CNN senior commentator skewers Kamala Harris' BS narrative about Florida omitting slavery from curriculum

As of right now, we know at least two things about Vice President Kamala Harris:

1) She is a liar, and

2) She is an idiot.

It's not clear which of those two things are responsible for her continued insistence that Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans want to ban the subject of slavery from American history curricula in public schools, but it's clear that she is neither to be trusted nor taken seriously on this particular issue (or on any issue, really).

So many fought and died because of their belief that slavery was a sin against man.



Republicans in Florida want to deny this history. pic.twitter.com/lGjiUYnE4T — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2023

It's thoroughly vile that she's running with this and been largely unchallenged by the media. So imagine how pleasantly shocked we were to see Kamala's blatantly false narrative get shot down on, of all places, CNN.

Scott Jennings is a senior CNN political commentator who is also a conservative. Not like a Rick Wilson or Bill Kristol or Amanda Carpenter "conservative," but an actual conservative. That makes him a genuine media rarity. And yet, despite knowing about his conservative bona fides, CNN allowed Jennings to be part of a discussion about Kamala Harris' recent "fiery speech" in which she continues to make false accusations about Florida schools' history curriculum. And Jennings seized the opportunity to set the record straight:

CNN Panelist Slams Kamala Harris for 'Completely Made Up' Claim About Florida Slavery Curriculum pic.twitter.com/jnZfxpt3tZ — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) July 24, 2023

Scott Jennings actually put Facts First. You know, like CNN claims to do but very rarely actually does.

CNN contributor DRAGS Kamala Harris for LYING about education standards in Florida. pic.twitter.com/HjkwdrMtfo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 24, 2023

Good. More like this, please.

I’m actually shocked CNN did this. https://t.co/mQq3bA0da2 — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 has hope for the future! (@Tamzilla_52) July 24, 2023

Maybe they were just in shock and couldn't collect themselves quickly enough to yell at Jennings to shut up and cut to commercial.

CNN: "who the fk booked this guy?" — Edeard's Void (@EdeardV) July 24, 2023

Heh.

The amount of the grinding of the teeth by the host makes me think Scott won’t be asked back on the show. https://t.co/eCdR95f7QS — Randy (@Flyers61) July 24, 2023

Well, even if that's the case, at least Scott will have gone out with a bang.

In any event, thank goodness Jennings was there. Otherwise CNN's viewers would've been treated to yet another one-sided roundtable "discussion" about how great Kamala Harris and Democrats are.

***

Related:

Kamala Harris can't believe we're really, like, removing porn from school libraries in 2023



Kamala Harris marks the anniversary of a constitutional right being taken away



***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!