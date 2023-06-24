Kamala Harris marks the anniversary of a constitutional right being taken away

Boy, when did Vice President Kamala Harris find time to shoot this video … she's so busy with her many assignments, like stopping the border crisis. Maybe it's just us, but we're not comfortable with the executive branch of government suggesting that the judicial branch is somehow illegitimate. The Supreme Court, with Dobbs, apparently "took a constitutional right from the people of America." Are we reading the same Constitution?

One year ago, the United States Supreme Court took a constitutional right from the people of America.



Today, we stand with the majority of Americans who believe the right to choose is fundamental. pic.twitter.com/9RNMtRiH0t — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 24, 2023

“The right to choose is fundamental” — Planned Parenthood’s own publicly published data proves that their abortion service is for birth control. The choice takes place before conception. Cause and effect are concepts taught in elementary school. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 24, 2023

Happy anniversary everyone.



STATE’S RIGHTS. — Kev (@I98Kev) June 24, 2023

Believing something is a fundamental right doesn’t make it a fundamental right. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 24, 2023

Nah, they took no right away. They just rightfully determined that such a right does not exist. And they gave the power to make laws about this topic back to where it belongs: Legislators in the states. — Andreas (@sf_andreas) June 24, 2023

Show us exactly where it says in the constitution that abortion is a right? We’ll wait — Michael (@CrownAddiction) June 24, 2023

I can’t find abortion in the Constitution. I’ve looked everywhere. I did find the 10th amendment however. — Tim Sharp (@realtimsharp) June 24, 2023

And 2 years ago Joe Biden took away my constitutional right NOT to inject myself with a untested vaccine.



What’s your point lady? — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) June 24, 2023

How about instead of saying “right to choose”, frame it that you want abortion on demand, up to nine months.



A majority of people agree there should be a right to abortion; but the majority turns into a minority as we progress to the second and third trimester. Disingenuous hack — Nick (@thenickoftime90) June 24, 2023

Yep, they want Roe v. Wade codified so that women can have an abortion at any time for any reason — or even no reason.

One year ago, the United States Supreme Court returned to the states and the people the ability to decide for themselves through the democratic process how to deal with a very important topic, long denied to them by one of the worst SCOTUS decisions ever. — Brian Jackson (@brianjackson502) June 24, 2023

Weren't democrats the ones preaching about how amendments are amendable so they can restrict speech and gun rights?

Now our VP is playing a victim card because that's exactly what the supreme court did...



I'm so tired of these double standards. — Norville (@NorvilleRising) June 24, 2023

Why did they even drag Harris out of whatever she was doing to shoot this video — nobody takes her seriously. But the Biden administration thought it was important to put out a statement slamming the Supreme Court on the anniversary of Dobbs. Abortion isn't just a right to these people, it's a sacrament.

