NPR’s Taxpayer Handout: No Sense in Funding This Partisan, Iran-Parroting, Anti-American Sideshow

When Drew Holden gets hold of a topic, readers know it is going to be good. No one keeps receipts like Drew.

I know NPR only receives a small amount of its budget from the government but it really doesn’t make sense for taxpayers to give a dime to an openly partisan — and sometimes anti-American (why parrot Iranian propaganda??) — outlet. pic.twitter.com/UIUBOLEtqY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 27, 2025

The reason why the left is so adamant about NPR funding is not bcz it’s financially needed. It’s bcz being “publicly funded” gives the narrative aura of it being a public service. No public funding and it *narratively* becomes just another outlet among many. https://t.co/WesJ4cAjUi — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) March 27, 2025

It tricks the public into thinking their role is to serve the common good. It cloaks them in an illusion of impartiality. They aim for the public to crown them the sole, unassailable authority on news.

All sides of stories must be covered. https://t.co/pn15ocwmMN — Sunil Kumar (@SunilKumarAus) March 27, 2025

That should be the standard. Too often NPR only covers the Left's side of the story.

NPR van sink or swim on its own dime. I don't want my tax dollars going to fund left wing propaganda. https://t.co/AOlMWGmY8M — Rugman 🇺🇲 (@paul_zoell68952) March 27, 2025

Spot on! If the public buys their ‘public service’ act, they’ll keep the support flowing. But if that sheen wears off and they’re not deemed essential, viewers will bolt to other news sources. Time for NPR to slug it out in the real competition.

Biased reporting, talking down to readers as if their grasp of reality is flawed, parroting the propaganda of a hostile nation—it’s like a handbook for everything a serious outlet should avoid. If they got even a dollar a year from the government, it’d be a dollar too much. https://t.co/zCR2S17YRE — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) March 27, 2025

It's larger than we think. A lot of money goes to local stations and then circles back to the home office as payment for programming. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) March 27, 2025

It's a pyramid scheme propped up by the government.

It receives more than it looks like from direct federal allocations, but two of your examples are just normal, descriptive headlines.



It's fine to say what someone is saying, like Iran. I don't think most people would interpret that as them taking Iran's side. (You can probably… pic.twitter.com/hmQ6l1adin — Joe Duarte 🏜️ (@ValidScience) March 27, 2025

They'll take any side, but the side of a Republican. It's sick.

It’s not a tiny amount of their budget. @ThisIsntNPR has the receipts. — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) March 27, 2025

I don't care if they're partisan or not. There is no reason to provide public support to PBS and NPR, period. They provide no service the private market can't provide. — Bicycle Boy (@mcandrus) March 27, 2025

Not only does the private sector provide the service, it does it much more economically.

I listen a couple times per week on a long commute. NPR is hyper partisan, climate change hysteria, TDS radio. If it can't be neutral or balance the voices it shouldn't get one penny of public support. — The Ancient Faith K9 (@DumbDog7) March 27, 2025

It's propaganda for the Democrats and all of us pay for it.

