biden family business?
justmindy  |  8:25 PM on July 24, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

When Hunter Biden sold his art work to allegedly pay bills such as child support, Americans were told the Bidens would not be told the name of the benefactors in order to keep the sales ethical and free from charges of paying for political favors. Today, it was announced Hunter knows who at least 2 of the customers are.

That buyer, Insider can reveal, is Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a Los Angeles real estate investor and philanthropist. Hirsh Naftali is influential in California Democratic circles and is a significant Democratic donor who has given $13,414 to the Biden campaign and $29,700 to the Democratic National Campaign Committee this year. In 2022, she hosted a fundraiser headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Oh, that sounds like there may have been some political shenanigans.

In July 2022, eight months after Hunter Biden's first art opening, Joe Biden announced Hirsh Naftali's appointment to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad. It is unclear whether Hirsh's purchase of Hunter Biden's artwork occurred before or after that appointment. Membership on the commission is an unpaid position that is often filled by campaign donors, family members, and political allies — the same crowd that often winds up with US ambassadorial appointments. Hirsh Naftali's fundraising activities mark her as the kind of well-connected donor who often wins such appointments, regardless of any relationship they might have with the president's family. But they do not address the possibility that Hunter Biden might have voiced his support for her appointment.

Well, did that happen or not? Did Hunter Biden weigh in with his father about the appointment of Hirsh Naftali?

While we don't have the answers to that question as of yet, it seems it would be important to get it cleared up.

The only other art buyer known to Hunter Biden, according to the three people directly familiar with Hunter Biden's own account, is Kevin Morris, a wealthy Los Angeles attorney who has become Biden's confidant and financial backer. Morris's ownership of Biden's art was previously reported by the New York Times, although a person close to Morris reportedly suggested to the Times that the art may have been a gift, not a purchase. In fact, according to the person familiar with Hunter Biden's account, Morris purchased the art through Biden's gallery. In addition to collecting his work, Morris has reportedly lent Hunter Biden upwards of $2 million, helping him pay off back taxes and avoid felony penalties under a June settlement with the Department of Justice. Instead, Hunter Biden pled guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges.

The second buyer is the lawyer who also lent Hunter Biden 2 million dollars at one point. That is a very good friend, indeed.

The Biden Administration misleading the public is the least surprising part of this story.

Isn't that so cool? Hunter Biden sure has some really great friends who do things out of the goodness of their hearts and not for any political favors, of course.

Ha! We recommend not holding your breath!

I mean, other than literally every one who has ever observed the Biden family. 

