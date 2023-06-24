Rep. Jason Crow is remembering Tucker Carlson disparaging our 'woke' military
Presidential candidate Will Hurd makes a 'serious proposal' about a no-fly zone
Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for...
Al Franken says profanity is appropriate when talking about conservative justices
Rest easy, because President Biden's heading to Camp David with the smartest man...
Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission
NY Times columnist explains why the 'Hunter Biden saga' should be an inspiration...
AG Merrick Garland takes a page from Dr. Fauci to defend DOJ integrity
Updates from the Prigozhin uprising in Russia, while Kinzinger focuses on Tucker Carlson...
The Bidens & AG Merrick Garland set new 'bad optics' records and didn't...
BREAKING: Mercenary rebellion against Russia?
NYT journo noticed what happened 'within 10 days of Hunter's WhatsApp message to...
Attn. Gavin Newsom! It looks like a 'sanctuary city' mayor is doing some...
'We Face a New Marxism': Senator Hawley Calls Out the 'Religion of Woke'

Kamala Harris marks the anniversary of a constitutional right being taken away

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 24, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Boy, when did Vice President Kamala Harris find time to shoot this video … she's so busy with her many assignments, like stopping the border crisis. Maybe it's just us, but we're not comfortable with the executive branch of government suggesting that the judicial branch is somehow illegitimate. The Supreme Court, with Dobbs, apparently "took a constitutional right from the people of America." Are we reading the same Constitution?

Recommended

Rep. Jason Crow is remembering Tucker Carlson disparaging our 'woke' military
Brett T.

Yep, they want Roe v. Wade codified so that women can have an abortion at any time for any reason — or even no reason.

Why did they even drag Harris out of whatever she was doing to shoot this video — nobody takes her seriously. But the Biden administration thought it was important to put out a statement slamming the Supreme Court on the anniversary of Dobbs. Abortion isn't just a right to these people, it's a sacrament.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: ABORTION CONSTITUTION KAMALA HARRIS ROE V. WADE SUPREME COURT DOBBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Jason Crow is remembering Tucker Carlson disparaging our 'woke' military
Brett T.
Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for Liberty
Brett T.
Presidential candidate Will Hurd makes a 'serious proposal' about a no-fly zone
Brett T.
Updates from the Prigozhin uprising in Russia, while Kinzinger focuses on Tucker Carlson for some reason
Aaron Walker
Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission
Doug P.
NY Times columnist explains why the 'Hunter Biden saga' should be an inspiration to us all
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Rep. Jason Crow is remembering Tucker Carlson disparaging our 'woke' military Brett T.